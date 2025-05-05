Talk therapy is used more frequently by Americans, but psychiatric drugs alone are down: Shot

. Simplehappyart/istockphoto/getty images

A new study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry shows that more American adults with mental health needs have been receiving talk therapy in recent years. the study It also showed that the number of people using only psychiatric drugs for treatment has declined for the first time in years.

“At this point, we see that this increase represents a period in which psychotherapy envisions a more important role in outpatient mental health care,” he says. Dr. Mark Olfson a psychiatrist and epidemiologist at Columbia University.

“The number of American adults who received psychotherapy increased to around 6.5% in 2018 and up to 8.5% in 2021,” he says.

The findings show significant changes from past patterns, explains Olfson, the study's lead author.

Since the late 1990s, the use of talk therapy first declined, then plateaus. It was also a time when psychiatric drug use increased.

“We've seen it back in the late 1980s when Prozac first came to the scene, and when other antidepressants like SSRIs continued, Olfson added.

However, between 2018 and 2021, he and his team found that among adults receiving outpatient mental health care, those who only use medications fell from 67.6% to 62.1%. At the same time, the proportion of patients who received talk therapy alone (no drugs) grew. They found this trend among people with depression, anxiety, trauma and stressor-related disorders.

Another positive finding in this study was that more people were sticking to treatment after they started it. This study recorded more visits in the first year of new patients than in the previous year.

“Overall, it suggests psychotherapy [is] It can be used to make it more accessible to people and people,” Olfson says. It may also reflect a greater awareness of talk therapy and what to expect from it, psychiatrists say. Dr. Jesse Gold Chief Wellness Officer of the University of Tennessee System.

“If you know more about what the treatment looks like, you don't expect it to be fixed soon, or it won't go away soon,” she says. The trend documented in the new study began in 2019, but the Covid-19 pandemic has made people more open about seeking mental health and care.

Telehealth is part of the photo

And the expansion of the telehealth pandemic era could help more people access talk therapy, as documented in research.

“I think Telehealth has increased access to people who may not have access to therapists at certain places or times,” Gold says. “I think access has definitely increased, and so is the conversation about this.”

Both Olphson and Gold point to another important finding in the new study. This shows that the type of providers offering talk therapy has expanded to include licensed counselors and social workers, as opposed to past psychiatrists and psychologists alone.

“When there's demand and access needs, the creative model comes into play,” Gold says. “We really looked at ways to increase access and increase models of care. It doesn't always require MD or PhD.”

However, access is still a problem

But Olfson notes that he and his colleagues have found that most of those who benefited most from this increased access to talk therapy are mostly wealthy. “It's one of those people who have more education, private insurance. They have a higher income. They tend to be in urban areas,” he says. “These are the people who benefit the most.”

He hopes the findings will help improve access to mental health care for people with fewer measures.