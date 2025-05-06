The shingles vaccine reduces the risk of heart disease for eight years, researchers say





Taking the shingles vaccine can be more useful than a viral infection that causes painful rashes. New research could also reduce the risk of heart disease. This study was published on Monday European Heart Journalresearchers found that those given this shot had a low risk of cardiovascular events, including stroke, heart failure and coronary heart disease, up to eight years. In this study, over 1 million people aged 50 and over examined data from 2012 onwards. The protective effect was particularly prominent in men, people under the age of 60, and in smoking, drinks, or inactive people, the study found. Dong Keon Yon, a professor at Kyung Hee University College of College in Seoul, South Korea, led the study and said in a news release that there are several reasons why the shingles vaccine can help reduce heart disease. “A shingles infection can cause the formation of vascular damage, inflammation and coagulation that can lead to heart disease. By preventing shingles, vaccination may reduce these risks,” he explained. “Our research has found a strong advantage for young people, probably due to differences in vaccine efficacy, as the immune response has improved.” The vaccine analyzed was the Live Zostel vaccine, which contains a weakened form of the water cell herpes zoster virus that causes shingles. However, not everyone, including people with a specific immune system condition, can take the live vaccine, and some countries have replaced it with non-live recombinant vaccines. The US is New vaccinesThe Shingrix was introduced in 2017. The vaccine produced by Glaxosmithkline is more than 90% effective in preventing shingles. Merck replaced Zostavax, a single-dose live vaccine that was previously used. “Live shingles vaccines are not suitable for everyone, and further research into recombinant vaccines is needed,” he added that the study does not establish a direct causal relationship. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention I already recommend it Everyone gets two shingles vaccines from the age of 50. Shingles, which causes painful rashes, is caused by the same virus behind it chicken pox. This virus is dormant in people with chicken po and can be re-activated as shingles a few years later. According to the CDC, the risk of shingles also increases with age, especially among those over 50 years old. This is not the first time that the shingles vaccine has been shown to have other possible health benefits. Last year's research Found latest Shots of shingles appear to delay the onset of dementia, a condition with memory impairment. The research has been published in Natural Medicine In July, researchers found that people who received the vaccine lived on an average another 164 days without a diagnosis of dementia compared to those who received the previous shingles vaccine. “The fact that we have a very easy-to-get vaccine that has already been approved, already approved there and already covered by insurance. The fact that we show this kind of level of protection is very promising.” “CBS Morning” at that time. More about CBS News Sarah Moniusko Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today. She was chosen to help launch the newspaper wellness vertical. She currently covers Breaking and Treand News on CBS News' Health Watch.

