The new tool uses 8 health metrics to track biological aging

The new health assessment tool uses eight metrics derived from human physical examinations and routine lab tests to characterize biological age. It may be possible to predict the risk of disability and death than current predictors of health.

Researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine explain how to do this in a May 5th natural correspondence paper.

The method, called the Health Octo tool, may allow us to identify new factors affecting aging and design life-extensive interventions, said Dr. Shabnam Salimi, the first author of the report. She is a physician scientist and proxy instructor at the Department of Anesthesiology. She is also an investigator at the UW Medicine Healthy Aging & Longevity Research Institute.

Current health assessment methods focus on the effects of individual diseases, but cannot consider the interactions between diseases and the effects of minor disorders on overall health, Salimi said.

“Aging-based frameworks provide a new pathway for discovering biomarkers and therapeutics that target organ-specific or systemic aging rather than individual diseases,” Salimi said.

This approach is based on the concept of aging, known as “health entropy.” The term applies to the amount of molecular and cellular damage the body has accumulated over time and how that damage has affected the function of its organs and systems. Therefore, health entropy serves as a measure of the overall physical well-being of an individual and is translated to describe the pace of aging.

The researchers analyzed data from a Baltimore longitudinal study of aging. This is one of the longest-running studies as adults age. Data included participants' medical history and results from physical and medical examinations. To test the new approach, researchers analyzed the results of two other large studies that followed the health of more than 45,000 adults.

Researchers began by establishing what is called the number of body organ diseases. This is based on the number of organ systems, such as the cardiovascular, respiratory, and central nervous system affected by the disease, and whether the individual has experienced cancer or stroke. This score ranges from 1 to 14.

“Our findings encouraged organ systems to age at different rates and develop body system-specific age metrics that reflect the aging rate of each organ system and the body-specific clock that represents the unique biological age of each organ system,” Salimi said. “Expanding this concept throughout the body, we define the internal clock as a composite measure of the overall aging rate of endogenous and body age.”

Not all people of the same biological age experience the same decline in function, so researchers have developed what is called the speed clock and speed body age to explain how biological age affects walking speed, a measure of function, a common function in older people. They also created clocks and disability body ages and measured how essential aging affects the risk of cognitive and physical disability.

Collectively, these eight metrics – body clocks, body ages, system-specific watches and rates, speed and fault-based watches – provide a way to view an individual's aging process with information collected only from medical history, physical examinations, and test results. ”

Dr. Shabnam Salimi, first author

Of particular interest was the finding that early life expectancy, such as untreated hypertension, could have a significant impact on aging at an early stage of life, indicating that early treatment of these conditions could have a significant impact.

The research team is currently developing digital applications along with healthcare providers that allow individuals to determine the biological age of their bodies and organs, track aging rates, and assess lifestyle changes and treatment effectiveness.

“Whether someone is adopting a new diet, exercising, or taking medications targeting longevity, they can visualize how their body – and each organ system is responding,” she said.

Daniel Raftery, professor of anesthesia and pain medicine at the UW School of Medicine and director of the Northwest Metabolomics Research Center, and Dr. Luigi Ferrucci, director of science at the National Institute of Aging, are senior co-authors at Nature Communications Paper.

This study was supported by a National Institutes of Health grant from the National Institutes of Aging (K01AG059898).