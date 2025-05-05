Missouri reports the first measles incident in St. Louis





Measles headed for St. Louis. The Missouri Department of Health issued a Sunday night warning of a memo regarding the potential spread of the highly contagious virus following an incident confirmed in the city last week. According to the measles, an out-of-state person reportedly visited the St. Louis Aquarium on April 30 from 1pm to 6pm. The person ate at the restaurant on the same day, but no details are provided about the timing or location of the restaurant. State health officials say those who may be exposed, have immunocompromised, or do not have the MMR vaccine should contact their health care provider immediately to ensure quick access to treatment to prevent infection and its complications. Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor symptoms for 21 days from the date of exposure. In this case, it will be until May 21st. CDC is being tracked Over 900 outbreaks this year have been hit by more than 12 outbreaks. Symptoms usually start with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by white spots in the mouth one to two weeks after exposure. A red rash begins 3-5 days later around the hairline. According to the state health department, people who get infected will pass measles to about nine out of 10 people who are in contact with people who are not vaccinated or have low immunity. This is the second report on measles in Missouri. first The confirmed incident was in Tunney County. last month. Illinois also reported it That first measles case last month.

