Trump Team's $500 Million Betting Puzzle Scientist on Old Vaccine Technology

The Trump administration's unprecedented $500 million grant has disrupted $500 million grant for widely protected flu shots, as well as vaccine and pandemic preparation experts who said the project is in its early stages and rely on old technology, and are just one of more than 200 such efforts.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of the Department of Health and Human Services has transferred funds to the vaccine development program from the Pandemic Reserve Fund, led by two scientists named senior positions at the National Institutes of Health.

While some experts were pleased with Kennedy's support for the vaccine project, they said the May 1 announcement violated sound science policy, raised questions about conflicts of interest that appeared arbitrary and plagued many of President Donald Trump's actions.

“We're a great fan of our efforts to help people understand how we're doing,” said William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University and a former president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. “In science, we usually spend a lot of different horses on them because we can't be entirely sure who will win.”

The decision has been shrouded in mystery as the candidate's vaccine uses technology that was largely abandoned in the 1970s and uses technology developed in recent decades through funding from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense.

“This is not the next generation of vaccines,” said Rick Bright, who headed HHS's Bureau of Advanced Biomedical Research and Development (Balda) during the first Trump administration. “It's such a last generation, or first generation, and it's amazing.”

The vaccine is being developed at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases by Jeffrey Torvenberger, who was appointed deputy chief of the institute in late April, and his colleague Matthew Memory criticised the US COVID-19 policy that Trump chose to lead the NIH after Jay Batacharya took over from his job on April 1. Bhattacharya named Memoli his principal.

Taubenberger gained fame as an army of pathology scientists in 1997, using a sample of tissue from the US military that had sequencing the genome of the 1918 pandemic influenza virus and killed in the epidemic. He joined the NIH in 2006.

In a news release on May 1, HHS called the Taubenberger-Memoli vaccine initiative, “Generation Gold Standard,” representing “a critical shift towards transparency, effectiveness and comprehensive preparation.” Bhattacharya said it represents a “paradigm shift.”

However, the goal of the NIH vaccine maker to create shots that protect multiple or all strains of the flu – the vaccine should be provided every year now, but the changes in the virus must be explained – is nothing new.

Then-Niaid Director Anthony Fauci launched a network of academic researchers in 2019 to pursue a widely protected flu vaccine. NIH-led consortiummore than 200 influenza vaccines are under development in the US and other countries.

Many use new technologies, some are at a more advanced stage of human testing than the Taubenberger vaccine, and its approach appears essentially similar to that used in the influenza vaccine in 1944.

In a news release, HHS described the vaccine as “in advanced trials,” saying it would induce a “robust” response and “long-term protection.” However, Taubenberger and his colleagues have not yet published a full human study of the vaccine. Research showing vaccines Influenza protective mice appeared in 2022.

Due to the speed of operation that led to the creation of the Covid vaccine during Trump's first term, government scientists said they reviewed detailed plans and data from academic and commercial labs competing for federal money. Greg Polandan influenza expert and president of Atria Health Academy of Science and Medicine. “If that's going on here, it's opaque to me,” he said.

When asked what data beyond the press release supported the decision, HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon pointed to the agency's one-page statement. When asked whether the decision would cut funding for an upset consortium or other universal vaccine approach, Nixon did not respond specifically. “The Generation Gold Standard is the most promising,” he said in an email.

Taubenberger did not respond to requests for comment. Nixon and NIH spokesman Amanda Fein did not respond to requests for an interview with Taubenberger or Memoli.

The HHS statement emphasized that by developing the vaccine in-house, the government “sures radical transparency, public accountability and freedom from commercial conflicts of interest.” The vaccine will ultimately have to be commercially available, but NIH's involvement through more stages of development could have a major impact on the government on the final price of the vaccine, Schaffner said.

The mRNA-based Covid shots produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BionTech represent the cutting edge of vaccine technology, and when applying an ultra-sleek approach that has not been seen before in vaccination, Taubenberger and Memoli's approach represents an explosion from the past.

Those vaccines are made by inactivating the influenza virus with a carcinogenic chemical called betapropiolactone. Scientists have been using chemicals to neutralize the virus since at least the 1950s. This whole virus inactivation method, primarily using other chemicals, was the standard way to produce influenza vaccines in the 1970s.

Limited published data from the Taubenberger vaccine, From the initial safety trial There were no major side effects involving 45 patients. Scientists are testing the vaccine as a regular shot and as an intranasal spray with the idea of ​​stopping the virus in the respiratory tract before it causes a widespread infection.

“The concept of a universal flu pandemic vaccine is good,” Poland said. However, he added: “I'm not very sure about the platform. The dollar amount is a puzzle. This vaccine is a very early development.”

“Unlike what I've seen, I'll pay $500 million upfront with very little data to support it,” said retired Air Force General Paul Friedrichs, who led President Joe Biden's office in Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.

“The technology for developing vaccines has evolved so much over the decades,” Friedrich said. “Why are we going back to approaches that are historically related to larger or more frequent adverse events?”

The government appeared to be transferring funds for the Taubenberger vaccine development from the existing $1.3 billion vaccine fund from Barda's largely community-centric program Project Nextgen. Most of that money was allocated to support advanced research into Covid and other viral vaccines, including those that protect against emerging diseases.

It “is very concerned that we are not emphasizing Covid. This may live to regret it,” Poland said. “We assume there are no covid variants that can escape the current moderately high levels of COVID immunity.”

Nixon said that Project Nextgen, which has been allocated several funds for MRNA research, is under review. Kennedy was critical of mRNA vaccines and once mistakenly claimed that they were the deadliest vaccines in history.

“We're happy to see them investing in respiratory vaccines, including the universal flu vaccine, and see all the programs they're cutting back,” said Ted Ross, director of global vaccine development at Cleveland Clinic.

“But I don't think this is the only approach,” Ross said. “Other universal flu vaccines are ongoing and their successes and failures are still unknown.”

His team, part of the NIAID-funded flu vaccine consortium, uses artificial intelligence and computer modeling to design vaccines that produce the broadest immunity to influenza, including seasonal and pandemic strains.

As interim director, Memory oversaw the initiation of a major administration cut at the NIH, eliminating nearly 800 agency grants, exceeding $2 billion. Over 1,200 NIH employees He has been fired and many researchers are in Limbo, including Ross.

His lab is close to testing people's candidate vaccines while waiting to learn about NIH funding, Ross said. “I don't know if my contract is in the chopping block,” he said.

