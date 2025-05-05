Health
Semaglutide removes liver inflammation and reduces fibrosis in mash patients, test show
In a preliminary analysis of the ongoing global trial, semaglutide resolved steatohepatitis in 63% of patients, reduced liver fibrosis, promoted weight loss, and improved metabolic health in people with progressive fatty liver disease.
study: Phase 3 trial of semaglutide in steatohepatitis associated with metabolic dysfunction.. Image credits: Douglas Cliff/Shutterstock
A recent study published in New England Journal of Medicinea group of researchers evaluated Effectiveness of Semaglutide in the resolution of steatohepatitis and reduction of fibrosis in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).
background
Globally, over 1 billion people are estimated to be in some form Fatty liver disease. Mash of progressive forms of fatty liver disease is marked by the liver inflammationhepatocyte damage, and fibrotic changes. It remains untreated and can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, and hepatocellular carcinoma. Mash is also closely linked to conditions such as type 2 diabetes and obesity.
Despite the increased burden, treatment options remain limited, with only Resmetirom accelerating FDA approval, particularly for critical fibrosis mashing. Lifestyle changes remain first choice, but pharmacological interventions have shown mixed results.
Given the link between mash systemic and cardio-metabolic disease, new treatments should target both liver and metabolic pathways. Further research is essential to assess promising interventions.
About the research
The current phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was conducted at 253 sites in 37 countries. Adults over the age of 18 years enrolled adults with biopsy-confirmed mash and stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis. Participants received one subcutaneous semaglutide over the first 72 weeks, randomized at a 2:1 ratio and one 240-week long trial designed to evaluate clinical outcomes.
Stratification was based on the presence of type 2 diabetes, fibrosis stages, and geographical areas. After the initial dose escalation period, participants maintained a dose of 2.4 milligrams unless side effects required adjustment.
Liver biopsies and biopsies were performed at week 72 to assess histological changes. Resolution of steatohepatitis without worsening and reduction of fibrosis without worsening of steatohepatitis was defined as two joint index endpoints.
Secondary results include changes in body weight, histological improvements in composites, and changes in body pain scores from a 36-item short form of health survey (SF-36). Noninvasive markers such as liver stiffness, enhanced liver fibrosis (ELF) score, fibroscan ast (fast) score, N-terminal propeptide at collagen type III (Pro-C3) levels, and liver enzyme levels were also monitored.
Efficacy analysis followed the principles of intent to treat, using reference-based multiple assignments for missing data and adjusting for multiple comparisons. Safety was assessed through reporting adverse events and laboratory evaluation. The external adjudication committee evaluated serious clinical events in a blinded manner.
Research Results
This preliminary analysis included 800 patients, of which 534 received semaglutide, of which 266 were assigned to the placebo group. Baseline characteristics were well balanced, with an average age of 56 and an average body mass index of 34.6 kg/m². Approximately 56% of participants had type 2 diabetes, with most (68.8%) suffering from third stage fibrosis.
Resolution of steatohepatitis without exacerbation of fibrosis was achieved in 62.9% of participants in the semaglutide group compared to 34.3% in the placebo group (difference: 28.7% points, 95% confidence interval) [CI]21.1-36.2; p <0.001). Reduction of liver fibrosis without worsening of steatohepatitis occurred in 36.8% in the semaglutide group versus 22.4% in the placebo group (difference: 14.4% points, 95% CI, 7.5-21.3; P <0.001). A reduction in both resolution and fibrosis was observed in 32.7% in the semaglutide group and 16.1% in the placebo group.
Weight loss was significantly greater in the semaglutide group, with a 10.5% reduction in the average of 10.5% compared to 2.0% in placebo. Improvements in body pain scores did not reach the pre-specified thresholds of the trial due to statistical significance. Non-invasive measurements also significantly reduced ELF scores and liver stiffness, supporting semaglutide. Specifically, 55.8% of patients in the semaglutide group had a decrease in ELF scores at least 0.5 compared to 25.5% in the placebo group. A 30% or more reduction in liver stiffness occurred in 52.0% of semaglutide-treated patients versus 30.3% of placebo patients.
Semaglutide also improved markers of metabolic health. Insulin resistance, sensitive C-reactive protein, and lipid parameters measured by homeostatic model assessment of glycated hemoglobin levels, insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) all showed favorable changes. These histological and metabolic effects were generally consistent across subgroups, regardless of the stage, age, or gender of baseline fibrosis, with or without type 2 diabetes.
Regarding safety, 86.3% of semaglutide participants experienced an adverse event, compared to 79.7% in the placebo group. Gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and vomiting were more frequent in the semaglutide group, but were generally easier to manage. Serious adverse events occurred at similar rates (13.4%) in both groups, with lower trial disruption due to side effects (2.6% vs. 3.3%). No new or unexpected safety signals appeared.
Conclusion
While acknowledging limitations such as a lack of data on small numbers of Black participants and alcohol consumption biomarkers, this preliminary analysis shows that one subcutaneous semaglutide at a dose of 2.4 milligrams significantly improves liver histology in mashed and moderate to wise fibrosis patients. In addition to resolve steatohepatitis and reducing fibrosis, semaglutide supports weight loss and improves cardiovascular metabolic markers such as insulin resistance and lipid profile.
These findings are associated with a wide range of populations affected by fatty liver disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. The safety profile was consistent with known effects of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists. Semaglutide presents promising and multi-target treatment options to address liver and systemic outcomes of mash, but the final conclusions on long-term clinical outcomes await complete trial.
