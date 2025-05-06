Salmonella outbreaks in 6 states blamed chickens in the backyard





Multi-state Salmonella According to an announcement from the outbreak, the backyard poultry is responsible for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US. Backyard poultry can include chickens and ducks, the CDC said. These animals can carry bacteria, even if they look healthy and clean. File – Chicken in a backyard shed. (Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images) How many people are ill? In numbers: So far, the CDC has confirmed seven cases in six states as of this report. The illness was reported as early as February. What they are saying: “The true number of people with illnesses during an outbreak is likely to be much higher than reported, and outbreaks may not be limited to states with known illnesses,” the CDC said. Where is the case? Salmonella cases include: What is Salmonella? You're deeper: Salmonella is a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal diseases. Most people infected with salmonella begin to develop symptoms 12-72 hours after swallowing the bacteria. According to the FDA, the disease salmonella disease usually lasts for 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment. Diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps are common symptoms. The CDC tells you to call your healthcare provider if you have these severe symptoms. Diarrhea and fever above 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that has not improved

Bloody diarrhea

There is a lot of vomiting, so it is impossible to control fluids

Signs of dehydration: do not pee much, dry mouth and throat, and feel dizzy when standing up How Salmonella Infections Prevent Things from Backyard Poultry What you can do: The CDC says the following steps should be taken to prevent salmonella infections when handling poultry in your backyard. Wash your hands immediately after touching chicken, eggs, or anything in the area you live and roam.

Supervise children around the herd.

Do not kiss or lean on poultry in your backyard, or eat or drink around it. This causes salmonella bacteria to spread to the mouth and cause illness.

Handle eggs safely. sauce: Information in this article was published in a previous report by Fox Local and via email from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

