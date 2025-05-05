Health
Plastic phthalates linked to over 350,000 cardiac deaths worldwide
Key studies quantify the global sacrifice of plastic-derived phthalates on cardiovascular health, revealing that daily plastic chemical exposures may quietly fuel heart disease across developing regions.
study: Phthalate Exposure from Plastics and Cardiovascular Diseases: Causative Mortality and Global Estimates for Lost Years. Image credit: ShutterStock AI Generator / Shutterstock.com
Recent research published in the journal Ebiomedysin We investigate cardiovascular mortality rates of phthalate attributions around the world.
What is phthalates?
Since 1960, CVD deaths have been reduced by 60% after extensive efforts to address a variety of risk factors, including obesity, hypertension, unhealthy diet, elevated cholesterol, air pollution, smoking, smoking, medium smoke exposure, and heavy metal exposure. Despite this decline, CVD remains a global health threat leading to immature and preventable death.
In 2019, more than 17 million deaths were caused by CVD. This can be attributed to an aging population, emerging environmental risks, and metabolic dysfunction. For example, increased exposure to plastic polymers and their chemical additives increase the risk of developing CVD.
Di-2-ethylhexiphytalate (DEHP) is a class of phthalate esters commonly used to soften polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastics. Epidemiological and mechanism-based studies have established the role of phthalates, which are characterized as anti-androgens and oxidative stressors, in adverse cardiovascular outcomes.
Exposure to phthalates and their chemical derivatives leads to increased expression of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors, which are important for lipid and carbohydrate metabolism. Previous studies have reported that exposure to these chemicals increases the risk of diabetes, atherosclerosis, weight gain, and CVD death.
Humans are exposed to microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs) through several different routes. Furthermore, recent studies have shown that MNPs can also accumulate phthalates and other chemicals, increasing the risk of stroke, myocardial infarction, and death.
About the research
In February 2022, considering the negative effects of plastic pollution, the UN Environmental Parliament announced plans to negotiate internationally legally binding equipment to end plastic pollution.
To support these negotiations, researchers in the current study developed a global disease burden model that estimates the country-specific burden of CVD mortality associated with DEHP using existing data on phthalate exposure. All countries recognized by the World Bank were considered for analysis.
This study utilized World Bank 2018 population data for individuals aged 55 to 64 years old. Cardiovascular mortality rates in each country were obtained from the Institute for Health Measurement and Evaluation (IHME).
Four DEHP metabolites including mono(2-ethyl-5-oxohexyl)phthalate (MEOHP), mono(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (MEHHP), mono(2-ethyl-5-carboxypentyl)phthalate (MECPP), and mono(2-hexyhexyl)(Medroxyhexyl)(Medroxyhexyl). The mixed-effect regression model assessed phthalate metabolite concentrations over time.
Survey results
A total of 356,238 deaths were recorded due to DEHP exposure, 98% of which were attributed to plastic. Approximately 13.4% of all CVD deaths worldwide in 2018 were attributed to MEHP, MEHHP, MEOHP, and MECPP exposures.
Sensitivity analysis highlights the range of DEHP-induced mortality rates is between 356,238 and 356,602 mortality rates. In comparison, 349,113 and 349,469 deaths in 2008 were attributed to plastic production, consumption and waste.
Data for 2018 show a high variance of DEHP exposure across various global regions. Therefore, the effects of exposure to DEHP metabolites on CVD outcomes were disproportionately experienced by countries in the Pacific, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East.
Compared to other countries, the Middle East and South Asian countries reported higher exposure to DEHP metabolites, particularly MEHP and MEHHP, at average concentrations of 19.460 μmol/L and 46.107 μmol/L, respectively. In comparison, Europe experienced the lowest DEHP exposure at MEHP and MEHP concentrations of 3.243 μmol/L and 18.413 μmol/L, respectively.
The highest disparities in exposure between different percentiles of the population were observed in Africa and the US. For example, the highest MECPP concentration of 65.452 μmol/L was reported in the African region.
Approximately 73.1% of global deaths from DEHP in 2018 occurred in Asia. South Asia and the Middle East experienced the highest mortality rates due to CVD caused by DEHP exposure, and Latin America, East Asia, Pacific, Canada, Australia and Africa.
Conclusion
Phthalic acid exposures vary widely across world regions. However, this plastic pollutant was found ubiquitously and contributed to CVD mortality in all regions.
Overall, the highest exposure burden for all four DEHP metabolites was reported in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, while the lowest levels of exposure in Europe were found. Compared to high-income countries, lower and middle-income countries experience CV deaths that contributed to higher DEHP.
These findings highlight the important need for strengthened regulatory measures and international cooperation to mitigate the health effects of phthalates, particularly in regions characterized by high levels of industrialization and plastic consumption. ”
Journal Reference:
- Hyman, S., Acevedo, J., Giannarelli, C. et al. (2025) Phthalate Exposure from Plastics and Cardiovascular Diseases: An Overall Estimation of Causative Mortality and Life in a Lost Year. Ebiomedysin. doi:10.1016/j.ebiom 201.105730
