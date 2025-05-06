Georgia health officials warn that measles misinformation will spread as incidents rise nationwide





ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Health officials are warning about the spread of misinformation amid the rise in measles outbreaks across the US as Georgia has not reached herd immunity threshold. As of this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported more than 900 confirmed cases of measles in 25 states, including three deaths. The disease was once largely eliminated in the US, but in part is due to a decline in vaccination rates. Georgia's measles vaccination rates are lagging behind the national average and below the 95% threshold required for herd immunity, making the nation vulnerable to widespread transmission. “Measles is essentially the most infectious disease we see,” says Dr. Peter Cusson, a professor at Georgia Tech. “It's probably 8-9 times more contagious than Covid.” >>Top 7 Police share new details in Atlanta couple's cold case murder The Atlanta Police Department released a dramatic video related to December 18, 2021. Double murder of a couple shot dead in front of two children. >>The complete story Brookhaven police say the robbers are the suspects of a series of Arsons who were arrested. Brookhaven police said they have arrested a man accused of multiple Arsons, robbery and car break-in. Police said the suspect was detained last year for arrest of robbery. Dillion Welch was arrested and charged with multiple counts of arson, robbery, criminal damage to property and several other charges. Undocumented immigrant accused of murdering a woman in Cobb County pleaded not guilty The 21-year-old undocumented immigrant accused of killing a Marietta woman has pleaded not guilty. The arrest warrant alleges that he suffocated the 52-year-old woman in March. >>The complete story Police say a woman may be sleeping before an apartment fire in northwest Atlanta Atlanta police said they found a woman dead inside her apartment Monday morning while responding to the fire. Police believe the woman died while she was sleeping, and then the fire began. >>The complete story The former Georgia school bus driver has been arrested for grooming a minor, according to GBI. The former Georgia school bus driver has been arrested for grooming minors, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The agency said Kenneth Knight, 55, of Dalton, was arrested for felony grooming charges of minors. Knight previously worked as a bus driver for the Murray County School System, GBI said. On Thursday, April 24, the Murray County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Knight had “inappropriate contact with the student.” The Knight was booked at the Murray County Adult Detention Center. The investigation is underway. Anonymous tips can be submitted online by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-onlineor by downloading Please look at something and send me your mobile App. The GBI said it would provide the case file to the Murray County District Attorney's Office once the investigation is complete. Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Senate race and remakes Georgia's political landscape Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that he is not running for the US Senate. So far, the Republican candidate has never stepped up to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. John Ossoff. >>The complete story Real ID deadline arrives this week The deadline for this Wednesday is this week with an enhanced format of identification known as a “real ID.” You will need to fly by plane or enter a federal building that requires it. >>The complete story Copyright 2025 WANF. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com/2025/05/05/atlanta-news-first-7-georgia-health-officials-warn-measles-misinformation-spreading-cases-rise-nationwide/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos