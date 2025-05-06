



After the monoclonal antibody nilcevimab (Beyfortus) became available to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Spanish infants in October 2023, hospitalization rates for respiratory infections decreased by 63%, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions fell 75%, and RSV, humal metapneumus admission adenovirus (ADV) fell 78%, 37% and 70%, respectively. These findings are published in Influenza and other respiratory virusesIt's for the future study Clinical and virological properties of infants under one year, by investigators hospitalized with the introduction of nilcevimab before (2022-23) and after (2023-24) respiratory virus season (2023-24). Nirsevimab is recommended for all infants under 8 months to enter their first RSV season and for those at risk of severe RSV during their second year. Shorter hospitals stay among recipients of nilsevimab Of the 669 infants included in the analysis, 480 were hospitalized prior to the introduction of nilcevimab, and 189 were subsequently recognized. After the introduction of Nirsevimab, 63 infants (33.3%) were given medication, of which 11 (17.4%) tested positive for RSV at hospitalization. These data highlight the major impact of this preventive strategy in reducing the number of severe LTRIs in infants. Before nilcevimab, this was one of the most important challenges faced by healthcare systems around the world. Since October 2023, monthly hospitalization trends remained stable during both seasons, but LRTI admissions fell by 62.5%, ICU admissions fell by 74.5%, RSV-related admissions fell by 78%, HMPV fell by 36.6% and adenoviruses fell by 69.5%. Hospital odds decreased by 64.6% for babies under 3 months staying for 5 days or more and 47.7% for babies under 6 months. The use of high-flow oxygen was less common among RSV patients receiving nilcevimab. “These data highlight the major impact of this preventive strategy in reducing the number of severe LTRIs in babies. This was one of the most important challenges faced by health systems around the world before nilcevimab,” the study author wrote. By preventing RSV infections that could indirectly affect other viral dynamics, Nirsevimab may have reduced the risk of secondary infections with HMPV or ADV. “In addition, RSVs and HMPVs often compete for the same ecological niche within the respiratory system,” the researchers wrote. “The fewer RSV cases may impair HMPV replication dynamics and communicability.” The authors called for continued monitoring of the efficacy of nilcevimab in future respiratory virus seasons. “Recognizing these results highlights the potential to further increase their value as a precautionary measure and provide important preventive benefits,” they concluded.

