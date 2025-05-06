Neurologists urge men to act faster when stroke symptoms attack





Dr. Patrick Mathor, a neurologist with Franciscan health, sat down with 13News to discuss the risk of stroke.

Indianapolis – Dr. Patrick Mathor, a neurologist with Franciscan health, sat down with 13News to discuss Stroke risk– Conditions that affect millions of Americans each year. The message was clear. Be aware of the signs early, act quickly, and don't ignore warning signals, especially men who are unlikely to seek immediate care. “Stroke is a pattern of historical and physical discoveries that suggest vascular damage to the brain,” explained Dr. Matoll. “Lost time will mean losing your brain,” he emphasized. “The faster you diagnose a stroke, the faster you can treat it, the less disability you can reduce and return to quality of life.”

stroke It can be hit in two main ways: robbing brain tissue from the blood, or obstructing bleeding around the brain. Each presents clear symptoms, but everything needs immediate attention. “If you take away areas of your brain from areas of your blood, it can be difficult to speak. “You can become weak or paralyzed on one side of your body. You can be difficult to see one side.” On the other hand, “If you bleed around brain or areas of the brain, patients tend to develop really bad headaches. They tend to feel temper and sleepy. When symptoms appear, immediate medical consultation is important. Do men face unique stroke risk? “On a case-by-case basis, even if you're not really there,” Matoll said, but said older men with metastatic prostate cancer could experience stroke-like symptoms. Related: Understanding Hernia: Symptoms, Treatment, Recovery | Real Men Wear Gowns Stroke diagnosis and treatment begins quickly in the hospital. “You're being seen by a doctor. You usually get a cat scan to make sure you're not bleeding,” he explained. Additional imaging, such as CT angiography, may continue to identify the thrombus. Treatment options are highly dependent on timing. “If it's present within about 4.5 hours, you can get a drug called Tenecteplase or TNK, which is designed to dissolve blood clots,” Matoll said. Intervention is still possible for patients who arrive later (up to 24 hours after onset). Related: Do not wait for serious injuries or illnesses to be tested | Real men are wearing gowns “A type of neurosurgeon can put a catheter into that blood vessel and actually remove the blood clot,” he said. Recovery varies from person to person, but the outlook is more hopeful than ever. “We said about two years after a stroke, and you tend to get the biggest improvement. We know you can recover from a stroke for the rest of your life,” he said. He left a powerful acronym for his audience: Fasta simple tool to remember stroke symptoms. b Because of balance: I have a problem with walking

Because of balance: I have a problem with walking e Because of eye: Hard to see

Because of eye: Hard to see f Because of face: It hangs down on one side

Because of face: It hangs down on one side a Because of arm: One side weakness

Because of arm: One side weakness s Because of speech: Impossible or speaking problem

Because of speech: Impossible or speaking problem t Because of time: act fast and call 911

