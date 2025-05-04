Health
Vitamin D can reduce the risk of colon cancer by half, but it has a catch
tHe is a potential role Vitamin d In preventing and treating the colorectal cancer (CRC) attracted an increase in research subjects, especially as CRC rates increased among younger adults. This is not a new field of research. Low vitamin D levels have long been linked to high risk of developing colon cancer.
A large study involving more than 12,000 participants found that people with low blood levels of vitamin D were 31% more likely to develop CRC compared to people with higher levels. Similarly, another study reported a 25% lower risk of CRC in individuals with higher dietary vitamin D intake.
Data from the Nurses Health Study, a long-term survey of American nurses, showed that women with the highest vitamin D intake were 58% lower risk of developing colorectal cancer compared to women with the lowest intake.
Currently, the review highlights the promise of vitamin D in the prevention and treatment of colorectal cancer, but highlights the complexity and contradictions of the current study.
Observational data following vitamin D use and mechanistic studies suggest protective effects to investigate how vitamin D works in the laboratory, but this has not been confirmed in large-scale trials.
In fact, Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) reveal inconsistent results where some people receive vitamin D and others judge treatment. This underscores the need for a balanced approach to integration into public health strategies.
Vitamin D is synthesized in the skin in response to sunlight and exerts its biological effects through vitamin D receptors (VDRs), found throughout the body, including colon tissue. Upon activation, these receptors help regulate gene activity associated with inflammation, immune responses, and cell growth. This is a central process of cancer development and progression.
Preclinical studies have shown that the active form of vitamin D (calcitriol) can suppress inflammation, increase immune surveillance (the immune system's ability to detect abnormal cells), inhibit tumor blood vessel growth, and regulate cell division.
Epidemiological studies tracking health outcomes in large populations over time have consistently found that people with high blood levels of vitamin D are at a lower risk of developing CRC. This creates a hopeful picture, exposure to the sun, diet, or supplement – May reduce the risk of cancer.
But the story becomes more complicated.
Mixed results
When it comes to medical decision-making, Randomized Controlled Trials (RCTs) are the gold standard. These studies randomly assign participants to receive either treatment (e.g. vitamin D) or placebo, eliminating bias and isolating the relationship between cause and effect.
Unfortunately, Vitamin D and CRC RCTs have had mixed results.
For example, a key trial, a major RCT involving over 25,000 participants, showed no significant reduction in overall colorectal cancer incidence with vitamin D supplementation of 2,000 IU/day over several years.
However, a meta-analysis of seven RCTs improved the survival rate of CRC using vitamin D supplements by 30%, suggesting potential benefits later in the disease course rather than prevention.
Meanwhile, the vitamin D/calcium polyp prevention trial reduced recurrence of adenomas (pre-cancer growth) with supplementation (pre-cancer growth), and at what doses did not question who would benefit the most.
In addition to uncertainty, there is also the issue of causality. Does low vitamin D contribute to the development of cancer? Or does the onset of cancer lower the body's vitamin D levels? The observed benefits are in part due to increased exposure to sunlight, which in itself may have an independent protective effect.
The whole picture
These contradictions underscore the importance of considering the “whole of evidence.” Treat each study as one part of a larger puzzle.
There is biological validity. Observation and mechanical studies suggest a meaningful link between vitamin D and reduced risk of CRC. However, clinical evidence is not strong enough to recommend vitamin D as a standalone prevention or treatment strategy.
That being said, maintaining a sufficient vitamin D level of at least 30 ng/ml is a low-risk, cost-effective health measure. And when combined with other strategies such as regular screening, healthy diet, physical activity and personalized care, vitamin D can play a valuable role in overall cancer prevention.
Vitamin D is not a miraculous remedy, but it is part of a much broader picture. Its role in colorectal cancer is promising, but it is still defined. It's not the time to rely solely on supplements, but ensuring proper vitamin D levels through sunlight exposure, diet and supplements is a wise choice for your health.
Colorectal cancer is a complex disease and tackling it requires an equally subtle approach. For now, that means focusing on evidence-based lifestyle changes, regular screenings, and providing information as new research unfolds.
Justin Steving is a professor of biomedical sciences. Anglia Ruskin University
This article was originally published by The Conversation and was republished under a Creative Commons license. Please read Original article
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/health-and-wellbeing/vitamin-d-colon-cancer-b2744234.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Defense Minister Rajnath Singh among the tensions of India-Pakistan
- Friesen: Jets-Blues Game 7 under the largest in Winnipeg Hockey History
- The United States calls for disloyal business practices from China while 28 textile plants have closed
- No. 6 USD meetings behind Record Crowd for NCAA Tournament opening 4-2 Win
- The shallow M5.4 earthquake, a series of subsequent tremors struck the border area in Texas – New Mexico
- President Erdogan reaffirms the support of the Turkish Republic of Cyprus, a two -state solution
- His time of crisis for the reset of Brexit – Politico
- Samsung fights tax demand of $ 520 million in India, indicates the practice of appeal
- Arsene Wenger: Europa League winners are not allowed to get a Champions League -football
- Semaglutide removes liver inflammation and reduces fibrosis in mash patients, test show
- India Ipl Cricket | | The Daily News
- The American president says that non -American films are affected at 100% samples