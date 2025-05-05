May 5, 2025 – List of ways to reduce you dementia The risk continues to grow long.

Some are big effort (meditation and running distances), others are small (gardening, walking, eating blueberries).

But they are all part of a “strong change in thinking about dementia, especially Alzheimer's disease.” Neurologist Silky Parajani, Maryland, professor of Weil Cornell Medicine/New York Presbyterian in New York City;

Dementia “is known to be “not only occurring with age, but is now a condition that is affected by multiple factors,” Pahlajani said. “These risk factors accumulate over decades before memory symptoms appear. It's a big, very important revelation.”

Consistent theme: What's good for your body is good for you too brain.

Four recent studies published in the past few weeks build on this trend and provide methods supported by new evidence to increase physical health while potentially reducing the risk of dementia.

1. Get enough Correct type Of sleep.