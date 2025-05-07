



As the sun rises daily in the plains of East Texas, many people turn their attention to preventing one thing of skin cancer. We asked because May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month Marc Usrey, MDa hematology/oncology expert at UT Health East Texas Hope Cancer Center, answers several questions about skin cancer. How common is skin cancer? Skin cancer is the most common cancer in America, affecting nearly one in five people in their lifetimes and was diagnosed more frequently than all other cancers combined. The cases treated with more than 5.4 million cases a year have been diagnosed with skin cancer by the time I finish reading this article. Thankfully, most skin cancers are extremely treatable and early catching is not life-threatening. Melanoma is a skin cancer that is less common than squamous cell carcinoma or basal cell carcinoma, but it can be much more serious and potentially life-threatening compared to other forms. What causes skin cancer? Several risk factors can increase the chances of developing skin cancer, including: Excessive exposure to sunlight and tanning beds. Sunburn beds are classified as group 1 carcinogens, which are in the same category as tobacco and asbestos. Using a tanning bed before age 35 increases the risk of melanoma by 59%.

. Weakening the immune systemafter organ transplantation, or due to a specific medical condition. Who can develop skin cancer? People with a history of skin, blonde, red hair, brightly colored eyes, sunburn and freckles are at the best risk, but skin cancer can occur in people of all skin colours. Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley passed away in 1981 at Acollentigas Melanoma. It usually appears on the palms, soles of the feet, or under the nails. Young Adult Melanoma is also one of the top three cancers diagnosed in people aged 15 to 29 years old. What are the warning signs of skin cancer? Running monthly skins helps you discover changes early. Use a mirror to check your entire body, including difficult areas such as the back, scalp, back, and nails.

Look for new, changing or unusual things, such as new moles or changes to existing malls.

Taking a photo will allow you to track changes over time.

Concerns will be discussed with your doctor immediately. Please remember ABCDE warning sign: a Symmetry

Symmetry b Order irregularity

Order irregularity c Variations of Orol

Variations of Orol d iAmeter larger than a pencil eraser (>6mm)

iAmeter larger than a pencil eraser (>6mm) eVolving shape, size, or color How can I prevent skin cancer? Skin cancer can be prevented by protecting your skin from the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun. Use a wide spectrum sunscreen with SPF of 30 or more and reapply every 2 hours. Look for shade, especially during the peak sun. Finally, as mentioned before, avoid indoor sunburn and perform a normal skin self-examination. >If you have a suspicious mole or have questions about skin cancer, talk to your primary care provider. If you need to find a PCP near you, please visit our website uthealtheasttexasdoctors.com.

