



Research warns of the widespread murder germs spreading in Europe, Asia and the United States. Aspergillus bacteria thrive in warm climates and can infect millions of people. The spread of fungal pathogens could become common, researchers warn.

















Killer bacteria can spread to parts of Europe, Asia and America, and rising temperatures can cause serious lung problems in vulnerable people. study I've warned. Aspergillus, a type of fungus that thrives in warm, humid climates, can infect millions of people when they enter the aforementioned areas. Research co-author Norman Van Lysine warns that spreading fungal pathogens is approaching a “tip point” where the norm. “We're talking about continental changes in the lives and species distribution of hundreds of thousands. Things will grow and what you get infected will be completely different,” Van Lizin said. Financial Times. Research shows that seeds can grow rapidly at high temperatures of compost, explaining why they can thrive at an internal temperature of 37°C in the human body. Furthermore, the resilience of fungi means that even within the nuclear reactor of Chernobyl, it is possible to survive and thrive in places where other organisms cannot. Inhaling fungal spores does not make everyone sick, but people with conditions such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, or weakened immune systems remain at risk. Also read | Fake Mt. Fuji in China with fraudulent tourists on white painted hills Fungal infection What worries me about the situation is the fact that the fungal kingdom is largely unexplored by scientists. Less than 10% of an estimated 15-3.8 million fungal species are listed, with only a small number of genetic material (genomes). “That lifestyle in the natural environment may have provided Aspergillus fumigatus with the fitness advantage needed to colonize human lungs,” said Professor Elaine Bignell, co-director of the MRC Department of Medical Sciences at the University of Exeter. This study highlighted that Aspergillus fumigatus As a result of the intense use of global fossil fuels, it could spread to another 77% of the territory by 2100. As a result, potentially 9 million people in Europe could be exposed to the infection. The danger is imminent, but scientists say the development of antifungal drugs is troubled by the financially unattractiveness of investments in them due to costs and doubts about their profitability.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/deadly-fungus-could-kill-millions-in-asia-europe-and-the-americas-study-warns-8336099 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

