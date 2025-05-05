Understanding How GLP-1 RAs Achieve Sustained Weight Loss

Obesity is a chronic, progressive, relapsing disease and public health challenge with an escalating prevalence.1 People with obesity have an increased risk of developing obesity-related complications (ORCs), including type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and cardiovascular disease, which can lead to increased morbidity and mortality.1 A 5% to 15% weight reduction is recommended to improve ORCs with a preference for more than 10% weight loss.2 Initiating lifestyle interventions (LIs) is recommended as the initial treatment, with the addition of anti-obesity medications (AOMs) to help achieve weight loss goals.

In June 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved semaglutide (Wegovy), a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA), for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one ORC. Clinical trials have confirmed the efficacy of semaglutide in achieving clinically significant, sustained weight loss in people with obesity who do not have diabetes.3 This therapy is an advancement in the treatment of obesity and has led the way for the development of dual and triple agonists, holding promise for future obesity management.3

Etiology

The American Medical Association first classified obesity as a disease in June 2013 and reaffirmed it in 2023.4 More than 41% of Americans have obesity, defined as a body mass index (BMI) ≥30 kg/m2.5 Obesity should be defined as excess body fat that impairs one’s health rather than by BMI alone.6 Because accurate measurements of body fat can be difficult to obtain and BMI is simple to calculate, BMI, along with waist circumference, remains a standard tool in obesity management.6 A target weight reduction of at least 10% is recommended to improve ORCs.2 Initiating LIs is recommended as initial treatment, although it often only achieves modest weight loss with frequent regain due to compensatory biologic mechanisms. AOMs are recommended for patients with a BMI 30 kg/m2 or greater or 27 kg/m2 or greater with at least 1 ORC.2 Discontinuation of pharmacotherapy is frequently associated with weight regain, even with continued LIs, highlighting the need for long-term pharmacologic therapy.7

When LIs and the addition of AOMs are not effective in reaching weight loss goals, bariatric surgery may be indicated. Adult patients with a BMI of 40 kg/m2 or greater or 35 kg/m2 or greater with ORCs may be referred for surgery, which is associated with sustained weight loss and improved ORCs.8 The innovation of more effective AOMs, such as semaglutide, may enable pharmacotherapy to achieve weight loss similar to that of bariatric surgery.9

The History of FDA-Approved AOMs

Because of a better understanding of the mechanisms regulating weight loss and maintenance, several AOMs have been developed and subsequently approved by the FDA to reduce hunger and promote satiety. Orlistat has been used for more than 20 years, though only achieving less than 4% weight loss.3 Phentermine-topiramate and naltrexone-bupropion have proven to be effective for weight loss, however, concerns about cardiovascular safety remain.9 These medications have led to modest improvements in weight, with mean weight loss of 5% to 9%, which falls short of the recommended target of 10% to 15%.10

“ In clinical trials, semaglutide proved to be superior to placebo, with weight loss reaching 15%, suggesting its superiority over other non-GLP-1 RA anti-obesity medications.

GLP-1 RAs are incretin hormones that stimulate insulin secretion, delay gastric emptying, and inhibit glucagon secretion, which are mechanisms that reduce hunger and increase satiety.11 Liraglutide was the first GLP-1RA to be approved for use in obesity and has been associated with weight loss of 6% to 8% in people without diabetes when combined with LIs.12

Semaglutide was initially approved for the treatment of T2DM in 2017 but was also found to be effective for weight loss in June 2021.13 Semaglutide 2.4 mg, is a much more effective AOM with a mean weight loss of 15%, reaching clinical weight reduction targets.3 Semaglutide was the first weight loss drug to reach 15% weight loss, almost twice the efficacy of other AOMs.3 Since semaglutide’s approval, tirzepatide, a GLP-1RA and gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) co-agonist, was approved in November 2023.14 Prior to semaglutide, bariatric surgery was the only intervention that led to weight loss and maintenance of greater than 15%.3

The STEP Trials

Most of the research on the efficacy of semaglutide in weight loss and maintenance comes from the Semaglutide Treatment Effect in People with Obesity (STEP) program, conducted by Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of semaglutide (Table).15 The STEP trials were double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized controlled trials (RCTs).16-18 All 4 trials included adults 18 years and older with a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or higher and at least 1 prior failed attempt at weight loss.17 Participants had obesity but did not have diabetes. Exclusion criteria included recent weight loss of 11 lb or greater or use of an AOM in the previous 90 days.17

Table 1. Study Design and Results from STEP Trials 1, 3, 4, 5, and STEP 1 Extension3,18

