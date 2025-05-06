Health
LA County declares hepatitis A to occur
Public health officials say cases of hepatitis A have more than tripled in LA County since 2023, urging the county to declare an outbreak.
Last year, 165 cases were identified. There have been 29 so far this year. Typically, the county sees 30-50 cases a year.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease that affects the liver. When people eat or drink food or drink contaminated by the virus, it spreads most often, and contamination usually occurs because they do not properly wash their hands after using the toilet.
Most people recover from hepatitis A without continuing to liver damage, but in some cases it can lead to liver failure or be fatal.
Doctors say vaccinations are the best defense. Public health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and go to doctors, pharmacies, or to a county public health clinic to prevent further spread.
HEP A symptoms
-
Balter said HEP symptoms appear in adults rather than children. These symptoms include:
- heat
- Tired
- Stomach pain
- nausea
- Yellowing of the skin or eyes (called yellowing)
- Dark urine
Tracking outbreaks
The LA County Public Health Department has identified rises when using a new tool, wastewater analysis.
Since 2023, they have analyzed samples from Hyperion and AK Warren A wastewater treatment plant that receives sewage from about 75% of LA County residents.
Public health officials initially thought the outbreak that began in 2024 was improving, but this year's numbers have risen again.
In the first three months of 2025, 29 cases of hepatitis A were identified, compared to just 14 cases in the same period in 2024. At least seven people were killed during the outbreak, authorities said at a press conference Monday.
“We are beginning to see this increase again and we are letting everyone know that LA residents who have never been vaccinated before should go ahead and be vaccinated because most cases do not have risk factors.”
Why outbreak?
It is not entirely clear why the outbreak is occurring, officials said. However, there are some major theories.
Hepatitis A usually occurs among people who are immobilized, consistent drug users, or who have recently traveled to a country where hepatitis A exists. However, this time, the data does not reflect these groups and the numbers are much higher than typical, so health officials emphasize that this is an outbreak.
Balter said the reason for the current outbreak is that many adults today have never been vaccinated, as the universal hepatitis vaccine was rolled out here in LA County in 1999.
“This means there's a large cohort of adults who may not have been vaccinated because they were born later,” Barter said. “We didn't get the catch-up vaccine, and some people may not have received the vaccine when they were younger.”
What's next?
Officials stress: Get vaccinated.
The two shots six months apart should be set up for hepatitis A protection for life, officials said.
“L.A. residents who had not been vaccinated previously should go ahead with hepatitis A and get vaccinated,” Balter said. “This is a very safe and very effective vaccine. You can get it through your provider or go to the pharmacy.”
Uninsured or uninsured residents can visit the county's Public Health Clinic I'll receive the vaccine.
Balter added that if you are unsure if you have received the vaccine, it is safe to get it again.
|
Sources
2/ https://laist.com/news/health/la-county-hepatitis-a-outbreak
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- English cricket coverage on BBC expanded with another four years
- Are American doctors ready when measles gets endemic again?
- An expert in American-chinoine relations discusses the trade war between countriesExBulletin
- Temu stops China expeditions to us, moves to American warehouses
- Trump's Greenland obsession is really Russia and China
- The Laskos turn for ITTF World Para Challenger!
- Gophers Hockey Lands Commitment from Ushl Stud Tate Pritchard
- 'We will never go back to America in the same way': How the world sees the first 100 days of Trump
- PTI is united in the army against Indian aggression
- Behrend Women's Tennis Faces No.10 Carnegie Mellon at NCAA Regionals
- The cuts have eliminated more than a dozen American government monitoring programs
- Missouri Valley football names Commissioner, Restructuring Governance – Inforum