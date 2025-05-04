Health
Early expert and endoscopic referrals may improve outcomes in patients with gastric cancer
Increased incidence of gastrointestinal cancer
Type incidence rate stomach and esophagus Cancer is growing in Western societies and in young populations, making these conditions a serious public health issue. In Australia, the age-standardized incidence of stomach cancer in 2024 was 7.6 per 100,000 People and 5.1 per 100 000 People with esophageal cancer. Importantly, despite advances in diagnostic modalities, surgical approaches, anti-cancer therapy, and supportive care; stomach and esophagus Cancer has a disproportionately high mortality rate compared to the average 5-year overall survival rate for all cancers ( 71.2%); Overall survival rates over five years were 38% and 23%, respectively.
Most gastrointestinal cancers are diagnosed late
Patient prognosis depends on tumor stage at both presentations stomach and esophagus cancer. Early diagnosed cancer (restricted to the mucosal layer) has a favorable 5-year survival rate Over 70%. Unfortunately, long-term survival rates decline rapidly due to deeper invasion or involvement of local nodules, resulting in a 5-year survival rate of ~From 20 40%. If a patient presents with metastasis to the peritoneum, distant organs, or non-local lymph nodes, the 5-year survival rate is ~5% The esophagus and7% In the case of stomach cancer. The pressing problem is that less than a third of patients have been diagnosed with early disease.
Lack of cancer diagnosis is common
Most patients diagnosed with cancer are present in them first Primary care Doctor. The data shows more 80% Report at least one of these patients Red symptoms Or, signs that predict underlying gastrointestinal cancer (Table 1). The presence of these red eruption symptoms without clear explanations should be reviewed promptly by endoscopic and gastrointestinal specialists. but, data A UK study shows that almost a quarter of all symptomatic patients had more than three consultations with a general practitioner prior to a hospital referral. Another UK study found this is often the case. Over 90 days It will be delayed to reach a cancer diagnosis. Such long periods of time without anti-cancer treatment can lead to disease progression and compromise patients result.
The reasons for diagnostic delays are multifactorial, including patients, illness, and System problems. In many cases, reported symptoms are ambiguous and overlap with other more common diagnoses. Furthermore, these symptoms, although temporary, can be alleviated by dietary modifications, proton pump inhibitors, anti-excretion and analgesics, which mistakenly reassure therapist. Furthermore, we may not be aware of changes in the incidence and symptoms of gastrointestinal cancer in our society and how this condition manifests clinically. Critical, there is no robust risk assessment tool for GP disposition to guide clinical decision-making and referral routes. Above these dilemmas are the issues of access to hospital endoscopy services, particularly for local and remote patients. These issues include opaque referral pathways, long public waitlists, and underresourced outpatient departments, resulting in inefficient triaging and care coordination.
Developing resources to assist general practitioners in promoting cancer diagnosis
To enhance gastrointestinal cancer management at the primary care level, the authors have collaborated with Bristol-Myers Squibb Pty Ltd to develop a practical educational brochure – Understanding esophageal cancer'. The pamphlet is distributed electronically to more than 2,700 GPs across Australia through Australian medical publishing companies, Royal Australian University of General Practitioners and medicines. Consistent with Cancer Council's Optimal Care Routes Guidelines and Cancer Australia Australian Cancer Plan 2023–2033, this pamphlet asks for:
- It raises awareness of the importance of timely diagnosis.
- We highlight subgroups of patients at high risk for developing gastrointestinal cancer (Table 2);
- We provide practical assistance to assess the potential of underlying gastrointestinal cancer based on the presentation of symptoms and signs (Figure 1);and
- Clarify endoscopic referral routes and triaging criteria for Australian hospitals.
Our hope is that this resource will facilitate timely professional and endoscopic referrals for patients presenting with symptoms and signs of gastrointestinal cancer red inflammation.
More needs to be done to promote cancer diagnosis
Early access to endoscopy is important for making a diagnosis. To avoid delays in triaging, it is important that the referral includes clear symptoms that emphasize the presence of dysphagia and other red eruption symptoms.
Open access endoscopy through public hospitals and private centres is an alternative for rapid endoscopy. This will detour public outpatients borne by expanded waitlists. Rural communities face greater challenges, especially compared to private systems, due to access to endoscopy through public systems. Therefore, it is important to discuss open access private endoscopy with patients, as many people can choose to choose to pay for these services rather than wait for access through the public system.
Other efforts such as broader and elimination Variations of unjust practice At the primary and tertiary care levels, public awareness campaigns targeting gastrointestinal cancer, Identifying high-risk patients Subgroups that economicize screening programs may contribute meaningfully to achieving early diagnosis.
Send a message to your home
Funding is urgently needed to support locally verified tools for general practitioners to make decisions Cancer risk. Consider endoscopy and/or early referral to a gastrointestinal specialist for patients with red flag symptoms (Table 1). A timely diagnosis may improve outcomes in patients with gastrointestinal cancer.
|Swallowing disorders
|Upper abdominal pain > 2 weeks
|Indigestion
|Odonofazia
|Food Bolus Occlusion
|Weight loss or loss of appetite for unknown reasons
|haematemesis or melaena
|Early fullness
|Nausea/bloody or anemia of unknown cause
|Squamous cell carcinoma of esophageal phageal
|Esophageal adenocarcinoma
|Gastric adenocarcinoma
|Over 60 years old
Large amounts of alcohol consumption
smoking
Caustic damage to the esophagus
Achalasia
|Over 60 years old
man
obesity
Stomach – Esophageal Reflux Disease
Bullet's Esophagus
Large amounts of alcohol consumption
smoking
|Over 60 years old
Helicobacter pylori infection
Previous gastrectomy
smoking
Large amounts of alcohol consumption
Harmful anemia
Family history of stomach cancer
(PPV = positive predicted value; OG = oESophagastric)
Associate Professor Audehm is a general practitioner who has worked in general practice for over 35 years and has experience in managing all types of patients. He is Honorary Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of General Practice and Primary Care at the University of Melbourne.
David Liu is an esophageal and gastrick and general surgeon at Austin Health and Peter McCallum Cancer Center in Victoria, Victoria, Australia. He is also an associate professor at the Department of Surgery at the University of Melbourne. David is passionate about service innovation, translational biology and clinical collaboration research focusing on malignant upper gastrointestinal diseases.
This article is commissioned by Bristol-Myers Squibb Australia Pty Ltd (BMS). BMS has not influenced the expert commentary in this review. This is completely independent and does not necessarily represent the opinion of the BMS. BMS does not engage in promoting unregistered products or unapproved signs as it complies with the Australian Code of Conduct and our internal policies. The prescribing physician is solely responsible for treating treatment.
Approval date: April 2025. ONC-AU-2500044.
