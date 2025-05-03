



The number of cases of hooping cough is rising sharply in Louisiana. This is “possibly a record high in 2025, more than you've seen every year in the state for at least 35 years.” Friday's news release From the Louisiana Department of Health. LDH identified 164 cases in the first four months of the year, but said there were 153 cases during all 2024. “Two deaths occurred among young infants who were hospitalized with whooping cough,” LDH said. “These were the first pertussis deaths reported in Louisiana since 2018.” One of these deaths occurred in the second half of 2024 and during the first two months of 2025, a health ministry spokesperson said.

The rise in Louisiana cases of pertussis, also known as pertussis, reflects national trends, according to the health department. Spreading of the disease has also led to an increase in reported hospitalizations and deaths. “Since September 2024, 40 Louisiana people have been hospitalized with whooping cough,” LDH said. “70% of these hospitalizations occur among babies under the age of one year.” Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory disease. It is caused by bacteria that spread to humans through coughing, sneezing, and intimate contact. Early symptoms include colds, a suffocating nose, a low-malignant fever, and mild cough, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Coughing may begin to match a week or two after symptoms begin. Coughing can last for just one or ten weeks.

In babies, early symptoms may include a life-threatening pause during breathing, and according to the CDC, coughing like the cold of the whole illness. According to the CDC, symptoms can spread from person to person once they start to begin and “at least two weeks after coughing begins.” “Infants under the age of 1 are most affected by pertussis cough, indicating the most reported infection rates and the most likely chances of severe complications and death,” according to the Louisiana Department of Health. “Bacteria that cause pertussis are often unconsciously spread to young children by close family members and caregivers.” LDH offers several Tips on how to deal with pertussis:

