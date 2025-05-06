



New research suggests that incorporating flavonoid-rich foods such as black tea and berries into your diet can promote healthier aging. The study analyzed data from thousands of adults over 20 years and found that higher flavonoid intakes were associated with frailty, impaired physical functioning and decreased mental health, especially among women. Aging is absolutely normal. It is a natural progression in life. But why when you can age gracefully? What if you can age in a healthy way? No, we do not support Botox or other cosmetic procedures (don't judge, you do it). But what if you say that sipping a warm, flavorful drink and snacking on juicy fruit can support your body and mind depending on your age? Sounds like a wellness dream, right? Well, that's possible. A new study found popular drinks and fruits related to healthier aging.Researchers from Queen's University Belfast and Edith Cowan University Harvard Chan Public Health School We discovered that tea and berries can contribute to healthier aging. Research published in American Journal of Clinical Nutritionfoods such as black tea, Berrycitrus fruits, apples help promote healthy aging. Researchers found that flavonoid-rich foods can help reduce the risk of key factors of unhealthy aging, such as frailty, impaired physical functioning, and reduced mental health.“The goal of medical research is to ensure that people not only live longer, but stay healthy as long as possible. We know that people with high flavonoid intakes tend to live longer and are less likely to consume major chronic diseases such as dementia, diabetes, or heart disease. Dr. Nicola Bondno said in a statement. Researchers analyzed data from 62,743 women and 23,687 men over 24 years and found that women who consumed the highest flavonoid intake had a 15% lower risk of frailty, 12% lower risk of physical dysfunction, and 12% lower risk of mental health. Less associations were found in men, but higher flavonoid intake was associated with lower mental health. Rhea Chakraborty opens about her healing journey on Instagram “Flavonoids are known to help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, support vascular health, and even maintain skeletal muscle masses. All of these are important for preventing frailty and maintaining physical and mental health depending on your age.” Edin Cassidy of Queens University Belfast said. She said eating flavonoid-rich foods such as berries, apples, red wine, oranges and tea can help with healthier aging by reducing frailty, physical decline and poor mental health. “Participants who increased their intake of flavonoid-rich foods by three glasses per day were found to be at a risk of 6% to 11% lower across all three aging outcomes in women, and a 15% lower risk of men's poor mental health. Healthy agingAdded Professor Eric Lim from Harvard Chan School of Public Health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/american-research-proves-3-fruits-and-1-drink-can-be-the-best-bet-for-healthy-aging/articleshow/120930216.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

