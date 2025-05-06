Adolescents with mental health conditions exhibit a variety of social media habits

Young people with diagnosable mental health conditions report differences in social media experiences compared to those without conditions, such as complaints about the number of online friends and increased time on social media sites.

This suggests that adolescents with “internalizing” conditions such as anxiety and depression report emotions particularly affected by social media, according to a new study led by Cambridge University.

Young people with these conditions are more likely to compare themselves to others on social media, feel a lack of self-control over time spent on the platform, and report changes in mood due to likes and comments received.

Researchers found that adolescents with mental health spend more time on social media than people without mental health conditions, reporting an average of about 50 minutes of extra time on typical days.

The study, led by the Cambridge Medical Research Council's Department of Cognitive and Brain Science (MRC CBU), analyzed data from a 2017 survey of 3,340 adolescents in the UK between the ages of 11 and 19 conducted by NHS Digital.

This is one of the first studies on the use of social media among adolescents to utilize clinical assessments of multiword formers in mental health. These were produced by specialized clinical evaluators interviewing young people and, in some cases, parents or teachers.

“The link between social media use and youth mental health is hotly debated, but we rarely see young people who are already suffering from clinically-level mental health symptoms,” said Luisa Fassi, a researcher at MRC CBU in Cambridge and a lead author of the study. Natural human behavior.

“While our research does not establish causal relationships, it shows that youth with mental health conditions use social media differently than unconditional youth.

“This may be because we shape the way adolescents interact with online platforms, or how social media use contributes to symptoms. At this stage, we cannot say which comes first. Just that these differences exist.”

The researchers have developed a high benchmark for research based on existing research on sleep, physical activity and mental health. Only findings with relevant levels of association about how sleep and exercise differed, regardless of whether or not they had mental health conditions were considered important.

Mental health was measured at clinical level assessments, while social media use came from a questionnaire completed by study participants asked about a particular platform.

Like the time spent on social media, all mental health conditions were associated with greater dissatisfaction with the number of friends online. “Friendship is important during adolescence as it shapes the development of identity,” Fassi said.

“Social media platforms assign specific numbers to friendships, making social comparisons more prominent. For young people struggling with mental health, this can increase existing rejection and inadequacy.”

Researchers examined differences in social media use among young people with internalized states such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD, as well as externalizing conditions such as ADHD and behavioral disorders.

Most differences in social media use were reported by young people in internalized states. For example, “social comparison” – comparing to others online – was twice as high in adolescents with internalization conditions (48%, 1 in 2) than those without mental health (24%, 1 in 4).

Adolescents in internalized state were more likely to report mood changes in response to social media feedback (28%, about one quarter) (13%, about one in 8 people) compared to those without mental health conditions. They also reported a lower level of self-control over time spent on social media and a lower willingness to be honest about their emotional state when online.

“Some of the differences in the way youth with anxiety and depression use social media reflect what we already know about their offline experiences. Social comparisons are a well-documented part of everyday life for these young people, and our research shows that this pattern extends to their online world,” Fassi said.

In contrast, except for the time spent on social media, researchers found little difference between youths in externalized states and those without conditions.

“Our findings provide important insights for clinical practice and help inform future guidelines for early intervention,” said Amy Oben, PhD, senior author of Cambridge's study.

“However, this study only hurt the surface of the complex interaction between social media use and mental health. The fact that this is one of the first large-scale, high-quality studies of this kind indicates a lack of systemic investment in this field.”

Added by Fassi: “There are many factors behind why someone develops a mental health condition, but it's very difficult to figure out whether social media is one of them.”

“Big questions like this require a lot of research that combines design with objective social media data about what young people actually see online.”

“We need to understand how different types of social media content and activities affect youth with a range of mental health conditions, such as eating disorders, ADHD, and depression. There is a risk of missing the big picture without including these unstudied groups.”