LA County declares hepatitis A to occur

Public health officials say cases of hepatitis A have more than tripled in LA County since 2023, urging the county to declare an outbreak.

Last year, 165 cases were identified. There have been 29 so far this year. Typically, the county sees 30-50 cases a year.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease that affects the liver. When people eat or drink food or drink contaminated by the virus, it spreads most often, and contamination usually occurs because they do not properly wash their hands after using the toilet.

Most people recover from hepatitis A without continuing to liver damage, but in some cases it can lead to liver failure or be fatal.

Doctors say vaccinations are the best defense. Public health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and go to doctors, pharmacies, or to a county public health clinic to prevent further spread.

HEP A symptoms Balter said HEP symptoms appear in adults rather than children. These symptoms include: heat Tired Stomach pain nausea Yellowing of the skin or eyes (called yellowing) Dark urine



Tracking outbreaks

The LA County Public Health Department has identified rises when using a new tool, wastewater analysis.

Since 2023, they have analyzed samples from Hyperion and AK Warren A wastewater treatment plant that receives sewage from about 75% of LA County residents.

Public health officials initially thought the outbreak that began in 2024 was improving, but this year's numbers have risen again.

In the first three months of 2025, 29 cases of hepatitis A were identified, compared to just 14 cases in the same period in 2024. At least seven people were killed during the outbreak, authorities said at a press conference Monday.

“We are beginning to see this increase again and we are letting everyone know that LA residents who have never been vaccinated before should go ahead and be vaccinated because most cases do not have risk factors.”

Why outbreak?

It is not entirely clear why the outbreak is occurring, officials said. However, there are some major theories.

Hepatitis A usually occurs among people who are immobilized, consistent drug users, or who have recently traveled to a country where hepatitis A exists. However, this time, the data does not reflect these groups and the numbers are much higher than typical, so health officials emphasize that this is an outbreak.

Balter said the reason for the current outbreak is that many adults today have never been vaccinated, as the universal hepatitis vaccine was rolled out here in LA County in 1999.

“This means there's a large cohort of adults who may not have been vaccinated because they were born later,” Barter said. “We didn't get the catch-up vaccine, and some people may not have received the vaccine when they were younger.”

What's next?

Officials stress: Get vaccinated.

The two shots six months apart should be set up for hepatitis A protection for life, officials said.

“L.A. residents who had not been vaccinated previously should go ahead with hepatitis A and get vaccinated,” Balter said. “This is a very safe and very effective vaccine. You can get it through your provider or go to the pharmacy.”

Uninsured or uninsured residents can visit the county's Public Health Clinic I'll receive the vaccine.

Balter added that if you are unsure if you have received the vaccine, it is safe to get it again.