



Psychotherapy played a greater role in outpatient mental health care, but psychiatric drugs without psychotherapy were less common, according to a new study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and Columbia University Irving Medical Center. The survey results are published as follows: American Journal of Psychiatry. After years of American mental health care moved towards greater use of psychiatric drugs, the pendulum began to turn around. Psychotherapy. ”

Mark Olfson, MD, MPH, Professor of Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School Psychiatry Psychotherapy use increased in 2021 from 11.5% in 2018 to 15.4% in 2021, respectively, from 11.5% in 2018 to 15.4% in 2021. It only decreased from 68% to 62% while taking the medication. It also increased with psychotherapy visits, with national psychotherapy costs ($31 billion to $51 billion), and patient declines I receive 41% to 34% of my psychotherapy from a psychiatrist. Psychiatric drugs included antipsychotics, stimulants or other ADHD drugs, anxiety or hypnosis, and mood stabilizers obtained from pharmacies during the year of the study. According to Olfson, many of the changes occurred between 2018 and 2019. During the study period, mean visits increased significantly in patients with mild or moderate distress, but not in patients with severe disabilities. To investigate recent national trends in outpatient mental health care, researchers analyzed data from four representative surveys of US household populations, the 2018-2021 Medical Cost Panel Survey, focusing on adults with outpatient mental health visits (17,821). Includes psychotherapy visits (6,415). They further presented trends in data regarding mental health patients receiving psychotherapy alone, patients receiving medication, or combinations of the two. “Psychiatrists provided psychotherapy to a declining proportion of all psychotherapy patients, which may have increased the need for psychiatrists to refer patients to patients and work with non-physician psychotherapists,” Olfson said. “At the same time, social workers and counselors, not psychologists, played a greater role in providing psychotherapy, with an average number of psychotherapy visits increased per patient. A decrease in the proportion of patients on one or two psychotherapy visits suggests there was a decrease in early dropouts. According to Olfson, psychotherapy with mental health counselors could increase further following recent changes in Medicare reimbursement policies that allow mental health counselors and licensed marital therapists and family therapists to claim psychotherapy. Co-authors are Chandler McClellan and Samuel H. Zbekas, agents for medical research and quality. Melanie Wall, Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Carlos Blanco, National Institute on Drug Abuse. sauce: Columbia University Postal Public Health School Journal Reference: Olphson, M. et al. (2025). Psychotherapy trends in the US. American Journal of Psychiatry. doi.org/10.1176/appi.ajp.20240492.

