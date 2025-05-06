A 5 year old child has the brain power to navigate maps

A new study reveals that five young children already have introduced brain systems to support map-based navigation. For years, it has been assumed that children will not develop brain systems to navigate large spaces like towns and neighborhoods until they are about 12 years old.

However, that idea may require some serious rethink after this surprising discovery Emory University.

Studying a child's mental map

Scientists designed the experiment to see if young children could mentally map the town and navigate the streets using brain scans and a fun virtual environment called “small towns.”

Results showed that even 5-year-old children could use retrospennial complexes (RSCs), a brain region involved in. Spatial navigationavoid the virtual world.

“While the ability to navigation at scale continues to develop throughout childhood, our findings show that the underlying nervous system is established very quickly,” says Yaelan Jung, first author and postdoctoral researcher at Emory's School of Psychology.

“It's not going to take more than a decade, map-based navigation is ongoing in half that time,” says Daniel Deeks, an associate professor of psychology and senior author of the study.

“A five-year-old child has a brain system that allows them to find a way around a small, virtual town. They know that not only does mountainous ice cream stores differ from ice cream stores in the lake area, but they also know how to reach each of them to sail through the streets.”

Build a brain map

Understanding how the brain helps us to recognize places and navigate the world is an important focus for researchers. One major tool for exploring these questions is Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). This non-invasive technique tracks changes in brain blood flow to identify which regions are active during various tasks.

Previous studies have shown three areas Visual cortex Specializes in handling scenes and navigation. Parahippocampal Place Area (PPA) helps you to recognize and classify locations.

Retrospranial Complexes (RSCs) allow you to map locations within a larger space to understand how to move from one location to another. On the other hand, the back of the head, or OPA, can help you move the space without hitting obstacles.

“Two fundamental questions in neuroscience are how knowledge is organized in the knowledge of that knowledge and the origins of that knowledge,” says Dilks. “In other words, what kind of knowledge are you born and how does knowledge develop as you grow?”

“Now we can't solve most neurological problems, but by continuing to learn more about how the brain develops and normally functions, we can continue to be able to repair it when something goes wrong.”

When walking is more difficult than mapping

Interestingly, the same research team previously discovered that the brain system that helps children walk around and avoid obstacles does not mature until age 8.

“It seems counterintuitive,” says Dirks. “Most children can walk before they're two years old. But the brain system that helps them walk around your vicinity doesn't start to look like adults until relatively late.”

Its inexplicable timeline has led researchers to wonder whether the brain supports children's more advanced map-like navigation skills faster than previously thought.

After all, children often experience the world through strollers, car rides, or being carried, helping them to be formed Mental map Even before they carry it to themselves. To test this idea, the team designed a special experiment for children aged 5.

Welcome to Tiny Town

The experiment began in a virtual environment called Neuralville, featuring eight buildings and a town square. However, the team quickly realized that it was too complicated for a young child.

So they simplified it and created a triangular map called Tiny Town for the children to explore. Each corner of the small town had a unique environment, including mountains, trees, lakes, and lakes, to help children point themselves.

There were a total of six buildings in town, each with two fire stations, a playground and an ice cream shop. The goal was to make science accessible and enjoyable for children.

“We want to ask the scientific questions we're trying to answer,” Jung explained.

The kids first explored the small town with their computers and used the arrow keys to “walking” the street. Then the test came. The researchers showed them still images and asked them if they had seen them before or if they were in a particular area of ​​town.

Most of the kids easily passed by. They then proceeded to the next stage: learn how to stay still in a brain scanner.

Turn brain scans into a game

To prepare children for scanners, the research team transformed training into a playful challenge. Adults would scream “Freeze!” and the child had to be completely stationary – like a real scanner.

“The kids loved it! They especially liked freezing adults in the room,” Jung said. “They point to one of us and say, 'It's your turn now!” ”

The kids were told that the scanner was like a camera and that they needed to stay to take a clear picture while performing the tasks inside. To make it cozy, they were given pillows and blankets and said they were watching a movie in their own private theatre.

Within the scanner, the children were shown images of Tiny Town and asked to press a button to see if a particular combination was accurate. For example, match the fire station with the correct landscape setting. They practiced this task in advance with a mock scanner to make them feel comfortable.

Brain scans revealed something amazing. The 5-year-olds used RSC to navigate, just like adults. The kids built maps in their minds and used them to figure out where things were.

Progress: Children making maps

Beyond scientific insights, this experiment was a joy for everyone involved. “It was really fun working with the kids,” Jung said. “We've learned that 5 years old is a magical time to scan children. They don't tend to be afraid of new things.”

The research team is currently planning a new project involving young children. That has proven to be a little difficult.

“During the ages of two and three, your kids should basically not listen to you,” said Jung, who is also a mother of three.

To help toddlers feel comfortable, researchers are experimenting with cardboard scanners, cartoons and Cheerios. The ultimate goal is to understand how the brain navigation system grows from infancy to adulthood, and how it differs in children. Developmental conditions.

“It's fascinating to explore how humans use different parts of the brain for complex behaviors and how it changes with age and experience,” Jung said. “We lay the foundation for clinical use, including a better understanding of typical and atypical neurodevelopment.”

The complete study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

– –

