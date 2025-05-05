Testing the chances of living to 100

Getty Images (Credit: Getty Images)

Grip strength is associated with a wide range of health outcomes, ranging from type 2 diabetes to depression. This is how to check yours.

In the world of technology-driven longevity clinics with increasingly sophisticated image scans, some of which can cost tens of thousands of dollars. One of the best ratings of muscle strength and quality is simply to sit in a chair and squeeze the tennis ball.

This is a recommendation provided by Joshua Davidson, a Strength and Conditioning researcher at Derby University, studying the strength of hand shaking. It's becoming more and more recognized As one of the most reliable markers of human health.

When testing grip strength in clinical trials, scientists usually use hand dynamometers, a device that squeezes as hard as possible to measure the forces produced by the muscles of the hands and forearms. Several companies are now taking their dynamometers from the clinic to their home and combining easy-to-use devices with mobile apps to chart grip strength over time.

However, according to Davidson, you can get a decent idea through a simple “squeeze test” with tennis or a stress ball. “All you need is an object that can be deformed without causing pain or discomfort,” he says. “Simply squeeze as much as you can before grip fatigue. Being able to maintain maximum pressure for 15-30 seconds on something like a tennis ball is a good standard to put in effort.” Focusing on the amount of time you can squeeze will help you track the strength of your grip over time.

Of course, as Mark Peterson, professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Michigan, points out, the strength of the grip alone will not directly affect everyday life, other than making it a little more difficult to open cans and jars. However, researchers are increasingly using grip strength As a proxy for overall musculoskeletal strength The whole body. It can reflect whether a person is fully active or too tends to sit And it shows the risk of their frailty – Status It's vulnerable The result of a decline in one's physiological health.

Getty Images By becoming more physically active, you can improve your grip strength (credit: Getty Images)

This came first, especially at the attention of scientists. Notable research Among nearly 140,000 adults in high, middle and low-income countries who discovered grip strength, they found superior predictors of preterm birth over other obvious indicators such as blood pressure.

Other studies have shown that a person's grip strength can show the possibility of living past 100. One studyvolunteers measured grip strength measured between 56 and 68 years of age from 1965 to 1968, and survival was tracked for the next 44 years. Those who became Centenarians were 2.5 times more likely to have achieved grip strength results at the highest third compared to those who died before the age of 79.

Darryl Leong, an associate professor of medicine at McMaster University in Canada, explains that the strength of your hand grip, and therefore the overall muscle strength, is the sum of your nutrition, physical activity, and whether you have any illness. “This is why it's related to so many health outcomes,” he says.

One study Using dynamometer tests suggest that men have a grip strength score of less than 25.5 kilograms and a grip strength score of 18 kilograms for women, with a higher risk of sarcopenia throughout the body, resulting in a lower late muscle mass and function, as well as a higher likelihood of decreases and development.

Guillaume Paré, a doctor and professor of medicine at McMaster University, says that even a simple handshake can convey a lot. Grip strength acts as a marker Is there any chance that someone may have sarcopenia? “The red flag is where my fingers are struggling to close completely around my hands, or where the muscles in my hands get weak,” he says.

However, the link between grip strength and longevity is far beyond physical capabilities. the study It has shown that muscles are key players in the metabolic system and act as reservoirs that can absorb excess blood sugar and prevent the development of insulin resistance. This makes the grip weak Can be shown It is prone to many problems associated with metabolic dysfunction, ranging from type 2 diabetes to lower bone density, malnutrition, cognitive impairment and depression.

©2011 Massy-Westropp et al;Licensee Biomed Central Ltd Grip Strength: See Comparison Methods (Credit: ©2011 Massy-Westropp et al; Licensee Biomed Central Ltd)

Peterson, 2022 Leading the research We evaluated grip strength in 1,275 men and women and compared these results with DNA analysis. The team found that people with lower grip strength scores showed signs of accelerated aging. Specifically, they had a difference in DNA methylation patterns. This is a tag related to our DNA and can change the way we read throughout our lifetimes. Methylation patterns often change depending on environmental or lifestyle factors. obesity, pollution Or even Social stressamong many other things.

Wrist Curl: Improves grip strength Please get started Sitting with arms on my lap. Hold the can with your palm facing up. Then, slowly bring it upwards towards your body without moving your arms. Hold there for 1 second and carefully lower it. Aim to perform 5 sets of 20 repetitions in practice.

For Pare, this is not surprising. He says he sees grip strength as an important marker for both disease resilience and the likelihood of recovering from chronic disease. For example, studies of cancer patients It shows it People with low grip strength are more likely to experience sudden weight loss or malignancy (extreme muscle or fat loss) despite eating normally, thus worsening the outcome and survival outcome.

“That means we have limited ability to fight it if we get sick,” Peterson says. “For example, the risk of dying from pneumonia is It has increased significantly In individuals with low grip strength, it makes sense considering the importance of good muscle health to properly remove the airways of sput [the saliva and mucus coughed up from the respiratory tract as a result of infections]. ”

The strength of the grip is not just something you need to know in your future life. Researchers have I've even found The average grip strength of the population tends to correlate with the number of medals that are likely to win at the Olympics. Meanwhile, Pare says that teenagers and younger adults with less grip strength are more likely to experience health problems at earlier ages. One study In Brazil, teenagers who spent more time on their screens on either their phones or other devices tend to exacerbate their grip strength.

“There is data to support low grip strength and low metabolic health even among young adults,” says Pare.

Improve your score

So can we improve the strength of the grip? Certainly, Davidson says, and that's something you can work no matter what your age is. He suggests using tennis ball tests to gradually work on the hands and forehand muscles to contract with the greatest power possible. He says that practice should steadily improve over time.

It's not just about grips either. Leon generally recommends working on being more physically active and training the muscles of his lower and upper body. Do this and he says the strength of your grip I'll improve accordingly.

For older people, Leong suggests trying the Time Up and Go test. “Here, we have individual records with stopwatches, the time we got up from the chair, walk three metres, turn around and go back to the sitting position,” says Leon. “This is a test of lower limb strength and mobility and helps improve overall muscle strength.”

Davidson is a common resistance exercise to improve muscle mass and maintain bone density. Improved grip strength. “We all need to engage in regular physical activity as we age,” he says. “You can exercise at home using specialized equipment and things around the house. A 2-3 set of single arm wrist curls with 10-20 reps is a good exercise at first.

For reliable insights into better health and welfare rooted in science, Health Fix Newslettermeanwhile Required list It offers a handpicked selection of features and insights.