Health
Why the allergy season will be worse in 2025 and what you can do about it
Los Angeles – As millions of people across the United States get out of organizations and allergy medicines, many are asking the same questions. Why does allergy season get worse this year? From itching to endless sneezing, symptoms arrive early and seem to last for a long time.
Health experts say you don't imagine it. Allergy seasons are becoming more serious and have something to do with changing environmental conditions. Effective treatments exist, but managing pollen exposure is more important than ever.
Why does the allergy season get worse in 2025?
Backstory:
Doctors and scientists say climate change is extending the length of growth periods and changing the natural rhythms of plants. As temperatures rise and winters become milder, pollinated plants bloom earlier and continue to release pollen for longer periods.
“Climate change affects allergy seasons because all the consistent rhythms are away from the quilters,” says Frederick Bartley, president of the Center for Science and Industry. He told Healthline. So, where we usually see pollen late in spring, we are now attacked earlier, and in some places we see double whammy, i.e. large pollen and late spikes.
Results: People who are already sensitive to allergens have longer exposure and a strong response.
In numbers:
Late March, Atlanta recording The pollen count of more than 14,000 grains per cubic metre is classified as “very high” by the Atlanta Allergy and Asthma Centers. According to the CDC, more than 25% of adults and about one in five people in the United States experience seasonal allergies.
American Asthma and Allergy Basics Ranked the worst cities For allergies based on drug use, pollen count, and access to experts in 2025. Top 5: Wichita, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Memphis.
What causes seasonal allergies?
What we know:
Seasonal allergies are caused by airborne pollen from trees, grasses and weeds. In spring, the pollen on the trees rules. Consider birch, oak, cedar, maple. Grass like Bermuda and Kentucky bluegrass take over in the summer, with weed pollen continuing in autumn.
Your symptoms may vary depending on what you are allergic to, where you live, and your daily habits. Common responses include sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes, post-tumor infusion, and sinus pressure.
Things we don't know:
The general link between climate change and rising pollen levels is clear, but it is difficult to accurately predict how long or intense a particular season will be. Local weather, rainfall and urbanization all play a role. Researchers are still studying how these variables interact.
How can you reduce allergic symptoms?
What you can do:
Experts say the most effective step is to limit pollen exposure both indoors and out. Leave the windows closed, take a shower after going outside, and don't wear outdoor clothes to the bed. Pets can also bring pollen inside, so bathing them is often helpful.
File – A man with a handkerchief in front of his nose with a fever in hay standing next to a flowering shrub. (Photo by Angelika Warmuth/Picture Alliance by Getty Images)
Wearing a mask outdoors, rinsing your eyes and nose with saline, and installing a HEPA filter can significantly reduce pollen exposure.
What's next:
If symptoms are destroying your sleep or work, or if used correctly, over-the-counter medications such as nasal sprays and antihistamines can be useful. Georgia allergist Dr. Kathleen Mays recommends that you turn the nose spray outward rather than straight to avoid stimulation.
For more severe or persistent allergies, experts suggest visiting an allergy. Immunotherapy such as allergy shots can train your immune system and lead to less responsiveness over time.
And despite widespread social media claims, methods such as eating local honey have not been scientifically proven to reduce pollen allergies. As Dr. Shayam Joshi told The Associated Press, most honey does not contain wind-borne pollen, which causes symptoms.
sauce: This report is based on articles from Associated Press and Healthline. The AP provided interviews and pollen data from experts from Atlanta and across the country. Healthline contributed additional context on the relationship between climate change and the worsening allergy season, including insights from Dr. Frederic Bertley and Dr. Tania Elliott.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.livenowfox.com/news/worse-allergy-season-2025
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Defense Minister Rajnath Singh among the tensions of India-Pakistan
- Friesen: Jets-Blues Game 7 under the largest in Winnipeg Hockey History
- The United States calls for disloyal business practices from China while 28 textile plants have closed
- No. 6 USD meetings behind Record Crowd for NCAA Tournament opening 4-2 Win
- The shallow M5.4 earthquake, a series of subsequent tremors struck the border area in Texas – New Mexico
- President Erdogan reaffirms the support of the Turkish Republic of Cyprus, a two -state solution
- His time of crisis for the reset of Brexit – Politico
- Samsung fights tax demand of $ 520 million in India, indicates the practice of appeal
- Arsene Wenger: Europa League winners are not allowed to get a Champions League -football
- Semaglutide removes liver inflammation and reduces fibrosis in mash patients, test show
- India Ipl Cricket | | The Daily News
- The American president says that non -American films are affected at 100% samples