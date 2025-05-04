As millions of people across the United States get out of organizations and allergy medicines, many are asking the same questions. Why does allergy season get worse this year? From itching to endless sneezing, symptoms arrive early and seem to last for a long time.

Health experts say you don't imagine it. Allergy seasons are becoming more serious and have something to do with changing environmental conditions. Effective treatments exist, but managing pollen exposure is more important than ever.

Why does the allergy season get worse in 2025?

Backstory:

Doctors and scientists say climate change is extending the length of growth periods and changing the natural rhythms of plants. As temperatures rise and winters become milder, pollinated plants bloom earlier and continue to release pollen for longer periods.

“Climate change affects allergy seasons because all the consistent rhythms are away from the quilters,” says Frederick Bartley, president of the Center for Science and Industry. He told Healthline. So, where we usually see pollen late in spring, we are now attacked earlier, and in some places we see double whammy, i.e. large pollen and late spikes.

Results: People who are already sensitive to allergens have longer exposure and a strong response.

In numbers:

Late March, Atlanta recording The pollen count of more than 14,000 grains per cubic metre is classified as “very high” by the Atlanta Allergy and Asthma Centers. According to the CDC, more than 25% of adults and about one in five people in the United States experience seasonal allergies.

American Asthma and Allergy Basics Ranked the worst cities For allergies based on drug use, pollen count, and access to experts in 2025. Top 5: Wichita, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Memphis.

What causes seasonal allergies?

What we know:

Seasonal allergies are caused by airborne pollen from trees, grasses and weeds. In spring, the pollen on the trees rules. Consider birch, oak, cedar, maple. Grass like Bermuda and Kentucky bluegrass take over in the summer, with weed pollen continuing in autumn.

Your symptoms may vary depending on what you are allergic to, where you live, and your daily habits. Common responses include sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes, post-tumor infusion, and sinus pressure.

Things we don't know:

The general link between climate change and rising pollen levels is clear, but it is difficult to accurately predict how long or intense a particular season will be. Local weather, rainfall and urbanization all play a role. Researchers are still studying how these variables interact.

How can you reduce allergic symptoms?

What you can do:

Experts say the most effective step is to limit pollen exposure both indoors and out. Leave the windows closed, take a shower after going outside, and don't wear outdoor clothes to the bed. Pets can also bring pollen inside, so bathing them is often helpful.

File – A man with a handkerchief in front of his nose with a fever in hay standing next to a flowering shrub. (Photo by Angelika Warmuth/Picture Alliance by Getty Images)

Wearing a mask outdoors, rinsing your eyes and nose with saline, and installing a HEPA filter can significantly reduce pollen exposure.

What's next:

If symptoms are destroying your sleep or work, or if used correctly, over-the-counter medications such as nasal sprays and antihistamines can be useful. Georgia allergist Dr. Kathleen Mays recommends that you turn the nose spray outward rather than straight to avoid stimulation.

For more severe or persistent allergies, experts suggest visiting an allergy. Immunotherapy such as allergy shots can train your immune system and lead to less responsiveness over time.

And despite widespread social media claims, methods such as eating local honey have not been scientifically proven to reduce pollen allergies. As Dr. Shayam Joshi told The Associated Press, most honey does not contain wind-borne pollen, which causes symptoms.