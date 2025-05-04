New gene editing tools allow for accurate control of mitochondrial mutation load





Mitochondrial disease affects approximately 1 in 5,000 people worldwide, causing debilitating symptoms ranging from muscle weakness to stroke-like episodes. Part of these conditions are attributed to mutations in mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), the genetic material contained in these organelles. Patients with M.3243a>G mutations who remain in Melas syndrome (mitochondrial myopathy, encephalopathy, lactic acidosis, stroke-like episodes) and diabetes remain with limited treatment. The fundamental challenge in studying mitochondrial diseases is that patients usually have a mixture of both normal and mutated mtDNA within their cells. This condition, known as heteroplasmy, makes targeted therapies difficult to develop, as the mtDNA ratios of normal and mutant vary widely from tissue to tissue. Furthermore, current basic research on MtDNA mutations faces serious obstacles due to the lack of disease models. The complex relationships between mutation The loading (percentage of mutated mtDNA) and disease severity remain poorly understood as there is no tool to accurately manipulate heteroplasmy levels in either direction. Without the ability to create cell models with different mutational loads, scientists cannot effectively study how different proportions of mutated mtDNA are associated with symptoms of the disease. Contrary to this background, a research team led by Senior Assistant Professor Yahata of the Faculty of Developmental Biology, Faculty of Medicine, Fujita Health University, Japan, has developed a technology that can modify the heterogeneous levels of cultured cells carrying the M.3243a>G mutation. Their paper will be available online on March 20, 2025 and will be published in the journal Volumes 2 and 3 Molecular therapy nucleic acids June 10, 2025. It was co-authored by Dr. Yu-kichi goto of the National Center for Neurology. Psychiatry Dr. Tanaka Ryu from the Osaka Prefectural Hospital organization. In it, they detail the engineering and use of optimized mtDNA targeted Platinum Transcriptional Activator Activator Nuclease (MPTALENS) enzymes, a special enzyme that can selectively target and cleave specific DNA sequences. Researchers first established a patient-derived culture Induced pluripotent stem cells (IPSCS) Two versions of the Mptalen system were subsequently designed, including the M.3243a>g mutation. One is targeting mutant mtDNA for destruction and one targeting regular mtDNA. This bidirectional approach allowed us to generate cells with mutational loads ranging from low to 97%, while maintaining the cell's ability to differentiate into different tissue types. “Our study is the first to show an increase in the proportion of pathogenic mutant mtDNA by programmable nucleases.“Dr. Yahata” Major innovations in their approach included resistance to new non-comprehensive repeatability variables and the use of mandatory heterodimer Foki Nuclease domains, increasing the specificity of the technology and reducing unnecessary degradation of untargeted MtDNA. The team also adopted additional techniques such as uridine supplementation to establish stable cell lines with different mutational loads. This can usually have a growth disadvantage. “Our results show that the Mptalen optimization process creates useful tools for modifying heteroplasmy levels in M.3243A>G-IPSCs and improves the possibility of studying mutant pathology.. This increased efficiency also retains the prospect of using Mptalens in therapeutic strategies to treat patients suffering from M.3243A>G mitochondrial disease.“Dr. Yahata says. Overall, this study represents important advances in mitochondrial medicine for several reasons. First, it provides researchers with multiple homogeneously genetically identical cell lines that differ only in levels of heteroplasmy. This allows for accurate studies of how mutation burden affects disease symptoms. Second, we suggest that Mptalen technology may be of therapeutic value to reduce mutant mtDNA loading in patients. “The proposed method can be adapted to other mutant mtdnas It also helps to understand related pathology, contribute to the development of new therapies, and potentially benefits patients with various forms of mitochondrial disease. Dr. Yahata concludes. sauce: Journal Reference: Yahata, N. et al. (2025). Optimization of mtDNA target platinum talene to bidirectionally alter bidirectional heteroplasmy levels of patient-derived m.3243a>g-IPSC. Molecular therapy nucleic acids. doi.org/10.1016/j.omtn.2025.102521.

