Hidden heart and lung injury detected in long covid patients





Patients suffering from long covids may exhibit persistent heart and lung inflammation after SARS-COV-2 infection after standard medical tests return normal results and increase the risk of future heart and lung conditions. These findings come from a new study conducted by researchers at Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai and published on April 30th. Journal of Nuclear Medicine. The largest study of this species using advanced PET/MRI imaging found significant abnormalities in cardiovascular and lung tissues as well as changes in levels of circulating immunoregulatory proteins in long-synthetic patients. These abnormalities can serve as early warning signs of diseases such as heart failure, valvular disease, and pulmonary hypertension. “Longcovid has emerged as a major public health challenge, with long-term aftereffects remaining largely undefined,” says corresponding author Maria G. Trivieri, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine (cardiology), Diagnosis, Molecular, Intervention Radiology At the Icahn School of Medicine. “This study will approach understanding how SARS-COV-2 affects the heart and lungs over time. We believe that long covid will lead to patients with inflammatory responses that can infringe valvular damage such as early coronary artery disease, pulmonary hypertension, and stenosis and regurgitation.” Since 2020, we have published work showing that even mild or asymptomatic symbiotic infections can have serious cardiovascular consequences, even in previously healthy and healthy individuals. This paper provides more data to highlight that SARS-Cov-2 is a virus that has a major impact on vascular health, and that all new infections can be damaged. Infection prevention is extremely important. ”

David Putrino, PhD, Nash Family Director, Cohen Center, Mount Sinai, Center for Recovery from Combined Chronic Diseases The researchers studied 100 adult Mount Sinai patients who had confirmed COVID-19 infections between December 2020 and July 2021 and experienced persistent cardiopulmonary symptoms. Most of these patients had no prior diagnosis of cardiovascular disease. Approximately 300 days after initial infection, 91 participants underwent hybrid 18F-fluorodeoxyoxyoxyoxyoxyoxytron emission tomography in conjunction with magnetic resonance imaging (PET/MRI), an advanced imaging method that simultaneously detects structural and metabolic abnormalities. Of those scanned, evidence demonstrated by 57% of patients, representing 52 patients inflammation It affects the myocardium, pericardium (the thin capsule surrounding the heart), heart valves, especially the mitral valve, aorta and pulmonary vessels. In some cases, multiple in these regions were affected. PET/MRI scans revealed myocardial abnormalities (myocardial) in 22 participants. This is characterized by tissue scarring and thickening, similar to the findings of myocarditis. Cardiomyopathy. Pericardial involvement is seen in 20 patients, indicating either inflammation or exudate or fluid accumulation. Inflammation near the mitral valve was identified in 10 participants, and vascular inflammation including the aorta or pulmonary artery was observed in 28 participants. All abnormalities were associated with persistent symptoms such as chest pain, fatigue, and shortness of breath. In parallel, the researchers performed plasma protein analysis. This showed an abnormal pattern of important biomarkers that regulate inflammation and immune signaling. These findings correlated with imaging abnormalities and provided molecular level confirmation of persistent inflammation. To further examine the results, nine control groups have not been studied, with previous confirmed COVID-19 infections between March and October 2023 but not confirmed prolonged cardiopulmonary symptoms. These controls underwent the same imaging and blood tests and showed no changes in inflammation observed in the long, symptomatic covid cohort. “We found a variety of cardiopulmonary inflammation patterns supported by an abnormal protein profile,” says Dr. Trivieri. “These insights can have a wide range of effects on diagnosis and surveillance. If a patient experiences prolonged symptoms such as shortness of breath, the doctor should be consulted for further evaluation. Our results should raise awareness among clinicians, consider the patient's community history, and assess the persistent symptoms more thoroughly.” Dr. Zahi Fayad is a senior author of the research at the Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Imaging, Icahn Medicine, Mount Sinai, highlighting the wider impact of these findings. “This study highlights the unique power of hybrid PET/MRI imaging to uncover hidden disease processes in long-synthetic patients,” says Dr. Fayadh. “These findings not only recognize SARS-COV-2 as a potential long-term cardiovascular risk factor, but also need to not only integrate molecular imaging into post-covid evaluation protocols, but also change the way we approach care and surveillance. There is currently objective evidence that can guide previous detections and prevent future cardiopulmonary events.” The Mount Sinai team continues to assess long-term outcomes according to this patient cohort and is investigating whether these imaging and biomarker patterns can predict who are at the highest risk of developing chronic cardiovascular or pulmonary disease after Covid-19. sauce: Mount Sinai Health System

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250506/Hidden-heart-and-lung-damage-detected-in-patients-with-long-COVID.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos