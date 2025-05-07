New insights into how romantic partners influence the genetic risk of bulimia

A study led by Commonwealth University of Virginia and Rutgers University revealed new insights into how romantic partners influence people's genetic predispositions to unhealthy alcohol use. The researchers especially found that substance use habits, personality traits, and long-term partner mental health can increase or reduce the effect of genetic risk of bulimia. This finding helps restructure strategies for couple therapy and couple-based alcohol intervention.

This study sheds new light on the complex and unexpected ways in which spouses and long-term partners can shape our health and well-being. ”

Mallory Stephenson, Ph.D. , Postdoctoral Researcher at the Virginia Institute of Psychiatric and Behavioral Genetics, VCU School of Medicine.

Stephenson was formerly Jessica E. Salvatore, PhD, now at VCU. Psychiatry Rutgers Robert Wood at Johnson Medical School. The survey results were published on May 5th Clinical Psychology Science.

Human genes account for approximately 50% of the risk of alcohol use disorders and other risky drinking, but the effects of these genetic factors can vary depending on the person's environment.

“For example, if you are at a high genetic risk for alcohol use disorders, if you experience traumatic events such as relative death or exposure to a natural disaster, their biology could play a more role in whether you develop alcohol problems depending on the stressor,” Stevenson said. “However, if the person has not experienced any stressful things in life, their genetic risks may not significantly affect their drinking behavior.”

Previous VCU-led studies have shown that people with genetic predisposition to dangerous alcoholic behaviors are less likely to drink frequently and are less likely to suffer from symptoms of alcohol dependence if they are frequently drunk or have romantic relationships. In this new study, researchers tried to better understand whether the specific traits exhibited by romantic partners could affect the genetic risk of drinking.

To answer this question, Stephenson and her colleagues looked at anonymized data from Finntwin16, a longitudinal study of twins identified from the Finland Central Population Registry. They specifically looked at Finnish twins in their 30s who had a long-term relationship and had a history of alcohol use. The researchers analyzed survey responses from 1,620 twins and their romantic partners. This includes answers about drinking and smoking habits, personality traits and mental health.

“Twin research is a truly useful tool to help unravel genetic and environmental impacts on our lives,” Stevenson said. “Studying sibling twins who share 50% of the genetic makeup and identical twins who share 100% of the genetic makeup will provide insight into how genetic and environmental factors interact with each other and play a role in the development of specific behaviors.”

One of the researchers' findings was consistent with previous studies. This means that early middle-aged people are more likely to consume alcohol and engage in bulimia if they drink or smoke frequently. (Looking specifically at the same twin pair, researchers found that romantic partners have a greater impact on male twin drinking behavior compared to female twins.)

However, through statistical modelling, researchers also found evidence of more interactions. They saw that the genetic risk of bulimia drinking had a significant effect on people whose romantic partners smoke more frequently, who reported higher neuroticism or psychological distress.

Meanwhile, the hereditary nature of bulimia had little effect on those whose partners reported alcohol use more frequently. This is an amazing discovery for the research team.

“We didn't expect to see this outcome, but we believe this could mean that the drinking behavior of a romantic partner can have a significant impact on a person's environment, rather than genetic effects,” Stevenson said. “You can consider these environmental and genetic influences, like pie charts. If one effect of these factors constitutes a small part of the pie, the influence of another factor constitutes a larger part.”

This study highlights the important but complex ways in which romantic partners influence human health. From a clinical perspective, researchers say these findings can inform strategies for couple therapy and couple-based alcohol intervention. This is usually designed to focus on relationship dynamics rather than individual characteristics.

“Even if you have a good relationship with your partner, this study shows that their substance use, personality traits and mental health can still affect you,” Stevenson said.

Researchers say more work is needed to better understand the different ways romantic partners can influence drinking outcomes. They are now considering how parent-child relationship characteristics and roles come together to shape human drinking habits.

The new study was funded by the National Institutes of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the Finland Academy, part of the National Institutes of Health.