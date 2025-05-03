What is H5N1? California birdful

Are you ready for the avian flu pandemic? There is growing evidence suggesting that people may have asymptomatic avian flu infections.

Warn the experts Regarding the possibility of A new pandemic In 2025, the H5N1 avian influenza virus spreads to all 50 states and is affecting it US Dairy Farm It also leads to infectious diseases in humans.

Avian influenza has been around for decades, but in 2024 it was discovered that a deadly pathogen spreads from wild birds to virus watchers who were surprised by cows. Press. In just a year, the virus has destroyed American dairy products, poultry herds and other mammals, that is, humans.

Global Virus Network (GVN) On April 29, it warned the World Government to address the threat of the H5N1 outbreak by improving surveillance, implementing biosecurity measures, and preparing for potential human-to-human transmission.

“Understanding the current landscape of H5N1 infection is important for effective prevention and response.” GVN executives. “The ability of the virus to infect both animals and humans is combined with recent genetic changes, highlighting the importance of aggressive surveillance and rapid response measures.”

Here's what you need to know.

How fast is bird flu spreading in the US?

According to GVN, the outbreak of the new virus has affected herds of nearly 1,000 dairy cows, confirming more than 70 human cases and one death in the US, causing more than 168 million poultry losses or culs since 2022.

“Sporadic human infections in the United States, with no known contact with infected animals, highlight the possibility of viral adaptation for efficient human-to-human transmission,” says GVN scientist. I said in the report. “At the same time, the virus continues to circulate in wild birds, backyard flocks and hunting species, further amplifying the risks of humans and livestock.”

In an interview with veterinarian Dr. Kay Russo, she warned that time to stop the “sufficient” bird flu. She isn't clear how the virus is spreading from cows to cows, but “milking devices are the main suspects,” and workers at milking parlors have also become ill with flu-like symptoms.

Dr. Kamran Khan, a doctor of infectious diseases, Same interviewhis company, Bluedot, was the first to flag the Chinese virus, which became a community pandemic. He said, “Avian flu is equally concerned,” explaining how quickly the virus spreads among dairy cows.

What's the situation with H5N1 in California?

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom I declared a state of emergency To fight bird flu in December, State Dairy Farms Last month, 38 state residents were infected, according to the California Department of Public Health. The last human case reported in California was January 14th. With the emergency declaration, the newspapers have expanded the amount they can spend on the fight. H5N1 virus was first detected in California cows August 2024.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that since California first detected H5N1 avian flu in dairy products, 765 people infected, with 613 recovered and released from quarantine.

According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, H5N1 avian influenza affects a considerable number of poultry. According to the latest divisional report, approximately 23 million people have been infected since 2024. The San Joaquin Valley area has been particularly hit, with nearly 85% of California's avian flu cases occurring there.

The University of California reported Poultry losses in egg sales have driven a $1.3 billion increase in costs for California egg consumers since last year.

What is H5N1?

H5N1 It is a specific strain of the influenza A virus and is also known as avian influenza. Avian influenza is a highly contagious respiratory disease that primarily affects birds, but it can also infect other animals, including mammals such as dairy cows and humans.

Symptoms can be mild to severe and in some cases even fatal.

What are the symptoms of H5N1 infection in humans?

Symptoms of H5N1 infection can include fever (often high fever, above 100.4 degrees) and mal lazy, cough, sore throat, and muscle pain. Other early symptoms may include conjunctivitis and other reactive symptoms. Infection can progress rapidly to severe respiratory disease, pneumonia, and neurological changes (changes in mental state or seizures). World Health Organization.

What happens to people with bird flu?

So far, most people who have contracted avian flu in the United States have suffered from mild infections. Livestock workers are at increased risk, but the risk to the general public remains low, officials said.

Officials and experts are worried about the possibility that the virus may mix with seasonal fluit can be more contagious or severe. CDC is trying to vaccinate livestock workers To prevent this from occurring against seasonal influenza.