



The Missouri Department of Health confirmed cases of measles in people who visited the St. Louis Aquarium last week. Measles from out of state visited the aquarium on April 30th from 1pm to 6pm. The person also ate at the St. Louis restaurant on the same day. DHSS did not specify a restaurant. Because measles is highly contagious, the DHSS recommends considering post-exposure prophylaxis for individuals who may have been exposed at the St. Louis Aquarium. All potentially exposed individuals should monitor measles symptoms for 21 days and report any symptoms to your local public health agency if they develop. DHSS One case of measles was confirmed in Missouri On April 18th at a child in Tunney County. Symptoms of measles Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that usually starts with fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes. According to DHSS, symptoms may appear 7-14 days after contact with the virus, and tiny white spots may appear in the mouth two-three days after symptoms begin. This is the first measles case detected in Missouri this year, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. Measles rash appears 3-5 days after the first symptoms. According to DHSS, it usually starts as flat red spots that appear on the hairline face and spreads downwards to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and legs.

error! There was an error in processing the request. The virus can remain infectious in the air and on the surface for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. Measles can cause severe health complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis (brain inflammation), and death. According to DHSS, measles can be transmitted by direct contact with droplets of infectious diseases or spreading into the air when an infected person breathes or breathes a cough or sneeze. DHSS said the best way to prevent illness is to immunize two measles-containing vaccines, primarily administered as measles mumpsulvera or MMR vaccines. Two doses of the MMR vaccine prevent more than 97% of measles infections. A small number of people who have been vaccinated can develop measles. In these cases, symptoms are generally mild, and according to DHSS, there are symptoms of a severe illness and are less likely to spread the virus to others. The DHSS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children receive one dose of MMR at 12-15 months of age and another at age 4-6 years. Adults who have not been vaccinated can receive the “catch-up” MMR vaccine, the DHSS said in a news release. The virus can remain infectious in the air and on the surface for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. For the latest information on measles outbreaks, please see CDC Website.

