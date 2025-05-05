Large Korean studies have shown that drinking black coffee, especially among women, is associated with improved glucose control and reduced insulin resistance, highlighting the potential role of coffee in metabolic health.

study: Relationship between coffee consumption and glucose metabolism markers in Korean adults. Image credit: ShutterStock AI Generator / Shutterstock.com

Recent research published in Nutrients We explore the association between coffee consumption and glucose metabolism in Korean adults.

Does coffee help regulate blood sugar and support diabetes care?

Coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the world. However, existing studies have reported a variety of findings regarding its health effects.

Regardless of the presence of caffeine, each coffee has been proposed to add additional coffee to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2DM) (T2DM), but the mechanisms involved in this association remain unclear. Previous in vitro and In vain Studies have reported that coffee-rich polyphenols can improve insulin sensitivity. This is important for diabetes management to reduce insulin resistance (IR).

In 2019, Koreans drank 315 grams of total drink per person. Of these, 108 grams was coffee. South Korea consumes a variety of coffee, rich in sugar and saturated fatty acids, and there is an instant coffee mix that makes up the bulk of the Korean coffee market.

To date, few studies have taken into account coffee types, assessing the association between coffee intake and glucose metabolism.

About the research

Data were obtained from the Korean National Health and Nutrition Survey (KNHANES) between 2019 and 2021. A total of 7,453 adults between the ages of 19 and 64 were asked about their intake of coffee consumed over a 24-hour period and the type of coffee consumed.

The reported types of coffee were either black coffee or coffee with sugar or cream. Study participants were classified as two people per day, and those who drank at least 3 cups per day, or at least 2 cups per day.

In large epidemiological studies, IR is usually measured using a homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). High HOMA levels have historically correlated with increased risk of metabolic diseases such as hypertension and T2DM.

For the current analysis, the researchers investigated the effects of coffee consumption on various glucose metabolism markers, including hemoglobin A1C (HBA1C), HOMA-IR, HOMA-β, fasting glucose, and fasting insulin levels.

Survey results

Overall, consuming two cups of coffee daily was associated with a 23% reduction in the risk of increased fasting insulin or HOMA-IR. For black coffee, Homa-IR and fasting insulin levels were reduced by 26% and 21% among those consuming less than 1 cup of black coffee each day.

No significant reductions in HOMA-IR or fasting insulin levels were observed among individuals who consumed 2 or more cups of coffee each day. Adding sugar or cream to coffee did not affect this association.

Women who drank two or more cups of coffee showed more significant improvements in HOMA-IR and fasting insulin levels, respectively. These benefits were further amplified in women who consumed three or more cups daily, with a 34% and 36% reduction in HOMA-IR and fasting insulin levels, respectively. No significant differences were observed in HOMA-IR or fasting insulin levels when sugar or cream was considered.

However, women who drank black coffee had better insulin resistance and glucose metabolism than those who included sugar and cream in their coffee. Two cups of black coffee each day were reduced by 36% in both HOMA-IR and fasting insulin levels.

These benefits were no longer important when more than three cups of black coffee was consumed daily. This lack of importance may be due to the small number of people drinking more than three cups of coffee every day.

The observed sex differences may be due to different sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG) levels. This is lower in many patients with T2DM, but higher in women due to the presence of estrogen. Women are also less likely to smoke or drink, which can amplify the role of diet in maintaining glucose metabolism.

Significant differences in HBA1C or HOMA-β were not associated with coffee consumption, supporting the results of previous studies.

Coffee reduces glucose metabolism markers by improving insulin sensitivity rather than increasing beta cell function. Previously, researchers hypothesized that several different mechanisms may be involved in the antidiabetic effects of coffee, in part due to the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of caffeine and other coffee compounds, resulting from reduced glucose absorption and reduced glucose release from the liver.

Conclusion

Consuming more than two cups of black coffee per day is inversely proportional to insulin resistance in Korean women. ”

The current study is the first to investigate the association of coffee drinking with glucose metabolism by the type of coffee consumed using nationally representative Knhanes data. Future research is needed to examine these findings.