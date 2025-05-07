



New research shows that consuming a diet high in berries, black tea, citrus, citrus, and apples (a food rich in flavonoids) can reduce signs of unhealthy aging. It emphasizes that simple dietary changes can optimize health and improve quality of life. last year, New Atlas A report was made on researchers led by researchers from Queens University Belfast (QUB), Northern Ireland, and Edith Cowan University (ECU), Perth, Australia, found that diets that are rich in compounds found in flavonoids, berries, apples, and black tea reduce the risk of developing. dementia. Now, ECU and QUB have once again worked with us and Danish researchers to investigate the relationship between flavonoid-rich dietary consumption and indicators of unhealthy aging, including frailty, poor physical functioning and poor mental health. “The goal of medical research is to not only help people live longer, but also stay healthy as long as possible,” he said. Dr. Nicola BondnoECU assistant instructor School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the lead author of the study. “Our research shows that people who consume more flavonoids tend to age better.” Flavonoids It is a group of phytochemicals that cause the vibrant colour of many fruits, vegetables and flowers. the study It has been shown to have a variety of health benefits, including antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. Tea and wine are the main source of flavonoids in eastern and western societies, but are rich in many foods, including berries, citrus, apples, onions, and cocoa. In the current study, the researchers used data from two longitudinal studies, the Nursing Health Study (NHS), which followed 62,743 female nurses from 1990 (considered as baseline) to 2014, followed by 23,687 male health experts from Baseline to 2018, followed by 23,687 male health experts from Baseline to 2006-2018. Over the next two years, we will provide the latest lifestyle data and information on newly developed diseases. Participants were only included in the analysis when they reached age 60 or older. People under the age of 60 at baseline participated in the study only after reaching this milestone. They found that the highest intake of tea, red wine, blueberries, apples, oranges or orange juice was at a lower risk of frailty, between 11% and 21% compared to the lowest intake. The highest intakes of red wine, blueberries, apples, strawberries and orange/orange juice were associated with a 4% to 14% lower risk of disability compared to the lowest intake. Similarly, the highest apple intake, strawberryorange/orange juice, grapefruit/grapefruit juice was associated with a 10% to 15% lower risk of poor mental health compared to the lowest intake. “Hura Bodhiet” improves physical function and mental health and reduces frailty in older women In the HPFS group, the highest intake of tea and blueberry and the average red wine intake were associated with a 14%, 15%, and 29% reduction in risk of poor mental health, respectively. Otherwise, in men there was no association between intake of flavonoid-rich foods and drinks, frail or poor physical function. “Flavonoids are well known for reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, supporting vascular health, and helping to maintain skeletal muscle masses. All of these are important for preventing frailty and maintaining physical and mental health depending on your age.” Professor Edin Cassidyfrom QUB Global Food Security Research Institute. “Participants who increased their intake of flavonoid-rich foods with three servings per day found a 6% to 11% lower risk for all three aging outcomes in women and a 15% lower mental health in men.” Researchers say the findings highlight how simple changes to what we eat can help our health, especially for older people. “Overall, these findings highlight the possibility that simple dietary modifications can affect overall quality of life and contribute to optimizing healthy aging,” the co-authors stated. Professor Eric Lim from Harvard Chan Public Health School. This study was published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. sauce: ECU