STEP 1 STEP 1 EXT STEP 3 STEP 4 STEP 5 Number of Participants 1961 0 to 68 wk: 327; 68 to 120 wk: 290 611 902 with 803 randomized 304 Purpose To show the effectiveness of SG 2.4 mg vs PB in WL To evaluate the effectiveness of SG 2.4 mg vs PB in WL after Tx withdrawal To maximize the effectiveness of SG 2.4 mg vs PB in WL To maintain the effectiveness of SG vs PB in WL To evaluate the long-term effects of SG vs PB in WL Duration 68 wk 68 wk 68 wk 68 wk 104 wk Lifestyle Interventions Diet: 500 cal/d deficit from TEE PA: 150 min/wk No required Tx IBTa Diet: 500 cal/d deficit from TEE PA: 150 min/wk Diet: 500 cal/d deficit from TEE PA: 150 min/wk Tx Arms and Randomized Ratios SG 2.4 mg vs PB 2:1 ratio SG 2.4 mg vs PB 2:1 ratio SG 2.4 mg vs PB 2:1 ratio SG 2.4 mg x 20 wk, then SG vs PB 2:1 ratio SG 2.4 mg vs PB 1:1 ratio Mean BW, BMI, & WC 105.3 kg, 37.9 kg/m2, 114.7 cm 105.6 kg, 37.6 kg/m2 105.8 kg, 38.0 kg/m2, 113 cm 107.2 kg, 38.4 kg/m2, 115.3 cm 106.0 kg, 38.5 kg/m2, 115.7 cm ETD in BW, BMI, & WC -12.7 kg, -4.61 kg/m2, -9.42cm On Tx: -15.9 kg, -5.7 kg/m2 -10.6 kg, -3.8 kg/m2, -8.3 cm -13.2 kg, -4.7 kg/m2, -9.7 cm -12.9 kg, -12.6 kg/m2, -9.2 cm Off Tx: 10.0 kg, 3.6 kg/m2 ETD in Weight Change -12.4% On Tx: -15.3% -10.3% -14.8% -12.6% Off Tx: 12.7%

BMI, body mass index; BW, body weight; ETD, estimated treatment difference; N, number of participants; PA, physical activity; PB, placebo; SG, semaglutide; TEE, total energy expenditure; Tx, treatment; WC, waist circumference; WL, weight loss

Participants: Adults with BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2 or BMI ≥ 27 kg/m2 with ≥ 1 comorbidity and without diabetes

Intensive behavioral therapy (IBT): Diet: 1000 to 1200 cal/d as a meal replacement for 8 weeks, then 1200 to 1800 cal/d with traditional food. PA: 100 min/week at randomization, with an addition of 25 min every 4 weeks, until 200 min/week. Counseling: 30 individual IBT sessions with a registered dietitian

The dose escalation regimen was consistent in all trials. Subcutaneous semaglutide was initiated in all participants at a dose of 0.25 mg given once weekly, and the dose was titrated every 4 weeks to 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg (target dose) over the course of 16 weeks.17 Participants recorded their daily nutritional intake and physical activity in a diary or smartphone application, reviewed as a component of counseling. STEP trials 2, 6, and 8 were reviewed, but did not address the studied population and are not included in this review.

Each STEP trial addressed different aspects18 of semaglutide in the treatment of obesity:

STEP 1 assessed the effect of semaglutide and LIs on weight loss

STEP 3 assessed the effect of semaglutide in combination with intensive behavioral therapy (IBT)

STEP 4 assessed the effect of continuing vs withdrawing semaglutide on weight-loss maintenance

STEP 5 assessed the efficacy of semaglutide for long-term weight maintenance

STEP 1

STEP 1, the largest trial, compared semaglutide and LI with placebo and LI over 68 weeks.17 Participants in the semaglutide group lost an average of 12.4% of their body weight and saw significant improvements in ORCs (mean difference [MD], −12.4%; 95% CI, −13.4% to −11.5%).17 The STEP 1 trial concluded that semaglutide 2.4 mg once weekly with LI was more beneficial than LIs alone in reducing body weight and other cardiometabolic risk factors.

STEP 3

STEP 3 evaluated the effect of semaglutide combined with IBT over 68 weeks. Using a similar study design to STEP 1, STEP 3 added IBT with a calorie-restricted diet, starting at 1000 to 1200 calories for the first 8 weeks, followed by 1200 to 1800 calories for the remainder of the trial.17 IBT included increased physical activity up to 200 min/wk, along with 30 counseling sessions.17 Semaglutide with IBT resulted in more significant weight loss from baseline to week 68 compared with placebo with IBT (MD = –10.3%, 95% CI: −12.0, −8.6). Although the semaglutide group had significantly more weight loss than the placebo group, results were comparable to STEP 1, indicating that IBT had not substantially affected the outcomes.

