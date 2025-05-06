Evidence review raises concerns about the use of cannabis in pregnancy





A new evidence review from researchers at Oregon Health & Science University suggests that using cannabis during pregnancy can result in negative baby health outcomes. (Getty Images) An updated systematic review shows that consuming cannabis during pregnancy appears to increase the likelihood of premature birth, low birth weight and infant death. Researchers from Oregon Health and Science University It's published in the journal today Jama Pediatrics. The lead author is a physician scientist providing prenatal care for high-risk pregnancies at OHSU. Jamie LO, MD, MCR (OHSU) “Patients said they “stop smoking and drinking, but cannabis is safe.” Jamie Lo, MD, MCRAssociate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Maternal Fetal Medicine) at OHSU School of Medicine. “They know that it is safe to use until direct harm is proven.” In fact, cannabis remains one of the most common substances used in pregnancy, but this is still illegal under federal law, unlike the decline in prenatal use of alcohol or nicotine, cannabis use is It continues to increase. LO said many patients are reluctant to abandon marijuana during pregnancy. This is because it helps to alleviate common prenatal symptoms such as nausea, insomnia, and pain. Researchers are based on a total of 51 observational studies involving 21.1 million people to update their systematic reviews and meta-analyses and examine the potential adverse effects of cannabis use during pregnancy. Researchers have discovered eight new studies since their previous updates, raising evidence certainty from “very low” to “moderate” due to increased odds of low birth weight, premature birth and lower babies at gestational age. Updated reviews showed an increased likelihood of neonatal death, although still less certainty. Researchers noted that the new systematic review includes the majority of human observational studies examining people who use cannabis alone but don't use nicotine either. They pointed out that despite the low to moderate evidence for adverse outcomes, the findings are consistent with conclusive evidence from a non-human primate model exposed to THC, the main psychoactive compound of cannabis. Related studies in animal models included standard prenatal ultrasound and MRI imaging that revealed adverse effects on the placenta in terms of amniotic fluid flow and oxygen availability. “These findings tell us, as an obstetrician, that the placenta is not functioning like during pregnancy,” Lo said. “If the placenta is not functioning well, it can affect the development and growth of the baby.” Cannabis remains a Schedule 1 substance under the Federal Controlled Substances Act, but Oregon is one of several states that have legalized under state law for medicinal and recreational use. Lo said it would recommend a harm reduction approach to patients. For those who cannot abstain, she recommends reducing the amount and frequency of use to reduce the risk of prenatal and infant complications. “Even using it can reduce the risk,” she said. “Ascestuousness is ideal, but it's not realistic for many patients.” In addition to LO, co-authors are included Snehapriya Yeddala, Pharmd., Beth Shaw, MS, Shannon Robalino, MS,OHSU; Chelsea Ayers, MPH, Rachel Ward, BAVeterans Portland Healthcare System. and DEVAN KANSARA, MDOHSU and Portland Virginia. This study is part of a systematic testing of evidence on a marijuana (STEM) project funded by the U.S. Veterans Affairs Bureau's Rural Health Department. The research is also supported by the National Institutes of Health's National Institutes on Drug Abuse, DP1 DA056493 Award. Content is the sole responsibility of the author and does not necessarily represent the official views of the VA or NIH.

