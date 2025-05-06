Vagus nerve breakthrough erases PTSD





Vagus nerve It plays an important (undervalued) role in promoting how the brain communicates with the rest of the body. It helps regulate the body's immune response and mental health function. Although how it works remains a bit darker, studies of intestinal molecules and vagal pathways may identify potential targets for microbiome-based therapies. Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS). However, despite its history dating back to the 19th century, VNS recently received regulatory approval as a mental health treatment. Over the past few years, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has signed off for implants designed to treat Epilepsy and depressioneven if the surgical risk persists. Currently, a group of researchers at the University of Texas Dallas has been published the study This shows promising results from the first similar clinical trial using VNS to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in patients who do not respond to conventional treatments. Appearing in the Brain Stimulation Journal, the trial represents a milestone in neuromodulation-based treatment of psychiatric symptoms. Vagus nerve results exceed expectations meanwhile PE and Pharmacological Treatment helps most patients, and a large subset of patients remains resistant. To study this new approach, researchers combined next-generation small VNS implants with long-term exposure (PE) therapy. They wanted to improve PE by synchronizing with short nerve stimulation bursts intended to increase synaptic plasticity. This open-label early feasibility study enrolled nine individuals diagnosed with moderate to severe treatment-resistant PTSD. The researchers placed a 12-session PE therapy regimen to participants while administering timed VNS via wirelessly implantable devices. The results exceeded expectations. All nine participants no longer met the diagnostic criteria for PTSD after completing treatment. The researchers also noted clinically significant improvements based on standard PTSD measures, including clinician-administered PTSD scale (CAPS-5), PTSD checklist (PCL-5), and indicators of anxiety and depression. Better yet, benefits endured at least six months after treatment was completed, strengthening their potential as a long-term treatment option. “In these studies, some subjects usually get better, but rarely lose a PTSD diagnosis,” explained co-author Dr. Michael Kilgard, professor of neuroscience. “The majority usually get this diagnosis for the rest of their lives,” Kilgard said. “In this case, we lost 100% of the diagnosis. It's very promising.” It is built on the foundation of research The novel therapy regime is derived from a decade of preclinical research examining how VNS can increase the plasticity of neural networks associated with extinction. In animal models, pairing of neurostimulation and exposure therapy consistently led to improved outcomes. For the first time, this paper also provides evidence that it works with humans. It is different from other methods such as Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) or Deep brain stimulation (DBS) – Directly adjusting the neural circuits will cause the VNS to work in a more subtle way. By stimulating the vagus nerve, treatment causes a wide range of neuroregulatory systems, including those releasing acetylcholine and norepinephrine. Safety was a priority as this study included the initial use of this miniaturized implant system in humans. And the authors of this study found no serious or unexpected device-related adverse events. The mild side effects they observed, such as sleep confusion and nausea, did not last long and resolved without intervention. “The technology we have exceeds the rest. The devices are about 50 times more than the version just three years ago,” pointed out co-author Dr. Robert L. Renner, Ph.D., professor of neuroscience. “The 49 people in the Dallas area with our device have 100 years of implanted experience. No problem. The device is still working. It doesn't interfere with typical medical care. There's MRI, CT scans, or ultrasound.” Notes of careful optimism Despite optimistic results, researchers warn that these findings are preliminary. They added that larger randomized controlled trials are needed. In fact, they confirmed A double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 pilot study is already underway. “We hope that this represents another step towards FDA approval for treatments that are not currently present,” Kilgard added. Read more Chronic vagus nerve stimulation significantly improves the quality of life in treatment-resistant major depression Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is promising in the treatment of PTSD Two-year results of vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) for the treatment of major depression episodes

