Three tips to reduce the risk of dementia, stroke and depression





Later in years there are certain lifestyle choices that can reduce the risk of dementia, stroke and depression. Recent research Featured in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. “At least 60% of stroke, 40% of dementia, and 35% of later depression are attributed to modifiable risk factors,” the study found. People who have had a stroke before tend to develop depression and dementia, and the same goes for the opposite, said Dr. Sanjura Singh, the lead author of the study. New York Times. Singh is also the lead researcher at Brain Care Labs at Massachusetts General Hospital. Here, the top three practices discovered by experts have the greatest impact on the likelihood of eating these brain states. Three tips to reduce the risk of dementia, depression and stroke at once Avoid high blood pressure: Having high blood pressure was the highest risk factor for developing depression, dementia and stroke. By reducing salt, getting more exercise and eating more potassium, you can keep your levels low. Cleveland Clinic. Physical Activity and Social Fitness Priorities: participate Moderate to active physical activity It reduces the risk of developing stroke and dementia. and Have a great connection to your life These areas were also associated with improved healthy outcomes. It's even better for the brain when combining physical fitness with the ability to strengthen social muscles, such as walking with close friends or gardening with your partner. Follow healthy habits quickly: While some people may think that you don't need to take your health seriously when you're young, experts say starting healthy habits early is a much better approach. Adding practices such as forming lifelong friendships to a list of priorities in middle age and beyond can prevent diseases like depression and dementia from developing faster. If you don't know where to start, you can take a quiz and get it Brain Care Scorea system created in Mass General to measure how healthy your brain is. To receive your score, answer questions about lifestyle choices such as blood pressure level, dietary habits, and sleep quality. Having a higher brain care score is associated with a lower risk of dementia, depression and stroke. study It was published in the Frontier of Psychiatry. Furthermore, even lower scores can be addressed by addressing areas of improvement proposed in the results. Dr. Jonathan RosandProfessor of Neurology at Harvard University and treats patients with head injuries, spinal cord injuries and strokes. “The key is to get the score as a guide and improve it to use it yourself, but I want to start improving it,” Rosand told CNBC Make in December 2024. It is important to consult your doctor if you notice any early signs or symptoms of depression, stroke or dementia. “If you bring a score with you and you already decide, 'This is what I want to work on,' when you go to the doctor, it really helps. “And consult your own medical professional regarding your specific health needs. Want a new career that is higher wages, more flexible or fulfilling? Take CNBC's new online courses How to change your career and be happy at work. Expert instructors teach you strategies to successfully network your network, revamp your resume, and move confidently into your dream career. Starting today, we'll be using coupon code Early Bird to receive a 30% off referral discount of $67 (+tax and fees) by May 13, 2025. plus, Sign up for CNBC Make It's Newsletter With money and life to get tips and tricks for success in the workplace.

