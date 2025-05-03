The first measles incident confirmed in Tarrant County by health officials





If you are in the location and believe you are exposed or have contracted with measles, contact your health care provider immediately to monitor your symptoms.

Mansfield, Texas – Tarrant County Health Authority announced The first confirmed case of measles from exposure with Methodist Mansfield Er. According to press releaseMethodist Mansfield ER exposure occurred from 8pm on Tuesday, April 29th to 3am on Wednesday, April 30th. According to Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH), the case is an unvaccinated adult and a child living in the same household. TCPH said it has not yet been decided where they are contracting for measles. TCPH said that if you are in the location and think you are exposed or have contracted with measles, you will immediately contact your health care provider to monitor your symptoms. TCPH said it is actively investigating potentially additional exposure sites and contacts during the infection period for individuals, and will share more information as it becomes available. A Methodist Health System spokesman sent the following statement to the WFAA on Saturday: “The health and safety of our patients, visitors and employees is our number one priority. Methodist Mansfield Medical Center works closely with Tarrant County Public Health to identify potentially affected people.” What is measles? Measles is a highly contagious virus and is a serious one, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The definition states that the CDC “anyone who is not protected from measles is at risk,” adding that two MMR vaccines provide the best protection against measles. What are the symptoms of measles? Measles symptoms usually begin 7 to 14 days after infection, the CDC said. High fever (may increase to 104° or more)

cough

snot

Red, watery eyes or conjunctivitis

Small white spots may appear in your mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin According to the CDC, the rash usually appears 3-5 days after the initial symptoms. It usually starts as flat red spots that appear on the hairline face. They then spread downwards to their necks, trunks, arms, legs and feet. Small raised bumps can also appear on flat red spots.

The spots can join together as they spread from the head to the rest of the body.

When a rash appears, a person's fever can skyrocket to over 104°F. How does measles spread? When an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, measles spreads through infectious droplets and air. Texas Department of Health. It is important to note that the measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves. Measles symptoms do not appear until one or sometimes two weeks after exposure. The challenge is that the infected person is contagious about four days before the outward signs of the virus appear. What happens if I get exposed to measles? The Texas Department of Health provides guidance to those who believe they have been exposed to measles. Stay home from work, school, or other group settings up to 4 days after the rash

In particular, if the vaccine is not connected to measles, it will be isolated

Call your doctor before you show up to take the test.

According to the Texas Management Code, vaccinated children will be excluded from school or childcare settings for at least 21 days after being exposed to a measles case. Get more information on when your kids are off school and when they can return to Texas Online here. What is the risk of measles? Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children under the age of 5. Common complications are ear infections and diarrhea. According to the CDC, serious complications include pneumonia and encephalitis. “It's an age group where most hospitalizations and complications are reported. This is also mostly in people under five who have not been vaccinated. Historically, measles is a rare disease, so most adults have already been vaccinated due to the fact that there is no circulation. Hospitalizations and complications during pregnancy also document the risk of the virus. In addition to young children, the most at-risk include pregnant women and women with weakened immune systems, such as leukemia and HIV infection. Do I need to get vaccinated for measles? According to the CDC, measles was eradicated in 2000 and has been rarely reported since. The agency emphasizes that the best protection is vaccines. The CDC recommends that all children get the vaccine at two MMRs, or at measles-mump-rubera, the first dose at 12-15 months and the second dose at 4-6 years. Children can also take their second dose early at least 28 days after the first dose. Two doses of MMR vaccines isolated for at least 28 days are recommended for students in high school education institutions that do not have vaccines. At least one MMR vaccine is recommended for adults who do not have the vaccine. Complete schedule and info here: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/mmr/public/index.html Whitworth suggests that families with babies that are too young to receive the vaccine should take additional precautions. “Parents; make sure your vaccines are up to date. Make sure your siblings' vaccines are up to date. If your grandparents have those children, make sure your grandparents' vaccines are up to date,” she said. “Please avoid contact with people with coughs, runny nose, red eyes, or rashes. Avoid contact with all illnesses.”

