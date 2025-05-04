Measles who are myths with Laura Romano do so

The outbreak of measles that began in western Texas continues to spread, with cases occurring in 21 counties. The Texas Department of Public Health reports 683 cases And two children, both unvaccinated, died.

Health authorities have it Two measles cases in Tarrant County have been confirmedthe first case was reported in the county this year. According to the announcement, the two patients are “household members” and neither of them have been vaccinated. One is a child and one is an adult.

Health officials have not yet decided where the two county residents were ill.

No cases have been reported at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth or Prospect. If you are worried that your child is exposed to measles, Read this article for guidance.

I know there is a lot of misinformation about measles and vaccines. We asked Laura Romano, Cooking kids hospitalist to give us facts.

Dr. Romano's answers are lightly edited for clarity and length.

Is it better to get measles and have a natural immunity?

Dr. Romano: That's definitely not the case.

Measles can cause serious complications even after years of recovery. Children can suffer brain damage, hearing loss and seizures. One of the 1,000 children with measles develops encephalitis or swelling of the brain. Others can have a seizure after a few years.

Measles can have devastating consequences of not being vaccinated. As we saw, it can cause deaths of people who have not been vaccinated.

Details: For every 10,000 children who get measles, 2,000 are usually hospitalized, 500 people develop pneumonia, 10 people develop encephalitis, and 10-30 people die.

What about people who say measles isn't that big of a thing?

Dr. Romano: Measles can be “not a big deal” for some people, but not getting vaccinated is unnecessary dangerous.

One in five people who get measles can contract pneumonia. There is a risk of encephalitis (brain swelling), seizures, and brain damage.

When you know that vaccines are 97% effective in preventing these symptoms, do you really want to take the risk of your child getting well?

Recently, a second unvaccinated child died of measles lung failure. This is the second preventable death.

detail:

Two children died of measles As of April 30th, Texas.

In the decade before the measles vaccine was created in 1963, measles killed between 400 and 500 people. An additional 48,000 people were hospitalized and 1,000 had encephalitis (swelling brain). According to the CDC. Around the world, an estimated 107,500 people who died of measles in 2023 alone have died. According to the World Health Organization. Most of the deaths were under the vaccinated children under the age of five or under vaccinated.

Does measles only infect children?

Dr. Romano: No.

What we see is that anyone who doesn't have the Bucks is susceptible to being affected. It's more common in children, but that doesn't mean adults can't get it. There was a dead adult After measles in New Mexico. (Health officials have not officially confirmed whether measles is a direct cause of death).

Children are most susceptible to the most, so they are called “children's illnesses.” However, young adults and adults may be at risk for measles more than they have in the past decades. This is because the group's immunity is gone. More cases may be seen in unvaccinated and young adults.

Details: As of April 4th, CDC reported 26% of measles cases In 2025, I was among people over 20 years old.

Do you only need the first shot to be protected from measles?

Dr. Romano: No. Both are required.

The first shot is 93% effective in preventing complications from measles and secondary infections. However, the second dose conflicts with prevention up to 97%. That second shot ensures you don't have symptoms of it.

Is the vaccine completely preventing people from getting measles?

Dr. Romano: No, but that prevents 97% of the time.

With both vaccine doses, the chances of getting measles are very low. However, like vaccinations against Covid, there is still little chance that you will be able to get measles, but it will be very mild. More importantly, you are unlikely to spread it.

The measles virus is very smart. And it spreads before most people know they have it or are symptomatic. If you are vaxxed, you may spread to others. If you are not evacuated, you will probably spread it to 15-20 people.

Does the MMR vaccine make children sick?

Dr. Romano: No, vaccines don't make children sick.

The most common side effects of getting a shot are arm pain and mild fever, like many vaccines. Vaccines can also cause mild fever and rash. This is the body's natural response to immune development and is not contagious.

Do MMR vaccines, or other vaccines, cause autism?

Dr. Romano: No. There is no link between autism and the MMR vaccine or vaccine.

There have been several reliable studies that have shown that there is absolutely no link between autism and vaccines.

If you have any questions about the vaccine, you should talk to your child's doctor. There's no problem with parents who have questions and are willing to talk to their provider about vaccinations.

Details: In 1998, a British gastroenterologist published a paper claiming that MMR vaccines cause autism. The paper was withdrawn due to fraudulent methods And the results of the survey.

Countless research has been proven There is no link between autism and vaccines.

Can Vitamin A prevent measles?

Dr. Romano: No.

Although some people and even some members of the federal government suggest that vitamin A may be able to protect against measles, this is simply not true. The children are currently hospitalized and show signs of too much vitamin A. There is a problem with frontline doctors dealing with another problem. Do not take Vitamin A to prevent measles. I don't do anything.

Can vaccines contain dangerous chemicals and materials that could hurt us?

Dr. Romano: No.

Vaccines contain ingredients that you probably don't want to eat in bulk on your own, like formaldehyde and aluminum. Some of these elements, like aluminum, are found in fruits and vegetables, and are natural.

These factors are important for how vaccines work. Aluminum triggers the body's immune response, while formaldehyde prevents bacteria from entering the vaccine.

It's like baking cookies. If you are baking cookies, you will need baking soda or baking powder for the soda. If you eat an entire bag of baking powder, it's not good for you. But you need a little to make those cookies ok. That's what the vaccine is like. A small amount is needed to make the vaccine safe and effective.

Details: Us It always consumes aluminum.

Aluminum is the third most abundant element on the planet and is naturally found in fruits, vegetables, flour, dairy products, nuts, honey and other foods. We all eat about 7-9 milligrams of aluminum per day.

Babies consume aluminum with formula and breast milk. During the first six months of life, babies usually consume between 7-38 milligrams of aluminum via formula or breast milk. In comparison, for the first six months, infants usually take about 4 milligrams of aluminum from the vaccine. That amount is safe.

Similarly, The amount of formaldehyde in the vaccine is not harmful. Our body naturally produces formaldehyde to aid metabolism. There is about 10 times more formaldehyde that occurs naturally in a baby's body than any vaccine can be seen.

Does getting vaccinated affect only my child and me?

Dr. Romano: No. Vaccinations protect everyone.

It's not just kids, so you need to vaccinate them. It's for neighbors who have undergone chemotherapy and are now immunocompromised (meaning that the immune system is not working). It's for your child's classmates who have a baby sibling who can't yet be vaccinated.

Or for people like my father who use an immune modulator of rheumatoid arthritis (a type of drug). The medicine weakens his immune system.

That's who my child and I got vaccinated for. For my neighbor, for my child's classmates, for my patients. We are vaccinated because we care about others and we care about our community.

I vaccinate my children because I care about the health of my community. I am encouraging vaccines not because of my potential political, religious, ethical or moral beliefs. I would recommend the vaccine because I'm interested in community safety.

Main takeouts from Dr. Romano: If you have questions about the vaccine, don't visit your favorite social media wellness influencer. Come to us – your pediatrician or your family doctor. We want to have that conversation with you. It's fine even if you don't agree with us at the end of the day.

As pediatricians, we want the best one for you and your family.

Here are some resources and tips for finding a place to take your kids to get vaccinated.