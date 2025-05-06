Are American doctors ready when measles gets endemic again?

Measles was officially excluded in the United States in 2000. A quarter century later, the outbreak occurred Currently underway In some states, countries are There's a risk of losing Its elimination status. And in about 20 years, measles could become endemic again.

This result is not overstated, but it is the result of a modeling study led by researchers at Stanford University, and is published. in Jama last month. Research findings show that at current vaccination levels, measles has returned to an endemic state in the United States within 20 years, with over 850,000 cases in 25 years. A decline in vaccination rates would lead to millions of cases, the researchers said.

The widespread returns of measles will challenge primary care physicians at the forefront of the healthcare system, particularly the epidemic. “The healthcare delivery system is not prepared for a revival of measles,” said Dr. Jabalma, an epidemiologist and primary care physician for the New York City Community Health Care Network.

The initial immediate burden on the health care system is pressure on hospital capacity, similar to what happened during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite its potentially even more severe scale, given that measles is about. Two times as contagious As Covid-19. Up to one in five cases of measles can usually be hospitalized due to complications of pneumonia, dehydration, and, in rare cases, complications of encephalitis.

Other challenges start with the basics and with the awareness of illness for doctors and healthcare professionals. “I enrolled in medical school in 1993 and didn't see one case of measles in all my medical training,” Varma said. “Most doctors practicing today [in the US] I have never managed a case of measles. ”

The issue is more complicated than simply diagnosing measles rash, he said, or speeding up with the best and fastest tests to manage. Managing the highly viral nature of measles presents a unique set of challenges. For example, Varma said clinics may need to stock more vaccines than they need for routine vaccinations and immunoglobulins to keep up with unvaccinated families of infected people, and may not be available immediately.

Doctors and healthcare workers will face higher risks in themselves and probably do not have enough resources to mitigate the risk. Technologies such as air filtration and protective devices are not always widespread. And even vaccinated healthcare providers are at risk as contagious people concentrate in busy spaces such as emergency care clinics and emergency departments.

With 97% protection on a population basis, the vaccine is extremely effective, but repeated exposure to people with illnesses increases the risk of infection. “I'm not too worried about people getting measles,” Balma said. “But I'm worried. Just like in my home, if you live in an area where the door is locked or an alarm system, it doesn't mean I'm at zero risk if I live in an area where crime has suddenly worsened.”

Doctors who treat people with immunocompromised will see patients face additional risks. Additionally, most patients were vaccinated before 1989. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccination Practice Advisory Committee We recommended a two-dose protocol, but may reduce protection.

However, the majority of the burden will be on the pediatrician. Pediatricians treat infants, the most vulnerable patients.

Special risks to infants

“From my perspective, the real risk of measles infection in the US is risk for babies,” said MPH Dr. Nina Schwalbe, CEO of Spark Street Advisors, a New York City-based health think tank.

Infants under one year will not be vaccinated unless the outbreak is ongoing or are at a specific travel risk. Maternal antibodies also provide some protection, but generally decline after 6 months. “To this day, infants are definitely at risk,” Schwarbe said. “We don't have to wait 25 years to see the effects of low vaccination on measles and the risk of infant hospitalization. Transmission poses an immediate and fatal risk.”

Varma said that for all children with measles, there may be siblings who have not been vaccinated and require additional risks to the youngest patient in pediatric practice. The measles virus is in the air for up to two hours and can survive on the surface for several more hours, and measles is much more contagious, increasing the need to disinfect the medical environment much more thoroughly than infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

The rising number of long-term disability

Measles is not just an acute infection. Although rare, it can lead to long-term neurological sequelae, and in sufficient cases, their incidence is also important. If the vaccination rate is halved, more than 51,000 children will experience postmease neurological problems if discovered by the Stanford model.

This will pose additional challenges for clinicians who must be able to recombine many neurological symptoms of previous measles infections.

“Measles can cause severe neurological complications within a week and several months of diagnosis, and sometimes more than a decade later,” Varma said. “The average clinician must remember varying degrees of neurological complications, including everything from encephalitis to hearing loss, blindness and other conditions.”

This paper examines other diseases, including polio, rubella and diphtheria, which are not endemic even under current vaccination rates. They are less infectious and the caseload is not comparable to measles, but the risk of long-term disability is high.

In particular, rubella contracted during pregnancy can cause congenital rubella syndrome in children. Diphtheria can cause long-term damage to the lungs, heart, and nerves, where there is a high risk of conditions such as dyspnea, heart failure, and paralysis. Polyomulitis can lead to paralysis in up to one infection in 200 infections. The current decline in vaccination rates has led to thousands of long-term disability cases.

Endemic virus return

As for caseloads, the US may be seen in the coming decades, but the public health impact is impressive in the numbers. There are several definitions of endemicity, says Nathan Lo, MD, PhD, assistant professor of infectious diseases at Stanford University, California, and senior author of The. Jama paper.

We consider the benchmarks of 100,000 locally acquired cases in a year by the researchers employed in this modeling. According to the model, current vaccination levels will have endemicity by 2043. Within five years of that point, it will lead to over 850,000 hospitalizations and 2,500 deaths within five years. This estimate is based on a conservative infection rate that links each case to a further 12 cases, but single measles cases typically cause up to 20 or more.

Vaccination rates should follow the patterns of the past few years; Continuing their declineThe United States will face a disastrous increase in measles infections, researchers found. A 10% decrease over 25 years will result in over 11 million new cases. For reference, Vaccine coverage has decreased 2.5% points between 2019-2020 and 2023-2024.

According to Schwalbe, findings from the paper are susceptible to policy changes and cannot be considered highly predictive. “There are dramatic differences between states. It's hard to imagine a scenario where New York might reschedule a vaccine or return from current policies,” she said. Meanwhile, even states with low vaccination rates “when people see more measles and when people see the results, policies can easily change, for example, by calling for a catch-up campaign to attend school.”

Indeed, Lo mentioned state-related fluctuations and policy changes. Current vaccine schedule – It will have a significant impact on epidemiology. “States with lower historical vaccinations and immunity levels are at greater risk, especially when paired with a birth with a higher vaccination rate,” he said. However, there is also a high risk in densely populated cities, especially those with populations exposed to many tourists and international tourists.

“It increases the chance that someone will be infected with measles internationally and return to the US. Measles are not endemic, so the only way that an outbreak and endemic begins is whether someone will bring measles from other countries,” he said.

However, as caseload increases, differences between states may not be as important. “If you get really large numbers of cases at some point, the whole of the United States is at risk,” says Lo.

But there's good news.

Even a small drop in vaccinations could be devastating, but a further slight increase in vaccination rates would dramatically reduce the caseload to just 5,800 over 25 years.

“I think it's empowering that a small portion of the population can make a positive difference in protecting our communities from measles,” Lo said.