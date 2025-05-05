New research links ultra-high food intake to higher risk of psoriasis, whether after considering genetics, BMI, and lifestyle, or highlighting the possibility of dietary changes to prevent chronic skin conditions.

study: Ultra-high-processed food consumption and risk of psoriasis: a large prospective cohort study. Image credit: Ekaterina Markelova/Shutterstock.com

Recent research published in the journal Nutrients Exploring the role of ultra-processed food (UPF) consumption on the risk of psoriasis.

What causes psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition characterized by inflamed, scaly, itchy. Psoriatic lesions are not site-specific. However, this skin condition often affects the palms, backs and nails. Psoriasis can also increase the risk of mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, such as cardiovascular disease (CVD) and Crohn's disease.

Psoriasis affects 2-3% of people worldwide, and the incidence of this condition varies based on geographical region, with 30-321 cases per 100,000 people. Although there is no treatment, several treatment approaches are currently being used to manage psoriasis symptoms, including phototherapy, prescription medications and biological agents.

Certain nutritional content can induce systemicity inflammationwhich increases the risk of psoriasis. For example, consumption of UPFS is associated with inflammatory allergy conditions, as indicated by higher levels of allergy-associated immunoglobulin E (IgE), childhood asthma, and allergic symptoms in eczema.

What is UPF?

UPF is created through a variety of industrial processes to enhance the seasoning of food while extending shelf life. However, the processes and ingredients used to produce UPFs are often rich in sugars, oils, and other additives such as emulsifiers and artificial flavors, which significantly reduces the nutritional profile.

The NOVA system divides all foods and foods into four groups based on the scope of industrial processing used during production. NOVA Group 1 foods are either unprocessed or minimally processed, while Group 2 contains industrially processed ingredients such as oil, fat, sugar and salt.

NOVA Group 3 contained groups 1 and 2 foods, which were subsequently subjected to storage methods such as canned, bottled or non-alcoholic fermentation. UPF is categorized as Nova Group 4 Foods.

UPF currently contributes more than 50% of total energy intake in the US, Canada and the UK. This global upward trend continues to rise as UPF sales in other countries such as Australia and Western European countries are also accelerating.

UPF consumption has been extensively studied for its role in increasing the risk of non-communicable diseases such as CVD, type 2 diabetes, and Crohn's disease. However, it remains unclear how UPF consumption affects the development of psoriasis.

About the research

The current study investigates differences in incidence of psoriasis due to UPF consumption based on the NOVA classification system. A total of 121,019 study participants, ages 40-69, were included in the analysis.

The researchers determined the association between new onset psoriasis and the risk of UPF intake, and investigated the role of inflammation and body mass index (BMI) in this association.

Survey results

Individuals who consumed more UPF were more likely to have a high BMI, less habitual physical activity, and were young white men with a current or previous history of smoking cigarettes. Energy intake among these study participants was also high.

UPF consumption is categorized into four different quartiles, with the first quartile representing a reference or lowest group. After a median follow-up of 12 years, the risk of psoriasis was 7% higher in the second quartile of UPF intake compared to the reference group.

The risk of psoriasis continued to rise as UPF consumption rates increased, with 19% and 23% higher risk reported between individuals in the third and fourth quartiles, respectively. With every 10% increase in UPF consumption, the risk of psoriasis increased by 6%.

Among those with an increased genetic risk of psoriasis, the higher UPF intake, the lower the genetic risk and the risk of developing psoriasis was almost three times higher than those with lower UPF consumption. No significant changes in these associations were observed after controlling for age, gender, BMI, smoking and drinking, physical activity, and socioeconomic deprivation.

Inflammation (infra) scores contributed to 6.5% of the association between psoriasis risk and UPF uptake, whereas BMI mediated 30.5% of this risk.

These observations are consistent with previous studies reporting an increase in the rate of obesity, which independently increases the risk of psoriasis incidence and severity associated with UPF consumption. Consumption of UPF also leads to low-grade diet and intestinal inflammation. This is exacerbated by the combination of fresh and/or raw food consumption. Anti-inflammatory advantage.

This highlights the important role in controlling UPF in the major prevention of psoriasis. ”

When UPFS was replaced by category 1 foods, the estimated risk of psoriasis was reduced by 18%.

Conclusion

The current prospective study is the first to estimate the incidence of psoriasis in relation to UPF consumption among UK biobank participants. Together, these findings show that each 10% increase in UPF consumption increases the risk of psoriasis by 6%, and this risk is reduced by 18% if 20% of UPF is replaced by Category 1 foods.

Increased UPF consumption is associated with a higher risk of psoriasis. ”