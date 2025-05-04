Health
Building lawsuits against ultra-processed foods
Kenny Mendoza, PhD 25, helped document the health risks of ultra-processed foods. Now he wants to understand why they're bad for us.
Last fall, Kenny Mendoza led a study It links ultra-highly processed foods (UPFs) (particularly sweetened drinks and processed meats) to increase your heart health risks. The findings attracted extensive media coverage and attention from the scientific community and policymakers around the world. For Mendoza, a nutritional epidemiologist who will earn his PhD in May, it was exciting to see his work create a splash. It was the beginning of his hoping to become a career translating nutritional survey results into tangible public health changes.
“It's very important that our research is attracting attention,” said Mendoza, who has worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Public Health, Department of Nutrition, Harvard Chan's School of Public Health since completing his degree requirements in August. “My purpose as a scientist is not only to publish my papers, but to ensure that my findings reach the public and the right stakeholders.”
Mendoza's study, which includes over 1 million adults in analyzing decades of data from more than 200,000 US health professionals and incorporating data from additional populations, was one of the biggest analyses of heart health and UPF consumption. He is currently working on epidemiological studies linking UPF to other health issues, such as cardiac metabolic disorders and neurodegenerative conditions.
UPF is a complex food category to study, including a wide range of products, from hot dogs to whole grain bread. Some products, such as soda, are undoubtedly unhealthy, while others may contain beneficial ingredients such as fiber and calcium. In follow-up opinions, Mendoza and his colleagues provide policy guidance on reducing UPF consumption. Heart and Metabolic Health and Type 2 diabetes prevention. Considering that these foods make up about 60% of the typical American diet and 73% of the US food supply, it is infeasible to remove them entirely. However, it should be noted that they can fine-tune some types of UPF, such as yogurt and breakfast cereals, into healthier formulations.
In future research, Mendoza wants to explore the biological mechanisms behind the detrimental effects of UPFS. He aims to study how reducing certain types of UPF causes beneficial changes in blood metabolites. These molecules are the products of what our bodies metabolize and play an active role not only as a “food print” in our diet, but also in the disease process. “If we can reliably identify which blood metabolites will change depending on UPF consumption and how these changes predict future diseases, we can apply this strategy to the clinical setting to identify high-risk individuals and intervene several years before the onset of type 2 diabetes,” he said.
Connecting illness to the food system
Mendoza has long been intrigued by the way food and food systems impact health. He traces the origins of this interest to the significant changes that came to San Luis Potosi, his hometown of northern Mexico about 30 years ago. It is an area with a rich culinary tradition and he recalls that his family and neighbors had healthy meals. However, after the passage of the North American Free Trade Agreement, sugar-like sodas and fast food burgers became popular in Mexico. His grandmother's diet suffered and she eventually died from complications of type 2 diabetes.
“I linked her illness to changes in our food system. It wasn't entirely her fault and I felt this wasn't just a personal choice,” he said. “So, why did we make her and others around us sick because we wanted to understand the basics of food that is supposed to keep us healthy.
The importance of mentors
Mendoza received a bachelor's and master's degree in nutrition science from the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) in Mexico and worked as a researcher after graduation. During her time at INSP, Mendoza continues to work on research projects with Mexican nutrition scientists Simon Barquera and Juan Rivera, and is being guided by them. Both are well-known for their leadership in the development of anti-obesity food policies in Mexico. Not only does it include forced warning labels on unhealthy foods and taxes on sweet drinks, but it is also for research that addresses nutritional deficiencies in the country. Earlier this year, he returned to INSP to give a keynote speech at UPFS and was invited to speak on the panel with Barquera and Rivera.
Over the past five years, Mendoza has had the opportunity to work with other researchers who have urged him to enter the field. Walter Willett and Frank Who. “They have developed many methods and research approaches that are widely used in today's nutritional epidemiology,” he said. “I wanted to learn firsthand from key experts in this field.”
In addition to the deep subject knowledge he gained in school, he said that one of the most important lessons he learned here is the value of high quality instruction in shaping future leaders. “In particular, my main mentor Josiemer Matteihe was always very responsive. They provided connections and opportunities that allowed me to develop my ideas and build a strong foundation for becoming an independent scientist. ”
Mendoza plans to continue that foundation for half of the postdoc fellowship from the final year. Based on his previous research, he hopes to study the biological mechanisms behind the link between UPFS and increased risk of type 2 diabetes, and steer the intervention to test the health effects of metabolic reduction in consumption of specific UPFS in young adults.
Mattei said of Mendoza: “Kenny is a well-balanced academic who demonstrates many abilities, from developing close and meaningful research projects to applying meticulous research skills to clearly conveying many abilities to the audience. She said, “Kenny's level of professionalism, gratitude and righteousness is unparalleled. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to know him and collaborate with him.”
In the long term, Mendoza hopes to develop a career as a public health nutritional epidemiologist and ultimately become a professor. Most importantly, he said. “I want to continue research that benefits society.”
Quick Hit
Favorite ways to relax: My magic recipes are very basic. Exercise at least five times a week. Good movies every week. and meditating.
Something people may not know about me: I graduated from university and earned my PhD with a degree in geological engineering. She had to leave college at age 20, but almost 40 years later she decided to go back and start over. She is currently 61 years old and has applied for a master's degree program. Her achievements mean a lot to me. Because I am not studying here without the sacrifices she has made.
Another thing – I learned to speak English in just eight months. When I was 29, the year before I started at Harvard, I came to the United States on a Fulbright scholarship. Through that program I took an intensive course in Arkansas. It really paid off!
Books and some movies I would recommend: Four agreements: Don Miguel Lewis's guide to personal freedom. It is a very helpful book about learning to navigate everyday struggles.
Movies, interstellar, arrivals, contact information. They are all characterized by moving across time and space in very different ways.
|
Sources
2/ https://hsph.harvard.edu/news/building-the-case-against-ultra-processed-foods/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Defense Minister Rajnath Singh among the tensions of India-Pakistan
- Friesen: Jets-Blues Game 7 under the largest in Winnipeg Hockey History
- The United States calls for disloyal business practices from China while 28 textile plants have closed
- No. 6 USD meetings behind Record Crowd for NCAA Tournament opening 4-2 Win
- The shallow M5.4 earthquake, a series of subsequent tremors struck the border area in Texas – New Mexico
- President Erdogan reaffirms the support of the Turkish Republic of Cyprus, a two -state solution
- His time of crisis for the reset of Brexit – Politico
- Samsung fights tax demand of $ 520 million in India, indicates the practice of appeal
- Arsene Wenger: Europa League winners are not allowed to get a Champions League -football
- Semaglutide removes liver inflammation and reduces fibrosis in mash patients, test show
- India Ipl Cricket | | The Daily News
- The American president says that non -American films are affected at 100% samples