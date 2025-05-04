Building lawsuits against ultra-processed foods







Kenny Mendoza / Photo by Kent Dayton



Kenny Mendoza, PhD 25, helped document the health risks of ultra-processed foods. Now he wants to understand why they're bad for us.

Last fall, Kenny Mendoza led a study It links ultra-highly processed foods (UPFs) (particularly sweetened drinks and processed meats) to increase your heart health risks. The findings attracted extensive media coverage and attention from the scientific community and policymakers around the world. For Mendoza, a nutritional epidemiologist who will earn his PhD in May, it was exciting to see his work create a splash. It was the beginning of his hoping to become a career translating nutritional survey results into tangible public health changes.

“It's very important that our research is attracting attention,” said Mendoza, who has worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Public Health, Department of Nutrition, Harvard Chan's School of Public Health since completing his degree requirements in August. “My purpose as a scientist is not only to publish my papers, but to ensure that my findings reach the public and the right stakeholders.”

Mendoza's study, which includes over 1 million adults in analyzing decades of data from more than 200,000 US health professionals and incorporating data from additional populations, was one of the biggest analyses of heart health and UPF consumption. He is currently working on epidemiological studies linking UPF to other health issues, such as cardiac metabolic disorders and neurodegenerative conditions.

UPF is a complex food category to study, including a wide range of products, from hot dogs to whole grain bread. Some products, such as soda, are undoubtedly unhealthy, while others may contain beneficial ingredients such as fiber and calcium. In follow-up opinions, Mendoza and his colleagues provide policy guidance on reducing UPF consumption. Heart and Metabolic Health and Type 2 diabetes prevention. Considering that these foods make up about 60% of the typical American diet and 73% of the US food supply, it is infeasible to remove them entirely. However, it should be noted that they can fine-tune some types of UPF, such as yogurt and breakfast cereals, into healthier formulations.

In future research, Mendoza wants to explore the biological mechanisms behind the detrimental effects of UPFS. He aims to study how reducing certain types of UPF causes beneficial changes in blood metabolites. These molecules are the products of what our bodies metabolize and play an active role not only as a “food print” in our diet, but also in the disease process. “If we can reliably identify which blood metabolites will change depending on UPF consumption and how these changes predict future diseases, we can apply this strategy to the clinical setting to identify high-risk individuals and intervene several years before the onset of type 2 diabetes,” he said.

Connecting illness to the food system

Mendoza has long been intrigued by the way food and food systems impact health. He traces the origins of this interest to the significant changes that came to San Luis Potosi, his hometown of northern Mexico about 30 years ago. It is an area with a rich culinary tradition and he recalls that his family and neighbors had healthy meals. However, after the passage of the North American Free Trade Agreement, sugar-like sodas and fast food burgers became popular in Mexico. His grandmother's diet suffered and she eventually died from complications of type 2 diabetes.

“I linked her illness to changes in our food system. It wasn't entirely her fault and I felt this wasn't just a personal choice,” he said. “So, why did we make her and others around us sick because we wanted to understand the basics of food that is supposed to keep us healthy.

The importance of mentors

Mendoza received a bachelor's and master's degree in nutrition science from the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) in Mexico and worked as a researcher after graduation. During her time at INSP, Mendoza continues to work on research projects with Mexican nutrition scientists Simon Barquera and Juan Rivera, and is being guided by them. Both are well-known for their leadership in the development of anti-obesity food policies in Mexico. Not only does it include forced warning labels on unhealthy foods and taxes on sweet drinks, but it is also for research that addresses nutritional deficiencies in the country. Earlier this year, he returned to INSP to give a keynote speech at UPFS and was invited to speak on the panel with Barquera and Rivera.

Over the past five years, Mendoza has had the opportunity to work with other researchers who have urged him to enter the field. Walter Willett and Frank Who. “They have developed many methods and research approaches that are widely used in today's nutritional epidemiology,” he said. “I wanted to learn firsthand from key experts in this field.”

In addition to the deep subject knowledge he gained in school, he said that one of the most important lessons he learned here is the value of high quality instruction in shaping future leaders. “In particular, my main mentor Josiemer Matteihe was always very responsive. They provided connections and opportunities that allowed me to develop my ideas and build a strong foundation for becoming an independent scientist. ”

Mendoza plans to continue that foundation for half of the postdoc fellowship from the final year. Based on his previous research, he hopes to study the biological mechanisms behind the link between UPFS and increased risk of type 2 diabetes, and steer the intervention to test the health effects of metabolic reduction in consumption of specific UPFS in young adults.

Mattei said of Mendoza: “Kenny is a well-balanced academic who demonstrates many abilities, from developing close and meaningful research projects to applying meticulous research skills to clearly conveying many abilities to the audience. She said, “Kenny's level of professionalism, gratitude and righteousness is unparalleled. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to know him and collaborate with him.”

In the long term, Mendoza hopes to develop a career as a public health nutritional epidemiologist and ultimately become a professor. Most importantly, he said. “I want to continue research that benefits society.”

Quick Hit

Courtesy of Kenny Mendoza and his mother/Kenny Mendoza

Favorite ways to relax: My magic recipes are very basic. Exercise at least five times a week. Good movies every week. and meditating.

Something people may not know about me: I graduated from university and earned my PhD with a degree in geological engineering. She had to leave college at age 20, but almost 40 years later she decided to go back and start over. She is currently 61 years old and has applied for a master's degree program. Her achievements mean a lot to me. Because I am not studying here without the sacrifices she has made.

Another thing – I learned to speak English in just eight months. When I was 29, the year before I started at Harvard, I came to the United States on a Fulbright scholarship. Through that program I took an intensive course in Arkansas. It really paid off!

Books and some movies I would recommend: Four agreements: Don Miguel Lewis's guide to personal freedom. It is a very helpful book about learning to navigate everyday struggles.

Movies, interstellar, arrivals, contact information. They are all characterized by moving across time and space in very different ways.