



One oral dose of valvexavir marboxyl (Xofluza; Genentech, Roche) taken by patients with influenza reduced the probability of untreated household members contracting the virus by about 32%. New England Journal of Medicine. Additionally, Baloxavir Marboxil demonstrated a clinically meaningful reduction in symptomatic influenza virus transmission. However, statistical significance was not reached.1,2 Image credit: Joel Bubble Ben | stock.adobe.com About the trial Trial name: Studies to assess the efficacy of valoxavir marboxyl and placebo ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT03969212 sponsor: Hoffman la Roche Completion date: May 10, 2024 Baloxavir Marboxil is a leading oral-administered single-dose drug with an innovative mechanism of action designed to block viral replication through inhibition of CAP-dependent endonuclease proteins. It has been approved in more than 75 countries for the treatment of simple influenza types A and B, and in some countries it has been approved as a treatment and post-exposure prophylaxis of otherwise healthy patients. According to a Roche news release, the treatment represents the first innovation in the mechanism of influenza antiviral action for children, adolescents and adults approved in nearly 20 years.1 Results published in New England Journal of Medicine, This is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3B clinical efficacy study from the Center Stone Trial (NCT03969212).2,3 Prior to this study, it was observed that Baloxavir Marboxil rapidly reduces influenza virus shedding, suggesting that it may reduce virus transmission. Previous studies have shown that treatment with neuraminidase inhibitors does not provide sufficient evidence that it prevents transmission to contact.2,3 If the onset of influenza-related symptoms was within 48 hours of screening, a total of 1457 healthy index patients were randomly assigned and received either valvexavir marboxil (n = 726) or placebo (n = 731). Patients under the age of 12 received baloxavir marboxil at 2 mg/kg for those >20 kg, <20 kg or <40 mg. Patients over the age of 12 were given 40 mg if they weighed less than 80 kg and 80 mg if they weighed more than 80 kg. Additionally, contact information for 2,681 households was registered.2,3 The findings demonstrated that by day 5, laboratory-confirmed influenza transmission was significantly lower with valvexavir-malboxil (adjusted incidence: 9.5%) compared to placebo (adjusted incidence: 13.4%; adjusted odds ratio, 0.68 [95.38% CI, 0.50–0.93]; p = .01), with an adjusted relative risk reduction of approximately 29% (95.38% CI [12–45]). Furthermore, the adjusted incidence of influenza virus transmission by day 5 of which the symptoms were caused was approximately 5.8% for those treated with Baloxavir Marboxil and 7.6% for placebo. Despite this difference, it was not considered significant (adjusted odds ratio: 0.75 [95.38% CI 0.50–1.12]; p = .16), according to the author.2 Furthermore, the emergence of drug-resistant viruses during follow-up period occurred in approximately 7.2% (95% CI 4.1–11.6) of index patients in the valvexavir-malboxil group. No resistant viruses were detected in household contact, and no new safety signals were identified during the study.2 “This trial is the first to demonstrate antiviral effects in reducing the spread of influenza viruses within households. The results could have widespread impact on public health.” “This publication reminds us of the ongoing social need for solutions that can help reduce the burden of influenza on society.”1 reference 1. Roche. The New England Journal of Medicine publishes phase III data showing that single-dose Xofluza significantly reduces the transmission of influenza viruses. News release. April 24th, 2025. Accessed April 30, 2025. https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2025-04-25 2. MontoS, Kuhlbusch K, Bernasconi C, et al. The effectiveness of baloxavir treatment in preventing influenza transmission. New Engle J and. 2025; 392 (16): 1582-1593. doi:10.1056/nejmoa2413156 3. A study to assess the efficacy of valoxavir marboxil and placebo to reduce advanced influenza A or B infections in households. ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03969212. Updated April 24th, 2025. Accessed April 30, 2025. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT03969212

