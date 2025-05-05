Health
Exercise helps protect against cancer fatigue and depression
Prolonged fatigue and depression are more common in women than in men than in cancer survivors, and often lead to reduced physical activity in recreational in all patients, new data show.
However, moderate physical activity was associated with almost 50% lower risk of cancer-related fatigue, and both moderate and active physical activity were associated with a 2-5-fold reduction in depression in cancer survivors. American Cancer Research Association (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025.
The findings “emphasize the importance of providing special attention and coordinated interventions, such as exercise programs, support groups, and physical and mental behavioral skills in vulnerable groups.
During residence, cancer-related fatigue was a common complaint among patients, affecting the effects of “not only on daily activities but also on overall quality of life and mental health, climbing stairs, doing food and doing overwhelming laundry work.”
Cancer-related fatigue affects more than 80% of patients receiving chemotherapy or radiation therapy, while depression affects approximately 25% of patients. Unlike typical fatigue, cancer-related fatigue can remain weeks, months or years after treatment, Du explained.
Despite its high prevalence, cancer-related fatigue remains “overlooked and insufficient,” she said during a conference press conference. Furthermore, cancer-related fatigue can have different effects on men and women.
To further investigate, DU and her colleagues analyzed National Health and Nutrition and Nutrition Rusession Survice (NHANES) data from 1552 cancer survivors (736 men and 816 women).
After adjusting for age, race, socioeconomic status, and comorbidities, female cancer survivors were more likely to experience fatigue (odds ratio) [OR]1.54; p < .017) and depression (or 1.32; p = .341) is associated with cancer compared to men.
Du said there are likely multiple reasons behind the observed gender differences.
For example, women are more likely to experience side effects from long-term use of endocrine therapy, with higher concentrations and a stronger immune response that can increase inflammatory side effects due to slow chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and drug clearance.
Multivariate logistic regression analysis, cancer-related fatigue (or 1.93; p = .002) and depression (or 2.28; p = .011) Both were strongly associated with a decrease in moderate recreational activities, including active walking, cycling, golf, and light garden work.
The data also demonstrated the protective role of physical activity. Patients engaged in moderate physical activity risk (or 0.52; p = .002) and depression (or 0.41; p = .006) was significantly reduced, Du reported.
In the case of depression (not cancer-related fatigue), “the higher the intensity of physical activity, the more protective it has, the less it is, almost four to five times the reduction in depression,” Du said.
Although NHANES uses a standardized protocol designed to minimize bias, it stated that the limitation of the current study is the use of self-reported data, and the fact that women may overrepeat fatigue symptoms and men may underreport symptoms of depression.
DU and her colleagues are planning a study to assess the effectiveness of customized interventions for cancer-related fatigue and to explore the relationship between cancer-related fatigue and various mechanisms such as inflammation markers, by examining whether gender modifies associations.
Comments on the research Medscape Medical NewsJennifer Rigibel, senior doctor at the Dana Farmer Cancer Institute in Boston, said it is unclear whether tired people weren't exercising or those who weren't exercising because of the cross-sectional data set.
However, Ligibel demonstrates that exercise is the “most efficient treatment for fatigue,” and that it is likely to be useful for depression as well.
In fact, a Recent surveys of cancer patients As the American Society of Clinical Oncology conducted, more than half of the patients reported that oncologists spoke about exercise and diet during their clinic visits, Rigibel said. The provider's recommendations regarding exercise and diet were related to positive changes in these behaviors.
“Around half of oncologists are now giving exercise advice. That number is much higher than it was a few years ago, but it's still not universal,” Rigibel said.
The study did not have specific funding. Du and Ligibel had no disclosures.
