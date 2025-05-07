



A study at the new National Institute of Health, led by scientists at Wilmer Eye Institute, says medical researchers at Johns Hopkins have determined that hypoglycemia, or hypoglycemia, could promote the collapse of the blood retinal barrier. Studies investigating the phenomenon of diabetic mice provide insight into the origins of diabetic retinopathy, particularly in patients with episodes of hypoglycemia. Diabetic retinopathy is a severe complication of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and if left untreated, it can cause permanent vision damage. Complete research published in Science Translation Medicine April 30th explains the accumulation of a certain protein known as hypoxia-inducing factors (HIFs) in certain cells in the retina during hypoglycemia. HIF has previously been implicated in diabetic retinopathy and other ocular diseases. Proteins can cause a chain reaction, turning on overproduction of other proteins, leading to overgrowth and leakage of blood vessels in the retinal. Now, scientists have discovered that HIF is a player on how blood retinal barrier collapses during hypoglycemia. The researchers tested the role of HIF in hypoglycemia by inducing a period of hypoglycemia in mice with or without diabetes. Their experiments showed that diabetic mice had high levels of HIF during hypoglycemia, which was sufficient to promote blood retinal barrier degradation and cause retinal vessel leakage, whereas mice without diabetes did not experience high levels of HIF. This breakdown of diabetic retinopathy contributes to irreversible damage to the retina and loss of vision. The team further investigated by testing an drug known as 32-134D that inhibits HIF protein. Some diabetic mice receive injections of 32-134D prior to hypoglycemia-induced episodes, and researchers observe a decrease in HIF levels, preventing the expression of proteins that promote the collapse of blood retinal barrier and vascular leakage. These studies help explain the diabetic patients who first initiated close glucose control, the basis of diabetes management, or the high blood glucose variability (very low temporary episodes – very high serum glucose levels), why they experience worsening diabetic eye disease. Our findings highlight why HIF-targeted therapies can be effective approaches to prevent or treat diabetic retinopathy. ”

Akrit Sodhi, MD, Ph.D., Corresponding author, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Professor Branna and Irving Sisenwein, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Wilmer Eye Institute The researchers plan future research on HIF, breakdown of blood retinal barriers, and future research on 32-134D, and hope to conduct clinical research on 32-134D in patients with diabetic retinopathy. Additional authors for this study include Chuanew Guo, Yueki Nyu, Xuemeipan, Deepti Sharma, Evan Lau, Yang Jin, Merry Lamara, Kevin Law, Jiang Qian and Johns Hopkins Medicine of Wilmer I Incitation. Guillaume Leculdi and Ala Mosilli of the University of California, Davis. Sylvia Montanner from the University of Maryland. Xuemei Pan is also affiliated with the Shandong University of Franditional Chinese Medicine. This work was supported by the National Institute of Ophthalmology, NIH by R01Ey029750, EY035889, EY032104, and EY001765. Blindness, Inc. Preventing research, Special Scholar Awards, and unlimited grants to the Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Medicine; Norman Raab Foundation. and Professor Brana and Irving Saisenwine from Ophthalmology. sauce: Journal Reference: Guo, C. , et al. (2025). Hypoglycemia promotes degradation of the internal blood retinal barrier and retinal vascular leakage in diabetic mice. Science Translation Medicine. doi.org/10.1126/scitranslmed.adq5355.

