Science reveals four new ways to reduce the risk of dementia
May 5, 2025 – List of ways to reduce you dementia The risk continues to grow long.
Some are big effort (meditation and running distances), others are small (gardening, walking, eating blueberries).
But they are all part of a “strong change in thinking about dementia, especially Alzheimer's disease.” Neurologist Silky Parajani, Maryland, professor of Weil Cornell Medicine/New York Presbyterian in New York City;
Dementia “is known to be “not only occurring with age, but is now a condition that is affected by multiple factors,” Pahlajani said. “These risk factors accumulate over decades before memory symptoms appear. It's a big, very important revelation.”
Consistent theme: What's good for your body is good for you too brain.
Four recent studies published in the past few weeks build on this trend and provide methods supported by new evidence to increase physical health while potentially reducing the risk of dementia.
1. Get enough Correct type Of sleep.
Quality sleep has long been linked to a lower risk of dementia, not to mention improved mood, immunity, blood sugar, heart health and weight. But a New research Zero to The correct type Sleeping to prevent Alzheimer's disease.
“The study shows that deep sleep, slow wave sleep, and REM sleep are two stages that play a very important role in removing toxins from the brain and supporting memory networks,” says Pahlajani, who is not involved in the study.
Deep sleep and REM sleep are not sufficient, especially in middle age, and are associated with contraction of some of the brain, particularly vulnerable in Alzheimer's, research found.
Deep sleep and REM sleep are signs of sleep qualitynot the quantity. “So when people say they get enough hours, that's not enough,” Palajani said. “It's about how well someone sleeps.”
How do you know if you're deep enough and getting REM sleep? Sudha Seshadri (Maryland), director of the Glenbigs Institute at the Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio and the Glenbigs Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, begins by maintaining a sleep diary when she falls asleep. When you wake up, grab your pen and check in yourself.
“How did you feel after sleep? Did you feel at ease?” Seshadri said. “Look if you feel sleepy during the day, because even in situations where people are not normally, it can be a sign that nighttime sleep is not recovering.”
A sleep tracking smartwatch or matte stress sleep sensor can be used, she said. These can estimate the amount of time spent at different stages of sleep. Collect data for days or weeks and review it with your doctor.
2. Take the easiest class at Rec Center.
You'd think that hard workouts are better than simple workouts, but they may not be. New findings just published in the journal Alzheimer's disease and dementia There was little difference found.
This study compared cognitive decline (thinking skills issues) between those who performed low-intensity stretching, balance, and range activities in YMCA three to four times a year with the YMCA, and those who trained moderate to high-intensity.
All of the people in the study already had mild memory problems. Specifically, there is a problem recalling new facts and events. This condition increases people at a higher risk of dementia. However, neither group showed any signs of further cognitive decline. The decline halted as researchers continued training for another six months without supporting them, maintaining a stable period of 18 months.
This study is “the largest and rigorous clinical trial.” exercise It has been done in adults with mild cognitive impairment,” said researcher Dr. Laura Baker, a professor of gerontology. Old man Medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. “While exercise has well-documented benefits for almost every aspect of human health, it maximizes the possibilities of exercise as a medicine for older adults with memory problems.”
3. Target your cholesterol count.
I'll keep you LDL Cholesterol Low can dramatically reduce the risk of dementia, and statins can offer other benefits to qualified individuals.
People with LDL cholesterol <70 mg/dL had a 26% reduction in their risk of dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease. New research.
This type of risk reduction is “compared to some of the most effective lifestyle intervention modifications we know.”
For comparison, normal physical activity has a 30% lower risk of dementia. He said he has less control over blood pressure and blood sugar levels. “So, these LDL findings are a kind of tier of a type of preventative tool that will have an impact if it is endured. It's pretty exciting.”
Of those with LDL levels below 70 mg/dL, those taking statins had a reduced risk of dementia by up to 13% compared to non-statin users.
Why does it work? Studies show that LDL cholesterol plays a role in lowering the nervous system, Dobbs said. stroke Neurology. Our brains are full of lipids and “cholesterol is made from lipids, which affects inflammation and blood flow through the brain, including small arteries,” he said.
Because arterial plaque accumulation is caused by inflammation, it makes sense that taking statins with anti-inflammatory properties reduces brain plaque accumulation and reduces the risk of dementia.
“There may be more than that, such as a reduction in Alzheimer's disease and some impaired proteins that can cause similar conditions,” says Dobbs, who is not involved in this latest study. “You may actually see a decrease in protein formation using statins. But I want to be clear: it requires more research before you can actually draw that conclusion.”
4. For some people, diabetes medications can help protect the brain.
If you have Type 2 diabetes And you're 50 north, this discovery Problem for you: Taking GLP-1 or SGLT2I (two types of diabetes medications) was associated with a 33%-43% lower risk of Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. The average age of the people in the study was about 65 years old.
Dr. Diana Tiara, medical director of the University of California, San Francisco weight management program, should be aware of the hype about GLP-1 (like Ozempic) and dementia prevention. She wrote editorial Alongside the journal's new research on GLP-1 and SGLT2I Jama Neurology. She said the new study is neither large nor strict enough to encourage insurers to change their coverage policies, but that could affect conversations between doctors and type 2 diabetics.
“We are at the pinnacle of this huge, huge change and progress with things like dementia and obesity care that have not had a good option historically,” Chiara said. “But there's a kind of fashion and fanaticism around it.”
Two randomized controlled trials called evoke and evoke plusongoing to see how to take GLP-1 Segurtide (a general form of Ozempic) affects cognitive decline. The study concludes in October 2026.
“What we know is that we'll really focus on your cardio-metabolic health, reduce cholesterol, improve sleep and improve all of that,” Chiara said. “Reducing the risk of diabetes, heart attacks and stroke reduces the risk of developing dementia, and vice versa.”
