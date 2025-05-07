New treatments target emotional processing to manage chronic pain

A new study led by UNSW Sydney and Neuroscience Research Australia (Neura) shows that targeting emotional processing is key to treating and managing chronic pain.

This study is based on a randomized controlled trial led by Professor Sylvia Gustin and Dr. Nell Norman-Nott, both at UNSW and Neura. With the team at Neura's Center for Pain Impact, they published today's results Jama Network Open.

The trials showed that increasing brain ability to emotional processing through therapeutic interventions is an effective approach to management. Chronic pain.

By changing how you manage your emotions, you can change the experience of pain itself. This is not just temporary relief, but could be a long-term improvement in the quality of life of people affected by chronic pain. ”

Professor Sylvia Gustin, UNSW

Professor Gustin and Dr. Norman Knott have been developed Pain and emotional therapy – New and new eHealth interventions. The aim of this treatment is to retrain the brain to process emotions more easily by de-escalating negative emotions and improving individuals' ability to reinforce positive emotions.

The trial took place from March 2023 to September 2024, focusing on the experiences of 89 people with chronic pain. The authors say the outcomes could lead to new ways to treat chronic pain and highlight the profound effects of emotional health on physical health.

Online therapy made available through the trial is the first of its kind, delivered through eight group-based therapist-guided sessions with video conferencing across Australia. Participants also used apps and handbooks for self-learning. The control group continued with normal treatment.

Professor Gustin says those who received new treatments reported better emotional regulation and pain relief, equal to a 10-point reduction on the 100-point scale due to pain intensity during the six-month follow-up.

“This shows not only clinical improvement, but what makes a marked difference in the daily lives of those affected,” she says.

Understanding chronic pain

Chronic pain, defined as pain lasting more than three months, affects approximately 30% of people around the world. Economic costs are estimated to be higher than the economic costs of a combination of heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

Decreasing mental health is also widespread, with up to 80% of people with chronic pain experiencing depression and anxiety. Furthermore, suicide rates are 2-3 times higher than the average population.

“A key factor in disease progression is the inability to regulate negative emotions,” says Professor Gustin. “This is confusing due to the effects of persistent pain on the emotional circuits of the brain. The resulting emotional dysregulation is a poorly understood aspect of the chronic pain we addressed in this trial.”

Study participant Jabez Allies has suffered from chronic lower back pain for 10 years. She says that chronic pain affects her emotions.

“It makes me more worried, gross and irritated, which affects my pain. The worse the negative emotions I have, and vice versa,” she says.

Professor Gustin says this cycle of pain worsening and an increase in negative emotions are common presentations.

“Chronic pain shows that it has a big impact on how people feel and the level of pain they experience.”

Traditional treatment boost

Dr. Norman Knott says that the model of chronic pain has changed focus over the past 50-60 years.

“We have moved from purely medical and biological approaches to a more holistic model of treatment, including addressing social and psychological experiences,” says Dr. Norman Nott.

She says that while prescription drugs and non-prescription painkillers continue to play an important role in treatment, they have limitations.

“I'm particularly considering side effects and reductions. Effectiveness over time. Opioids specifically present a considerable problem with dependency and reduced effectiveness. ”

She said, “While psychotherapy has few side effects, we know there are still improvements needed to address key mental health concerns in people with chronic pain, especially identifying and expressing emotions and calming emotional reactivity.

“The focus on training for emotional regulation seems to be missing the jigsaw puzzle for chronic pain treatment.

“This is why we created this therapy because we focus on emotional processing by improving the way people manage their emotions.”

Richard Beaumont is a participant who has had cancer pain and chronic low back pain for 11 years. He says he frequently receives pain reaching 8 or 9 out of 10.

“After receiving it Pain and emotional therapy You can just calm the farm down and this can be reduced to 4-5,” he says.

Target the emotional brain

“Previous research shows that the brain can be trained to identify negative emotions and regulate them,” says Professor Gustin. “This exam shows that attracting emotional regulation skills can reduce pain intensity and improve several other factors, such as depression, anxiety, and sleep problems.”

Dr. Norman Knott says this new treatment works by teaching participants that we need emotions in our lives.

“In many cases, when we live in chronic pain for many years, negative emotions are flooded and it's difficult to identify positive emotions,” says Dr. Norman Nott.

“We also focus on identifying and cultivating these negative emotions, allowing them to be acknowledged and resolved, while also setting potential positive aspects of life and future goals.”

Accessible treatments for all

The accessibility of psychological treatment for chronic pain is a key point of government concern.

Disease progression and management is further exacerbated by long waiting times and limited health services outside of capital cities.

“Our online treatment delivery reduced barriers by making it accessible to people suffering from mobility, social anxiety, or physical fatigue from travelling to face-to-face appointments,” says Dr. Norman Knott.

“It allowed them to participate from all Australian states, including many from remote and local locations.

“Participants were able to train their emotional regulation skills through customized apps and workbooks, whether they were comfortable from home online sessions or anywhere.”

Next steps to roll out Pain and emotional therapy It will be launched in 2026, and is a larger clinical trial supported by the Future Fund for Medical Research.

Researchers are currently asking participants to register their interest in the exam.

“The results we've seen so far are a major improvement in understanding chronic pain, showing how important it is to treat both the body and the emotions together,” says Professor Gustin.