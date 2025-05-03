Eating chicken can shorten your lifespan and increase your risk of cancer: Research





Share on Pinterest New research suggests that excessive poultry consumption may be associated with all-cause mortality and gastrointestinal cancer. Davide Illini/Stocksy United Consuming more than 300 grams of poultry per week can increase all deaths and cancer, according to a new study.

The findings are inconsistent with existing research and are approached with caution by experts.

Poultry is a healthier source of protein and is widely considered a cornerstone of healthy dietary planning, such as the Mediterranean diet.

Factors that could affect mortality and cancer incidence were not considered in the study, prompting a request for further investigation. A surprising new study from people in southern Italy suggests that consumption of excess poultry, widely considered a healthier source of animal protein, may be associated with all-cause mortality. Gastrointestinal cancer. The results of this study are primarily inconsistent with previous research and traditional wisdom. Poultry is generally considered a healthy source of protein and a mainstay in healthy planning. Mediterranean diet. US Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA), 2020-2025, I recommend it Up to 26 ounces of protein foods containing lean meat, chicken and eggs per week, without any specific restrictions on each. However, a new study suggests that 300 grams (10.5 ounces) per week may be associated with a 27% increase in the risk of all-cause mortality compared to consumption below 100 grams (3.5 ounces) per week. Findings also suggest that eating more than 300 grams of poultry per week increases the overall risk of gastrointestinal cancer in the study population by 2.3%. The observed risk increased to 2.6%, especially for men. There is little evidence of similar association with poultry up to this study published in the journal Nutrients. “This research is very thought-provoking,” he said. Niresh L. VolaMD, Medical Director of Memorial Care Todd Cancer Institute, located at Long Beach Medical Center in Long Beach, California. “For the first time, white meat consumption needs to be considered a potential risk factor for gastrointestinal cancer,” Vora, who was not involved in the study, told Healthline. Research and the USDA (USDA) believes it will include poultry chicken, turkeyducks, geese, guinea, and game birds such as quail and pheasants.

This study used data from survey responses from 4,869 middle-aged Italians from Castellana Grotte and Putignano (Apulia, Italy). Participants self-reported consumption of lean and white meat (chicken) based on memories of what they were eating. No information about them has been captured Physical activity levelmay affect mortality and cancer risk. This is an important factor to consider and ensure further research. Still, some experts have expressed concern about the findings. “I think the findings are very surprising, especially given the wealth of evidence that diets in the Mediterranean are healthy and reduce the risks that can be achieved. Cardiovascular disease Cancer.” Anton BeachMD, PhD, surgical oncologist, director of the medical school, and director of the Gastrointestinal and Hepatotoxicity Program at Providence St. John's Cancer Institute in Santa Monica, California. Bilchik was not involved in this study. “This study is very surprising to say the least,” he told Healthline. “I think this research certainly needs to be considered in detail.” “Chicken is generally considered a healthier protein option than lean meat,” he said. Michel LucensteinMS, a registered dietitian specializing in heart diseases who are not involved in research. “Poultry is low Saturated fat And it produces less tmao [a chemical produced by the gut]compounds associated with increased arterial stiffness and cancer risk. Further research is needed to review these results and investigate the underlying mechanisms before revising dietary guidelines,” Routhenstein told Healthline.

The authors of this study point out that before understanding the full implications of their findings, they understand a variety of potential factors that need to be considered and do not consider. The study “does not establish causality,” warned Routhenstein. “It's a big sample size and it's always important, but I'm looking for it [for] Details on other risk factors related to poultry,” noted Birchik. For example, this study did not capture the source of consumed poultry. Pesticides are used in geographical regions and can affect the health of plants and animal crops. Furthermore, industrially grown poultry has its own risks. “Use of ” Antibiotics The hormones of some poultry farming practices raise potential long-term health concerns,” said Routhenstein. “Studies should also examine biological mechanisms of poultry consumption, including specific cooking methods, meat preparation, and the role of dietary patterns (e.g. fiber ingestion), she added. Poultry cooking time and temperature can also affect its health. “It is hypothesized that poultry cooking can result in the release of mutagenic or cancer-causing chemicals,” noted Virchik. He said that this is just a hypothesis, but there are definitely many ways in which poultry is prepared, and that any of them could have an impact on the final chemical composition. Finally, this study did not track the extent to which poultry was treated. Like others Processed meatProcessed poultry-based foods such as deliturkee slices and chicken hot dogs usually contain hardeners and other unhealthy additives.

Birchik noted that consuming lean meat with vegetables could mitigate some of the associated health risks. He suggested that it may not be just chicken. “We also need to explore other protein sources. fish. [It] It can be prepared in the same way as poultry. ” “I think this study is very provocative given that we were much healthier for us and moved towards poultry as far away from the lean meat,” added Birchik. Routhenstein recommended focusing on the overall quality of the diet, including “portion size, what you're pairing with poultry, and avoiding overdose.” According to Routhenstein, the healthy portion size is about 200 grams (7 ounces) of lean, unprocessed poultry per week. We also recommend choosing healthier cooking methods, such as baking, steaming, roasting, roasting, and other healthy cooking methods without excessive additional fat.

