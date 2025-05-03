First human data highlights the potential for intracellular checkpoint inhibition in metastatic colorectal cancer





Microscopic images of colon cancer cells – generated by Google GeminiAI The initial human data demonstrate the feasibility and potential efficacy of targeting intracellular immune checkpoints in patients with heavily preprocessed metastatic colorectal cancer.1,2 The result is 2025 American Cancer Research Association (AACR) Annual Meeting It's also published Lancet Oncology It represents a step in pursuing a new immunotherapy strategy for solid tumors. This study presents the first clinical validation of genetically destroying Sish to enhance anti-tumor immunity, and may overcome the limitations associated with current cell surface targeted immunotherapy. A phase 1 study (NCT04426669) evaluated the effects of administration including CRISPR/CAS9-mediated knockout of autologous neo-antigen-reactive tumor inflammatory lymphocytes (TILs). Sish Genes in 12 patients with advanced metastatic colorectal cancer that have progressed through multiple previous therapeutic strains, including standard chemotherapy and biological agents. In particular, this treatment showed a favorable safety profile. The most common severe adverse events are the hematological effects of lymph node chemotherapy and the expected effects of IL-2. Importantly, no high-quality cytokine release syndrome or immune effector cell-related neurotoxic syndrome was observed, and no serious adverse events or patient death was attributed to CISH targeting. Cytokine-induced SH2-containing protein (CISH) functions as an intracellular immune checkpoint, negatively regulates T-cell receptor signaling and regulates the recognition of cancer neoantigens. By inhibiting Cish, researchers aim to enhance antigen-specific cytokine release and T-cell expansion, potentially overcoming mechanisms of immune evasion regardless of tumor type or PD-L1 expression. Clinical findings included exceptional complete responses in patients with young adults/early onset stage IV colorectal cancer tolerated prior treatment. This complete reaction has been underway for over two years, and detailed molecular analysis confirms the persistent presence of CISH-inhibiting T cells correlated with sustained clinical benefits. The median progression-free survival was 57 days and the median overall survival was 129 days in this severely pretreated population, but this response highlights the potential for CISH inhibition in a subset of patients with limited treatment options. “This human initial study used CASP deletion as a model system for CRISPR/CAS9 CISH to assess the feasibility of CISH checkpoint inhibition as a new strategy for solid tumor immunotherapy,” said Emil Leu, MD, professor of clinical trials and hematology and oncology at the University of Minnesota. Christopher A. Klebanov, MD, a senior research advisor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and immunotherapy expert, emphasized the broader implications of these findings. “This is the first clinical trial to test the genetic destruction of Sish as a precursor to a new class of immune checkpoints with pan cancer activity and not restricted by surface PD-L1 expression in certain tumors,” he explained. Klebanoff further noted that multiple genomic screens identified these intracellular checkpoints as promising targets to advance immunotherapy beyond the current PD-1/PD-L1 paradigm. “We believe that these data, including the exceptional complete responses caused by CISH knockout, overwhelmingly support the potential role of CISH checkpoint inhibition in addressing this critical, unmet need and highlight the potential of CISH small molecule drugs to democratize access to patients beyond this conceptual cell therapy clinical trial. The ability to target CISH with small molecule inhibitors can potentially broaden the accessibility of this therapeutic approach beyond complex cell-based therapies.” References: 1. Data from the first trial of human targeting Cish, a novel immune checkpoint in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. News release. Intima Bioscience. May 1st, 2025. Accessed May 2, 2025. https://tinyurl.com/yacjav57 2. LouE, Choudry M, Starr T, et al. Targeting intracellular immune checkpoints with CRISPR-CAS9 edited T cells in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer: the first, single-centered phase 1 study in humans. Lancet Oncol. Volume 26, Issue 5, 559-570.