STEP 4

STEP 4, a withdrawal trial, assessed the effect on weight change after continuing or discontinuing semaglutide 2.4 mg once weekly over 68 weeks.17 All participants began with 20 weeks of semaglutide treatment, resulting in a mean weight loss of 10.6%.17 They were then randomized to either continue semaglutide or switch to placebo. Those who remained on semaglutide lost an additional 7.9% of their body weight, while those switched to placebo regained 6.9% of their weight.16 These results emphasize the need for ongoing treatment to sustain weight loss.

STEP 5

STEP 5, the longest trial in the program, assessed the efficacy and safety of semaglutide 2.4 mg once weekly compared with placebo for long-term treatment of obesity without diabetes over 104 weeks.18 Participants receiving semaglutide lost an average of 15.2% of their body weight compared with 2.6% in the placebo group. Over the 2-year period, the primary endpoint of 5% was met, and many participants achieved weight loss between 10% to 20%, and 36% of participants lost 20% or more of their initial body weight.17 The study concluded that treatment with semaglutide resulted in sustained weight loss and reduced risk factors for ORCs.18

Analysis of the STEP Trials

Bergmann et al15 reviewed the data from the STEP trials to assess the clinical significance of semaglutide in the treatment of obesity, with projections of its impact on future medical management. In STEP trials 1, 3, and 4, at least 69% of participants lost 10% to 20% of their body weight.15 STEP trials 1, 3, and 4 demonstrated the resolution of prediabetes in many participants. The reviewers concluded that treatment with semaglutide results in weight loss that has the potential to mitigate ORCs and is effective in the long-term treatment and maintenance of obesity.

Alabduljabbar et al17 analyzed the design, inclusion and exclusion criteria, duration, and results of each STEP trial. It reported low heterogeneity, although bias was noted because of an overrepresentation of White women in the study. The review concluded that semaglutide was well tolerated and effective for weight loss in STEP 4 and 5 trials, with a confirmed benefit to the continued use of semaglutide for sustained weight loss and prevention of ORCs.

Wilding et al7 reported on the STEP 1 extension study, which evaluated the weight change of a portion of the participants in STEP 1 until week 120. Participants from 5 countries, representing both the semaglutide and placebo groups, were included and were consistent with the original trial population. From week 0 to week 68, participants received active treatment (“on-treatment” phase); from week 68 to week 120 (“off-treatment” phase), all interventions were discontinued and no specific treatment protocols were followed.7 Following treatment withdrawal, weight gain was observed in both groups. Participants in the semaglutide group regained a mean of 11.6% body weight (5.6% below starting weight), and the placebo group regained 1.9% body weight (return to baseline weight).7 Cardiometabolic improvements also reversed after treatment discontinuation. Most of the weight lost as a result of treatment with semaglutide was regained within 1 year. These findings emphasize the need for continued semaglutide treatment to maintain weight loss.

Barriers to Treatment

Despite the recognition of obesity as a disease for more than a decade and the advent of effective AOMs in the management of obesity, the disease is still significantly undertreated in comparison to its prevalence. Potential barriers19 to treatment include:

Cost of the most effective medications

Lack of recognition of obesity as a chronic disease

Lack of reimbursement

Misperceptions of the safety and efficacy of available medications

Provider inexperience

Weight bias and stigma

Some health care professionals may view obesity as a consequence of lifestyle choices, rather than a chronic disease, resulting in undertreatment.20 Because of weight stigma, patients may be less likely to seek treatment, especially if they have failed previous treatments.20 In one study assessing perceptions and attitudes about obesity treatment, only 40% of individuals with obesity and 30% of clinicians, respectively, believed that AOMs are effective in the management of obesity.21 This finding emphasizes a lack of knowledge about the benefits of AOMs.

The development of GLP-1RAs may instill hope in patients and improve adherence if they can gain access. Despite FDA approval of AOMs such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, coverage by Medicare and most commercial health insurance companies is limited, especially for individuals without diabetes.9 As a result, high out-of-pocket costs pose a significant barrier to access.9

Future Developments

Research into novel medications are currently in development. Medications that use GLP-1RA, GIP, and glucagon receptors (GCGR) are currently being studied for the treatment of obesity. The SURMOUNT-1 and SURMOUNT-2 trials studied tirzepatide’s efficacy and found that its results approach those of bariatric surgery, with an achievement of more than 20% weight loss.22 Tirzepatide, with the addition of GIP, may enhance weight loss beyond that achieved with semaglutide. Emerging dual and triple agonists and combination therapies using multiple AOMs are projected to produce weight losses exceeding 25% to 30%, levels previously thought unattainable without surgical intervention.