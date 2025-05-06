



“We are committed to providing a wide range of services and services to our customers,” said UCLA Associate Professor and Director, UCLA Goodman-Luskin Microbiome Center Elaine Hsiao. The study was conducted by Schartup and colleagues at the Department of Integrated Biology and Physiology at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine. They gathered in 2021 after Charttop joined. Sitea program by the Institute for Science Advancement (RCSA) that hosts scientists interested in a variety of research topics. There she met UCLA co-author Elaine Hsiao. Hsiao is a leader in the field of Microbiome research, especially as it relates to maternal fetal health. They pitched and received seed funds from the RCSA to better understand the potential of microorganisms to combat human mercury toxicity. “I spent years pollution on the ocean and seafood, mainly on the 'bad news' side of science,” Chartop said. “As time passed, I began to feel frustrated with diagnosing the problem without providing a solution. I applied to participate in Scialog's “Microbiota, Neurobiology, Diseases” initiative. I am the only oceanologist in my cohort and received a crash course. Gut brain axis. ” The team set out to find bacterial strains that could penetrate methyl methyl. After some trials and errors, UCLA PhD student Christy Yu designed an intestinal-friendly bacteria specially equipped with a genetic code that can efficiently demethylate or remove methylmercury in mice. Schartup has optimized the analytical methods needed to measure bacterial efficacy. This study complements other studies that have tested bioengineering strategies to reduce the threat posed by high mercury levels in seafood. These studies have shown that other forms of bacteria are E. coli It is effective in removing another less toxic mercury known as divalent mercury. Team engineering only B. Thetaiotaomicron, However, its effectiveness for methylmercury in vivo has been demonstrated. This is the main form found in human diet. “It took a truly interdisciplinary team to achieve what we did here, but there's nothing more exciting than coming up with so many different fields that will one day converge and come up with a real-world solution to public health issues,” Shalltop said. Hsiao and Schartup are committed to improving the effectiveness of bacteria and getting closer to translation into humans. Such projects are at risk as the National Institutes of Health faces the currently proposed budget cuts. In addition to Schartup, Hsiao, and Yu, research authors include Franciscus Chandra, Elena J. Coley-O'Rourke, Anna Novoselov, Delanie Finnigan, Jorge Paramo, and Arlene Lopez-Romero, the Bureau of Integrated Biology and Physiology. Eric Paulson of Scripps Oceanography. David Zhang and David Geffen School of Medicine at Tien S. Dong of UCLA. The researchers were supported by funding from the Eunice Kennedy Schreiber National Institute for Child Health and Human Development. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. National Science Foundation. RCSA; Simons Foundation. And the Packard Foundation.

