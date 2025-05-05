Global data breaks it down

Men often face higher illnesses and mortality rates, while women show better outcomes of care. This global review reveals where to succeed and fail across gender divisions.

A recent article published in the journal PLOS Medicineresearchers found that gender differences in burden, access, and outcomes are complex and vary depending on the country, condition, and stage of the health route. In many situations, men face an overburden of increased prevalence of disease and risk factors, resulting in reduced access to diagnosis and treatment.

Gender and gender shape health outcomes through a variety of factors, including patterns of health service use, physical responses to exposure to risk, and rates of environmental exposure and risk factors. Understanding gender identity and differences in health outcomes, exposure to risks, and use of health services can help identify effective interventions to reduce health inequality. However, gender identity and gender are often confused and are confused by health research.

As a result, it becomes difficult to analyze survey data. Furthermore, there are only a few reports of gender identity beyond simple binary (male/female). Decomposition of data along health pathways (including risk exposure, disease prevalence and care cascades) provides a systematic and holistic view of health-based inequality based on gender and sex, and can identify opportunities for coordinated intervention.

About the research

Researchers analyzed sex differentiation data from global surveys and datasets that interpreted observed differences through gender-based lenses. Although the dataset itself was decomposed by gender (male/female), the authors acknowledged that the data cannot be completely differentiated between biological and social effects of gender. This study examined eight health conditions, and there were sufficient care cascade data for just three: HIV/AIDS, hypertension, and diabetes. Disease prevalence, risk factors, and mortality data were obtained from the global burden of the disease data set.

Risk factors for HIV/AIDS and diabetes were selected based on the burden of global mortality using age and sex differentiated data. Major cardiovascular risk factors were used for hypertension. The care cascade included diagnosis, treatment, and disease control. Data sources include collaboration of NCD risk factors (hypertension), a step-by-step approach to NCD risk factor monitoring (diabetes), and UNAIDS (HIV/AIDS). Some data were collected as “countries,” where the country contributed multi-year observations.

Survey results

Sexually decomposed data on risk factors, disease prevalence, and mortality were available in all three conditions in 204 countries. However, care cascade data were varied: hypertension (200 countries), diabetes (39), and HIV/AIDS (76).

Risk factors for hypertension include high sodium intake, high fasting plasma glucose (FPG), smoking, obesity and overweight. Men had significantly higher smoking rates in 176 countries (excluding Bhutan), while obesity rates were higher among women in 130 countries. The prevalence of overweight was roughly similar across genders.

Diagram of health routes.

The prevalence of hypertension worldwide was comparable, with exceptions in eight countries with a high prevalence of males. India showed higher hypertension in women aged 70-79. In some countries, there were higher diagnosis or treatment rates among women of a particular age group, but no significant global gender differences were found in the hypertension care cascade.

In Uzbekistan, Iran and Peru, women aged 30-39 had a higher rate of hypertension control. Hypertension mortality rates in men were high in 107 countries, particularly in high and middle class countries. Illness has caused differences in the region. For example, HIV/AIDS and diabetes deaths in men were more common in Europe, Central Asia and Latin America, while female deaths occurred in the Middle East and North Africa.

Risk factors for diabetes include FPG, insulin/drug use, overweight, obesity, smoking, and low physical activity. Some countries showed differences, but sexual and physical inactivity was similar. The prevalence of diabetes changed: among men in 61 countries, among women in 10 women, differences in care cascades were limited. Diabetes mortality rates were higher in men and nine women in 100 countries, with 95 countries showing no difference.

For HIV/AIDS, risk factors include drug use, unsafe gender, and intimate partner violence. Drug use was higher in men and a small number of women in 139 countries (e.g. Syria, China and Iceland). Unsafe sex was more common among women in 113 countries. The prevalence of HIV was higher in men and 28 women from 114 countries. HIV care cascade data (not age variance) showed better results for women in 9, 20, and 21 countries (diagnosis, treatment, and control, respectively). Lebanon was the exception, with men performing better in treatment and control. HIV/AIDS deaths were high in men and 25 women from 131 countries.

Conclusion

The findings reveal significant gender differences along the health route. In many countries, men have a higher prevalence and mortality rate of disease, and seeking care results in lower adherence to treatment. However, differences in performance of care cascades were less consistent and limited than differences in disease burden and risk factors.

This study warns that biological sex is not the only driver of these differences. Social norms, the structure, geography and policy of health systems also play substantive roles. Limitations include incomplete datasets of many conditions and countries, underestimating nonbinary individuals and marginalized populations, and inconsistent definitions of the overall survey.

Researchers are looking for more comprehensive and standardized global data that is broken down by other cross-factors such as age, gender, income, location, ethnicity, and disability. Without such data, the ability to design gender-responsive interventions is limited.

Finally, this study highlights the need for comprehensive, cross-data to develop more equitable health policies and interventions around the world.