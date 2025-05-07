Health
HIV Home Test Programme Faces Cancellation
Federal funding for programs that use dating apps to connect people with free HIV home testing — identifying around 7,000 new cases since its launch in 2022 — has been cancelled.
Take me home together Based at Emory University in Atlanta, Project offers nearly 750,000 free home test kits to people across the country through an integration with easy-to-use websites and dating apps. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Funding The project will be granted approximately $55 million over five years starting in 2022.
The cancellation notice said the CDC no longer has staff to oversee the project, said Patrick Sullivan, the lead scientist and professor at the project at the Rollins School of Public Health in Emory.
Approximately 150 employees in the CDC's HIV prevention division were fired in April, blocking five of the 10 branches. The CDC was fired 2,400 employees As part of a restructuring under President Donald Trump Presidential Order To eliminate federal waste.
The CDC informed Emory in late April that the funds to raise funds together would end in September.
The program is effective in identifying and preventing HIV infection, Sullivan said.
The reduction in CDC staff has reduced the number of published data on HIV in the US. Latest datareleased in late April, information on the incidence of HIV or the use of HIV preventive medications is not due to “reducing power.” message Posted on the CDC website. Researchers use the data to track whether new cases and prevention efforts are working.
These are one of the latest disruptions in HIV work under the new Trump administration. Some people are working to end the spread of HIV mother and child I was fired from the CDCputting decades of progress at risk. Millions of federal grants will be cut to state and local health departments, universities and nonprofits, leading community groups in the South. Reduce testing efforts.
Home HIV testing programmes “exceed” expectations
Take Me Home Project together Set goals Over five years, they mailed at least 875,000 home test kits and were approaching meetings with grants left behind for over two years.
“The first project really exceeded everyone's expectations,” Sullivan said.
The project also integrated with dating apps to reach people, Jen Hecht said. Building a healthy online communitya non-profit partner in a project that has been collaborating with dating apps on public health initiatives for 15 years.
Approximately half of the site's users came from dating apps, Hecht said. Approximately a quarter of those who ordered the test kit reported testing themselves for the first time.
Hecht said, people liked the program because it was easy, free and reserved.
“We identified opportunities to reach people that we've never tested before through the app, and when we created this program, we were able to reach a huge number of people for testing for the first time,” Hecht said.
The program had particularly high reach in the South, including Georgia. The second highest rate New HIV diagnosis in the United States after Washington, DC
The Test Initiative provided privacy and information
Tests using oral gum swabs are delivered in a modest package.
“Those in the South who chose not to join some of our AIDS service organizations or clinics due to stigma can now learn about the state of HIV in the comfort of their home,” said Leisha McKinley Beach, founder and CEO of Black Public Health Academy, who has worked for HIV for over 30 years.
“They don't have to worry about anyone seeing them enter the clinic… Eliminating this program leaves the option away from them,” she said. Being able to test from home means people don't have to take time off from work, she said.
Test kits also provide important information.
“If someone is positive, what is your next step, and a resource for those on the journey to stay negative, even if someone is negative,” McKinley Beach said.
Home testing is valuable to rural people, and for those who don't want their partners to know that they're testing, like an abusive relationship, says Maximillian Boykin, an HIV advocate who works at Prep4all.
“Trapping this will make it even more difficult to help with the HIV outbreak and further away from the president's promise to end the outbreak in 2030,” Boykin said.
During his first term, Trump launched it Ending the US HIV outbreak An initiative aimed at reducing new infectious diseases by 90% by 2030. The initiative has led resources to areas with the highest HIV rates, including Dekalb, Cobb, Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Georgia. Between 2018 and 2022, new infections across the country fell by 12%, and progressed. According to the CDC.
Take Me Home Home brings together partners like Nastad, a nonprofit membership organization representing public health officials working on HIV and hepatitis, together with them in their homes, creating websites in English and Spanish, and creating websites that only take a few minutes to order a kit.
Test kits provide guidance to people on the next step if they test positive. Sullivan said that if the funds end in September, the website will need to be removed.
The CDC recommends that all Americans be tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, but only a third is being tested, Sullivan said.
Sullivan and Hecht said they hope other funders will step in.
“We want to provide absolutely every option so that people can learn about their HIV status, especially in the South where we see most of the new HIV diagnosis,” McKinley Beach said. “I'm very disappointed.”
To find a place to get your nearest HIV test, go visit https://locator.hiv.gov.
HealthBeat is a non-profit newsroom covering public health Civic News Company and KFF Health News. Sign up for their newsletter here.
