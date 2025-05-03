Your support will help us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to big technology, the independence is on the ground when stories develop. Whether you're researching the finances of Elon Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, or producing the latest documentary, The Words, we shed light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, but we know how important it is to analyze facts from a message. At such a crucial moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Your donation allows us to send journalists to continue talking to both sides of the story. Independents are trusted by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans from reports and analytics using paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone who is paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. read more

fOr for decades, neuroscientists have developed mathematical frameworks, explaining how brain activity drives Action Predictable repeatable scenarios, such as while playing the game. These algorithms not only explained brain cell activity with significant accuracy, but also helped to develop it. artificial intelligence There are superhuman achievements on certain tasks such as Atari and Go.

However, these frameworks do not capture the essence of human and animal behavior. This is an extraordinary ability to generalize, speculate and adapt. How did our research published naturally at the end of last year? Brain cells The mouse allows for this more complex and intelligent behavior.

Unlike machines, humans and animals can flexibly navigate new challenges. Every day we solve new problems by generalizing from knowledge and drawing from experience. We cook new recipes, meet new people, and take new paths. And you can imagine the aftermath of an entirely new choice.

It was in the mid-20th century that psychologist Edward Tolman explained the concept of “cognitive maps.” These are internal spiritual expressions of the world that allow us to organize our experiences and predict what we see next.

The research was completed to investigate whether there are brain cells that organize our knowledge of behavior rather than the outside world, and how they function.

Since the 1970s, researchers have identified a beautiful system of specialized cells in the rodent hippocampus (the memory center of the brain) and ocular cortex (areas dealing with memory, navigation, and time perception) that literally form a map of our environment.

These include “location cells” that fire at specific locations and “grid cells” that create spatial frameworks. Together these and many other neurons encode distances, goals, and locations, forming the precise mental map of the physical world and the place we are within.

And now our attention has transformed into other areas of cognition, beyond generalization, reasoning, imagination, social cognition, finding paths around memory. The same areas of the brain that help you navigate in space are also involved in these functions.

Cells for generalization?

We wanted to know if there are cells that organize our knowledge of our actions rather than the outside world, and how they function. Specifically, what algorithms underlying brain cell activity that generalizes from past experience? How do you make that new pasta dish go crazy?

And we found such a cell. There are neurons in a series of behaviors that tell us where we are (we don't name the cells).

To clarify the brain cells, networks, and algorithms performing these roles, mice were studied and animals trained to complete the task. The task had a series of actions with a repeating structure. The mouse moved four locations, or “targets,” containing the water rewards (a, b, c, d) into the loop.

When moving the goal position, the mouse was able to guess what came next in the sequence, even if he had never experienced that exact scenario before.

When Mouse first reached goal D in a new location, they knew they would soon return to goal A. This was not a memory. Instead, it shows that the mouse understood the general structure of the task and tracked its location within it.

The mice had electrodes embedded in the brain, allowing them to capture neural activity during the task. We found that certain cells within the cortex (the outermost layer of the brain) collectively mapped the progression of the animal's target. For example, one cell could fire when an animal was 70% of the path to the target, regardless of where the target is or where it is away.

Some cells tracked progress towards immediate sub-goals, such as chopping vegetables in our culinary analogy, while others mapped progress towards an overall goal, such as ending meals.

Together, these target progression cells created a system that gave us our position in action space rather than physical space. Importantly, the system is flexible and can be updated if a task changes. This encoding allows the brain to predict future sequences of actions without relying on simple associative memories.

General experience

Why should the brain be concerned about learning general structural representations of tasks? Would you like to create a new expression for each? For generalization to be valuable, the tasks we complete must contain regularities that can be exploited.

The actions we compose to achieve our goals are full of repetition. Generalization allows knowledge to expand beyond individual instances. Throughout our lives we encounter a highly structured distribution of tasks. And each day we solve new problems by generalizing from past experiences.

My previous encounter with making bolognese is because the same general steps apply to both (starting with deep fried onions, or adding fresh herbs at the end). We propose that goal progression cells within the cortex act as an internal framework that organizes abstract relationships between events, actions, and outcomes. We only show this in mice, but it is plausible that the same thing happens in the human brain.

By documenting these cellular networks and their underlying algorithms, we are building a new bridge between human and animal neuroscience, as well as biological and artificial intelligence. And pasta.

Mohamady El-Gaby is a postdoctoral neuroscientist at Oxford University. Please read Original article.